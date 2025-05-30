Disney+ is rolling out subscriber perks including exclusive competitions, free trials, and shopping discounts

Disney might sell some of its content to offset monetary losses

US-based Disney+ subscribers will soon have access to a new perks program

An international roll-out is expected to happen later this year

Hulu plans to follow suit, with its perks program launching on June 2

If you're a US-based Disney+ subscriber, you'll soon have plenty of exclusive perks at your fingertips. The streaming giant has just launched an "Always-On" program featuring discounts, free trials, and competitions.

At the time of writing, this perks program is only available in the US, but Disney+ plans to expand it to international markets later this year, with an exact timeline to be confirmed.

At launch, Disney+ and bundle subscribers will have access to rewards ranging from "one-of-a-kind experiences and limited-time sweepstakes to everyday savings and special discounts", according to their press release.

Hulu will follow suit on June 2, with new perks dropping weekly, including chances to win tickets for big events like Comic-Con San Diego and Lollapalooza, as well as sweepstakes to win merchandise from the best Hulu shows, like The Handmaid's Tale.

What is included in the new Disney+ perks program?

Introducing Disney+ Perks | Exclusively for Subscribers - YouTube Watch On

If you're a new or existing Disney+ customer, you'll start to see these perks being advertised on the Disney+ Perks website. Currently, only US subscribers can access this link; however, this will change when the international rollout occurs.

Disney+ has provided some examples of the kinds of things you can enjoy through the perks program, and there are some huge opportunities, like being one of the first to explore their new cruise ship and tickets to movie premieres.

Take a look at some of the offerings below:

A chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8

A chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale beginning November 2025

A 6-month free DashPass membership** from DoorDash

20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app

15% off purchases at Funko.com and Loungefly.com

A 3-month free trial of CLEAR+

A 2-month Super Duolingo free trial

Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz

Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit

Special summer savings at Walt Disney World® Resort! Stay 2 nights or longer at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels and get rates starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars™ TIE fighter in-game TOKEN

With Hulu set to follow in Disney+'s footsteps, this is a great way to make the most of your subscriptions across the best streaming services.

It will be interesting to see if rival streamers decide to offer similar perks in the future, but for now, it seems Disney+ and Hulu are leading the charge here.