Get the most out of a new Disney+ subscription with my five time-saving tips.

Disney+ may be one of the best streaming services out there, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money on your subscription, and we've got all the info you need on how to maximize some of the best deals that discount the Disney+ price.

US and Australian subscribers can make use of some fantastic bundle deals and annual savings, while new and returning users in the UK can bag the streaming service at just £1.99 per month for a limited time, meaning viewers can enjoy some of the best Disney+ shows and best Disney+ movies at bargain prices.

And there's plenty to look forward to for those picking up the latest offers, from the latest season of culinary comedy drama The Bear to MCU show Ironheart. There's also the upcoming Alien: Earth, which marks the sci-fi horror saga's first foray into TV, while recent hits like Andor and Daredevil: Born Again can still be streamed on the service.

So if you're looking to get yourself ready for some of the streamer's biggest shows – and so much more – at a rock bottom price, you've got a friend in us as we guide you through how to maximize some of the best Disney+ deals we've found.

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported plans: was $19.98 per month now $10.99 at Hulu and Disney+ in the US

To subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu's ad-supported plans separately would normally cost just under $20 dollars a month for a bundle, but you can get them both for $10.99 a month, representing a saving of 40% on separate annual plans. Sadly, you'll have to watch commercials on both streaming services, but with a saving of over $100 on offer compared to if you bought both services separately, we suspect you'll think it's a price worth paying. This is the usual bundle saving to be clear, but it offers a great saving.

Disney+ Standard with Ads plan: was £4.99 per month now £1.99 at Disney+ in the UK

This limited-time deal represents a saving of 60% compared to the normal monthly price for the Disney+ Standard with Ads plan. Taking advantage of this promotional offer will get you access to some of the best movies and shows around, including numerous offerings from Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. But, be quick! It's only available between June 11 and June 30. This deal only offers for four months, too, so note that you'll automatically be enrolled on the Standard with Ads plan's usual £4.99 per month cost once your four-month window has expired.

Disney+ Standard with Ads annual plan: was AU$191.88 for 12-months now AU$159.99 at Disney+ in Australia

This isn't a special offer, but by paying for an annual plan upfront, you can save as much as AU$31.89, representing a 16% saving over the regular monthly price. If you were subscribing only for The Bear, Ironheart or the NBA Finals, it would pay for itself – but there's also Shōgun, Only Murders in the Building, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Welcome to Wrexham, as well as movies like A Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine. We haven't even mentioned series like Sons of Anarchy, Gilmore Girls, Doctor Who and New Girl, and on top of all the Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar content you could ever watch.

Step by step guide for how to make the most of a Disney+ deal

1. Lock in a deal before it goes (Image: © Disney Plus) For subscribers in the UK, there's a Disney+ deal that's only around for a limited time, so engage hyper-speed and get the bargain price locked in now by heading to the Disney+ website or app and signing up for the Standard with Ads tier for just £1.99 per month for four months. But as we say, be quick, the offer's only around until June 30. While this particular deal is only applicable to UK subscribers, there's still savings to be made for fans in the US, especially if you go for the Disney+ and Hulu bundle outlined above, that gets you both services for just $10.99 per month, totaling a saving of over $100 per year compared to subscribing to each service individually. Those in Australia can also access some of the best streaming deals by taking advantage of one of the discounted annual plans for Disney+, which represent a 16% saving on the usual monthly price. See above for more details about each of the Disney+ deals available.

2. Pick which TV shows and movies you want to watch (Image: © Hulu / FX ) The Disney+ library stretches to infinity and beyond, with viewers in the UK able to access content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nat Geo, not to mention the Star section, which contains all the less family friendly movies and shows from the likes of Fox, Hulu, FX, ABC and even shows not owned by Disney such as The Walking Dead, Motherland and The Durrells. You can browse the streamer's catalogue by genre, and some sections, such as Marvel and Star Wars are sorted into collections, making picking exactly what you want to watch a breeze. As you look through what's on offer, be sure to make use of the handy Watchlist feature, allowing you to build a tailored list of your can't miss movies and shows.

3. Create a monthly viewing calendar (Image: © The Walt Disney Company/Disney Plus) For any limited-time offers, it's important to bear in mind that the bargain price only covers a certain period of time of your subscription, so its worth creating a calendar of upcoming releases to be sure you catch them when they drop. You can, of course, continue your subscription, but for those that want to make the most of a Disney+ subscription for less than a year, here's what to expect: New Disney+ subscribers can expect to see in June the premiere of The Bear season 4 and Ironheart, while July sees two big anniversaries being celebrated with the arrival of documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story and Disneyland Resort Walktroughs, taking viewers some of the parks biggest attractions to mark the OG Disney park's 70th birthday. Black Panther spin-off Eyes of Wakanda is set to arrive in August, as is Noah Hawley's Xenemorph TV series Alien: Earth, with the latest installment in the LEGO Star Wars saga, Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, set to drop in September. Depending on when you sign up to the deal, you may even be able to catch the arrival of the Marvel Zombies animated show in early October too.

4. Pause or cancel other streaming subscriptions (Image: © Shutterstock) With a limited time in which to make the most of the Disney+ library at a discounted price, you may want to think about pausing or canceling some of your other subscriptions. With Disney's streamer offering various discounts in the US and Australia, and such a rock-bottom fee in the UK, there's huge savings to be made if you stick to the House of Mouse and don't shell out elsewhere during the deal period.

5. Set a cancelation reminder (Image: © Disney) As mentioned, the UK Disney+ deal only bags you a four months at the reduced price, so to avoid the price hike be sure to set a reminder to cancel before the end of the discounted period. You can, of course, continue with your subscription, but after the four month price cut, the same tier will automatically revert to £4.99 per month.

FAQs for how to make the most of a Disney+ deal

(Image credit: AFM Visuals / Shutterstock)

How long does the Disney+ £1.99 offer run for in the UK? The deal started on June 11 and is set to run until June 30.

Which Disney+ plans are discounted? Most Disney+ offers apply to the streaming service's Standard with Ads tier, which allows access to all Disney+ content ad-supported, but doesn't include the ability to download and watch offline.

What is the regular price for Disney+ Standard with Ads? The Disney+ Standard with Ads tier usually costs $9.99 / £4.99 / AU$15.99 per month. However, as long as you pick from one of the deals above, you can enjoy a great discount on a new subscription.

Final thoughts on how to make the most of a Disney+ deal

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For anyone tempted to sign up to Disney+, or lapsed subscribers looking to jump back in, signing up to one of the streamer's current deals is an absolute no brainer, with some of its biggest shows set to drop in the coming weeks, now is the perfect time to sign up to the service.

In terms of where you can stream Disney+, the service is available on smartphones, tablets and most smart TVs, as well as connected devices such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Fure TV, PlayStation and Xbox.

Considering the amount of movies and shows available on Disney+, aka one of the best streaming services, and the exciting blockbuster TV still to drop, any saving is a dream come true.

