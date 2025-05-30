Disney+ is rolling out subscriber perks including exclusive competitions, free trials, and shopping discounts
US customers will soon have access to exciting perks
- US-based Disney+ subscribers will soon have access to a new perks program
- An international roll-out is expected to happen later this year
- Hulu plans to follow suit, with its perks program launching on June 2
If you're a US-based Disney+ subscriber, you'll soon have plenty of exclusive perks at your fingertips. The streaming giant has just launched an "Always-On" program featuring discounts, free trials, and competitions.
At the time of writing, this perks program is only available in the US, but Disney+ plans to expand it to international markets later this year, with an exact timeline to be confirmed.
At launch, Disney+ and bundle subscribers will have access to rewards ranging from "one-of-a-kind experiences and limited-time sweepstakes to everyday savings and special discounts", according to their press release.
Hulu will follow suit on June 2, with new perks dropping weekly, including chances to win tickets for big events like Comic-Con San Diego and Lollapalooza, as well as sweepstakes to win merchandise from the best Hulu shows, like The Handmaid's Tale.
What is included in the new Disney+ perks program?
If you're a new or existing Disney+ customer, you'll start to see these perks being advertised on the Disney+ Perks website. Currently, only US subscribers can access this link; however, this will change when the international rollout occurs.
Disney+ has provided some examples of the kinds of things you can enjoy through the perks program, and there are some huge opportunities, like being one of the first to explore their new cruise ship and tickets to movie premieres.
Take a look at some of the offerings below:
- A chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8
- A chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale beginning November 2025
- A 6-month free DashPass membership** from DoorDash
- 20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app
- 15% off purchases at Funko.com and Loungefly.com
- A 3-month free trial of CLEAR+
- A 2-month Super Duolingo free trial
- Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz
- Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit
- Special summer savings at Walt Disney World® Resort! Stay 2 nights or longer at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels and get rates starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars™ TIE fighter in-game TOKEN
With Hulu set to follow in Disney+'s footsteps, this is a great way to make the most of your subscriptions across the best streaming services.
It will be interesting to see if rival streamers decide to offer similar perks in the future, but for now, it seems Disney+ and Hulu are leading the charge here.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
