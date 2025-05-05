What is the release date and time for Star Wars: Andor season 2 episodes 7 to 9 on Disney+?

Cassian won't be smiling after this latest batch of episodes, I can assure you

Andor season 2 is halfway through its 12-episode run, so one of the best, if not the best, Star Wars TV shows doesn't have much road left to run.

Nonetheless, there are six more episodes to enjoy this week and next. You'll want to know when you can watch them.

Below, I'll reveal the launch date and time for episodes 7, 8, and 9 of Andor's second and final season. There's also a full release schedule before the end of this piece, too, which will show you when the final three installments will arrive.

What time are episodes 7 to 9 of Andor season 2 released in the US?

Star Wars fans are ready to witness one of Mon Mothma's most iconic moments in season 2 act 3 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

US fans of Lucasfilm's iconic galaxy far, far away can tune into Disney+ for three new episodes on Tuesday, May 6 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. That's the same time the previous six entries dropped on one of the world's best streaming services.

All three episodes will be released at the same time, too, so you can stream them back-to-back-to-back if you so desire.

When can I watch Andor season 2 episodes 7 to 9 in the UK?

Dedra will personally oversee events that transpire in this batch of episodes (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Andor season 2's next act will be available on Disney+ UK on Wednesday, May 7 at 2am BST.

If you don't plan to stay up until then or set an alarm to wake up and stream as soon as they're released, you'll want to mute certain hashtags or phrases on social media.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I noted in my spoiler-free review of Andor season 2, I've seen all 12 episodes. So, believe me when I say this: you don't want someone ruining the next three episodes' most significant moments on X, Instagram, and more before viewing them.

Ghorman takes center stage in episodes 7, 8, and 9 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Andor season 2's penultimate batch of episodes will be released Down Under on Wednesday, May 7 at 11am AEST.

Like your British counterparts, you'll want to stay off social media, or mute any words or hashtags relating to Star Wars and Andor if you won't be watching them as soon as they air. That way, you'll preserve the biggest surprises for one of the best Disney+ shows' next three chapters.

When will new episodes of Andor season 2 come out on Disney+?

Andor Season 2 Declassified: World Building | Contains Spoilers Eps 4-6 - YouTube Watch On

As I've mentioned a couple of times in this article, there are only three more entries of one of 2025's new Star Wars TV shows. So, read on to find out when chapters 10, 11, and 12 will launch on Disney+ wherever you live.

Andor season 2 episode 1 – out now

Andor season 2 episode 2 – out now

Andor season 2 episode 3 – out now

Andor season 2 episode 4 – out now

Andor season 2 episode 5 – out now

Andor season 2 episode 6 – out now

Andor season 2 episode 7 – May 6 (US); May 7 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 8 – May 6 (US); May 7 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 9 – May 6 (US); May 7 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 10 – May 13 (US); May 14 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 11 – May 13 (US); May 14 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 12 – May 13 (US); May 14 (UK and Australia)