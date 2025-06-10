4 new Disney+ TV shows I can't wait to stream in June 2025, including the return of one of my favorite animated Disney Channel shows

Disney+ knows how to pull viewers each month with new movies and TV shows, and the same goes for its US list of new June titles, which packs four different new shows I can't wait to add to my watchlist.

Of course, everyone is excited for the debut of Marvel's next installment Ironheart on June 24, where we'll finally get to see where Riri Williams' story goes on after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Speaking of continuous stories, we'll also get to see what happens to Carmy and Sydney in The Bear season 4 – one of the best Disney+ shows (or Hulu shows for those in the US).

But in spite of my excitement for these two new arrivals there's one show that's coming back after a 10-year absence. Phineas and Ferb season 5 is another new Disney+ show I can't wait to stream, and if there's any show that's going to ignite that feeling of nostalgia, it's that one for sure.

Phineas and Ferb season 5

Phineas And Ferb - Season 5 Trailer

Creators: Dan Povenmire & Jeff "Swampy" Marsh

Episode runtime: ~ 15 minutes

Arriving on: June 6

Who would've thought that after 10 years one of the best animated Disney franchises would be returning – I feel as though this was aimed at me personally.

Originally airing on Disney Channel and Disney XD, Phineas and Ferb is one of the most successful shows to come out of Disney and over time it's shown that it's not just a fun animated series for kids and those who grew up with it, but also adults.

If the new season is anything like the original show, we can expect step brothers Phineas and Ferb to return with more silly inventions and whacky adventures, but I think most fans will be excited to see the dynamic duo Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus battle it out again.

Ironheart

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+

Creator: Chinaka Hodge

Episode runtime: N/A

Arriving on: June 24

The trailer for Marvel's Ironheart packs a balance of action, thrill, and that comic book humor we've come to expect from a Marvel production. While I've been out of the Marvel game for some time, the upcoming mini-series could just reel me back in – and that's not just because my favorite Drag Race contestant Shea Coulee is starring.

Produced by Ryan Coogler who directed the latest vampire horror Sinners (2025), Ironheart finally arrives on June 24, five years after the show was announced. It continues the legacy of the Black Panther movies, which Coogler also directed and produced.

Dominique Thorne reprises her role as Riri Williams, a MIT student who returns to her home in Chicago after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). On her return home she meets the mysterious Parker Robbins aka. The Hood (Anthony Ramos), discovering a world where technology and magic clash.

The Bear season 4

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX

Creator: Christopher Storer

Episode runtime: ~ 66 minutes

Arriving on: June 25

A year has flown by since The Bear returned for season three last year, it's hard to believe that Jeremy Allen White is coming back to our screens so quickly.

Being one of the best Disney+ shows and best Hulu shows alike, the new installment sees some of our favorite characters faced with some very important decisions to make – and I can't wait to see how it turns out.

With Carmy (White) faced with major financial issues and the threat of a restaurant closure, Sydney's potential career move, and re-surfacing trauma all around in season three, hopefully the new season will answer some of our burning questions.

Call Her Alex

Call Her Alex | Official Trailer | Streaming June 10 | Disney+

Director: Ry Russo-Young

Episode runtime: N/A

Arriving on: June 10

Media mogul Alex Cooper has made a name for herself on the internet with her incredibly popular podcast Call Her Daddy, where she's spoken to some of the most recognizable people in popular culture from Chappell Roan to presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Her new two-episode docuseries sees Cooper step outside the podcast studio, and instead reflects on what started as a comedy sex podcast and evolved into one of the most streamed shows online.