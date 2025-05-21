Get a year of Peacock for just $2 per month, just in time for Poker Face season 2 with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Want an affordable way to kick off your summer (and beyond) of streaming? Well, Peacock has you covered, and you can now snag its biggest streaming deal of the year so far giving you one-year of Peackock for just $24.99 – that's just $2.09 a month.

When you use the code SPRINGSAVINGS, Peacock will knock off a huge $55 off its annual retail price for its ad-supported tier branded as Peacock Premium, and it's available to redeem until May 30 at peacocktv.com.

Although the platform has yet to match the best streaming services for the overall depth of its catalog, it still packs a punch with its selection of movies and shows, including some of the biggest movies of last year – The Wild Robot (2024) and, of course, Wicked (2024) – but not forgetting Rian Johnson's comedy crime series Poker Face which has just returned for its second season, and is currently sitting on a delightful 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on its debut.

Grab today's great Peacock deal

Peacock TV one year subscription: was $24.99 now $79.99 at Peacock TV This is Peacock's biggest streaming deal of the season and of the year so far, saving you $55 for its ad-supported tier when you use the code SPRINGSAVINGS. It's a tempting offer that gives you a full year's access to Peacock's extensive library of movies and shows, which is valid to redeem until May 30.

This clearly isn't an offer you'll want to miss, and if you're just tempted as we are to grab it while you can, there are a few things to bear in mind.

With all streaming deals, there are a few terms and conditions to be aware of, the first being once you've redeemed the code SPRINGSAVINGS at peacocktv.com once, you won't be able to use it on your account again. The code must be used before the last day of the Peacock's redemption period (May 14 - May 30).

Additional eligibility terms are as follows: For starters, you must 18 years or older to sign up, and must be based in the US or its territories. You must also provide a valid payment source, and the deal will only work if you're not already a subscriber to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus (though you could create a new account…).

Peacock has put out a detailed account of the streaming deal's terms and conditions which you can also check out at your convenience.

So while there are a few things to keep in mind, it's nothing that will totally hinder your shot at scoring this Peacock streaming deal – enjoy!