Here's the good news you've been looking for! The AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Prime Day deals have finally arrived, and these savings are nothing to sniff at. For those of you in the US, Best Buy has got the AirPods Pro 2 down from $249.99 to $159.99, saving $90, and Amazon is offering the AirPods 4 for just $89, down from $129. That's a 23% discount.

Meanwhile, for those of you in the UK, AirPods 4 are down to just £113 at Amazon (£3.10 cheaper than we've ever seen), the AirPods 4 with noise cancellation are a whole £10 cheaper than their lowest-seen price, now just £149 (was £179), and the top-tier AirPods Pro 2 are back to their lowest ever price of £179 (was £229 – a 22% discount on class-leading Apple buds) – come on!

These deals are part of the Amazon Prime Day discounts we'll be treated to until the end of the week, and best of all big savings aren't simply limited to Amazon: rival retailers also do deep discounts and you don't need a Prime membership for them either.

Basically, this week is a very good week to invest in AirPods of any kind; I've been hanging on for deals like these since I broke my AirPods Pro 2 a few weeks ago, so it's great to see such deep discounting. In the UK we're not seeing any AirPods Max deals worth shouting about – yet – but if we do, you'll be the first to know.

Save $90 Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy This is an exceptionally good price for exceptionally good earbuds: Apple's top of the range buds deliver superb sound quality, spatial audio and audio enhancements – and they can be used to help you hear better too. This is within six dollars of the lowest AirPods Pro 2 price we've ever seen, so it's a genuinely good deal.

Save $40 Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 at Amazon At $129 the AirPods 4 are good. At $89 they're great. These are the non-ANC model, which means they're the cheapest AirPods you can buy, and they come with a very impressive spec including excellent battery life, automatic switching between Apple devices and both water and sweat resistance. This is the lowest price we've seen them so far.

Save $59.01 Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: was $179 now $119.99 at Amazon Love the idea of AirPods Pro but don't want to jam earbuds into your ear canal? Then the AirPods 4 with ANC are as good as Apple earbuds get. This model delivers everything the AirPods 4 do, with the addition of hugely impressive active noise cancelling and extra features such as wireless charging.

Save $120 Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $429.99 at Amazon I have these very headphones and I love them: they sound absolutely spectacular whether you're listening to Apple Music or enjoying Spatial Audio in TV shows or movies. Discounts on AirPods Max are extremely rare, and good discounts are rarer still: at $100 off the usual selling price this is a very good deal.

Save £70.99 Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £249.99 now £179 at Amazon Again, this is an exceptionally good price for exceptionally good earbuds: Apple's flagship buds boast superb sound quality, personalised spatial audio and further hearing help enhancements. This is a rare return to the lowest AirPods Pro 2 price we've ever seen, so it's a genuinely good Prime Day deal on class-leading earbuds.

Save £30 Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: was £179 now £149 at Amazon The AirPods 4 with ANC are as good as Apple earbuds get – provided you don't want the Pro 2's hearing health features. This model delivers everything the AirPods 4 do (listed below) including gesture control and delightful personalised spatial audio, with the addition of hugely impressive active noise cancellation and a few extra perks like wireless charging. The deal's also £10 cheaper than we've ever seen – hurrah!

Save £16 Apple AirPods 4: was £129 now £113 at Amazon At this 12% off lowest-seen price, the AirPods 4 are an excellent buy. This is the non-ANC model, which means they're the cheapest (and joint newest) AirPods you can buy, and they come with a very impressive spec-sheet, including gesture control, Apple's excellent personalised spatial audio, automatic switching between Apple devices and both water and sweat resistance. Again, this is the lowest price we've seen them so far by £3.10, so it's a top deal.

Trying to decide? I know, it's tough – I'd happily recommend all of the above products: I'm a long-term AirPods, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max listener and they all deliver superb sonics. The main difference is in the fit: AirPods 4 are better if you don't like ear tips, AirPods Pro 2 are brilliant if you do, and AirPods Max are for those of us who prefer over-ears.

The AirPods 4 without ANC are really good budget buds, and their spatial audio is particularly impressive; they're great do-everything earbuds. That said, if you're going to be listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks in busy places or while traveling I'd recommend spending very slightly more on the version with Active Noise Cancellation. It really makes a difference, especially on longer trips: ANC's a real boon on flights and long road or rail trips.

The AirPods Pro 2 are so good I've bought them with my own money: if you're using Apple hardware their integration is absolutely superb, and their ANC is exceptional. The additional hearing health features are very useful, and I've found them very comfortable even on very long listening sessions.

That leaves the AirPods Max, which I'd describe as both brilliant and ludicrously overpriced – so a deal like the one above is essential. They are genuinely amazing headphones but at full price they're a hard sell. I bought mine several years back on a similar deal and I'm delighted I did: getting a rare discount makes them sound even sweeter.

