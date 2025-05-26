Don’t miss Peacock’s huge streaming Memorial Day deal – get a whole year for just $24.99, but it ends soon!
That's just over $2 a month
This year's Memorial Day weekend is here and, while you're searching for the best TV sales, why not throw in an unmissable deal for one of the world's best streaming services at the same time?
If that sounds tempting, look no further than Peacock, i.e. NBCUniversal's criminally underrated streaming platform.
Right now, Peacock is offering its best streaming deal of 2025 yet, which gets you a year's worth of access for just $24.99. That's a saving of $55 with its ad-supported tier that would usually cost $79.99. That works out to just $2.09 a month for a 12-month subscription to Peacock's library of titles that includes must-see shows like Poker Face and Parks and Recreation, plus new movies and classic film from Universal Pictures.
To make use of this stunning offer, use the code SPRINGSAVINGS at peacocktv.com. From there, all you have to do is sign up for an account.
The best part is that it's available to redeem after Memorial Day 2025, too, with the last day to take advantage of this offer being May 30.
Today's best Peacock deal
This is Peacock's biggest streaming deal of the season and of the year so far, saving you $55 for its ad-supported tier when you use the code SPRINGSAVINGS. It's a tempting offer that gives you a full year's access to Peacock's extensive library of movies and shows, and it's valid to redeem until May 30.
It's worth mentioning that, once you've redeemed the code SPRINGSAVINGS, you won't be able to use it again. So, make sure you input the correct code!
It's also worth noting that you must be a resident in the US or its territories, and the code will only work if you're not currently a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscriber. That said, you can always just make a new account to snag this deal.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.