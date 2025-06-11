Quick! Disney+ is less than £2 a month for a limited time only – here are 4 exciting new movies and TV shows to sign up for

The Bear's highly anticipated fourth season is one reason why I'm taking advantage of this Disney+ deal

Listen up, Disney+ UK fans! There's a hot new deal in town for one of the world's best streaming services that new and returning customers won't want to miss out on.

From today (June 11) through to June 30, you can sign up to Disney+ – or, if you've canceled your Disney+ subscription, reopen your account – for just £1.99 per month. That's right, you can gain access to Disney's unrivaled content library if you take advantage of this limited-time offer.

Disney+ Standard with Ads plan: was £4.99 per month now £1.99 at Hulu and Disney+

This limited-time deal represents a saving of 60% compared to the normal monthly price for the Disney+ Standard with Ads plan. Taking advantage of this promotional offer will get you access to some of the best movies and shows around, including numerous offerings from Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. But, be quick! It's only available between June 11 and June 30. This deal only offers for four months, too, so note that you'll automatically be enrolled on the Standard with Ads plan's usual £4.99 per month cost once your four-month window has expired.

There are a couple of things worth noting before you cash in on this deal. First, it's only valid for the Disney+ Standard with Ads tier. That means you'll have to sit through the occasional advert and you won't be able to download Disney+ content to other devices in order to stream on the go.

Additionally, this deal is only available for a four-month period. After that, your subscription will auto-renew for the usual fee – £4.99 per month – unless you cancel your subscription beforehand.

That said, there are many great reasons to subscribe to Disney's primary streaming platform. You'll be able to stream some of the best Disney+ movies and best Disney+ shows around, including offerings from money-spinning studios and brands including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. That's on top of a regular stream of new Disney+ movies that launch on the service, too.

All of that content will be at your fingertips if you sign up right now. With numerous highly anticipated new movies and shows set to debut on Disney+ between now and October 30 – that date being the final day you can watch Disney+ for less than £2 a month if you subscribe from June 30 – there's even more reason to make use of this cheap-as-chips deal.

Not convinced? Here are four big, unmissable series and films that'll launch on Disney+ soon.

Ironheart (June 25)

The final Marvel Phase 5 project to debut on Disney+, Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as the titular hero – real name Riri Williams – who'll make her first MCU appearance since 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in her self-titled show.

Launching with a three-episode premiere, the six-part series will see Williams team up with Anthony Ramos' charismatic but nefarious character called The Hood. The pair will seemingly create a new magic-infused super-suit that can rival Tony Stark's various Iron Man armored offerings on the next-gen tech front. Don't be surprised, though, if Williams reneges on that deal when she inevitably catches wind of The Hood's true motives for helping her.

For more details of this Marvel TV Original's cast, plot, and trailers, read my dedicated Ironheart hub.

The Bear season 4 (June 26)

Yes, chef! Just 24 hours after Ironheart achieves lift-off on Disney+, the fourth season of this critically-acclaimed FX Networks comedy-drama will also debut on the streamer.

All 10 episodes of The Bear season 4 will be available to watch on launch day. We'll be reunited with Carmy and company as we learn not only whether the titular eatery has earned a good review from The Chicago Tribune, but also if The Bear itself – the show, that is – will end with this chapter. The Bear season 4's official trailer indicated that this might be the case, but we won't know for sure until its final episode.

Alien: Earth (August 13)

The first TV series to feature as part of the Alien franchise, Alien: Earth takes place in the year 2120, which places it third on the sci-fi horror enterprise's chronological timeline. In short, it's set 16 years after Alien: Covenant but two years before Sigourney Weaver's Ripley first encountered the terrifying extraterrestrial race known as the Xenomorphs.

But I digress. Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler as Wendy, a hybrid – essentially, the consciousness of a human that's been placed in a synthetic humanoid body – who also comes face to face with this endoparasitoid species. She'll do so after a Weyland-Yutani space vessel crash lands on the super-settlement known as Prodigy City. However, the Xenomorph won't be the only horrifying alien creature that awaits Alien: Earth's eclectic cast of characters...

Alien: Earth will launch with a two-episode premiere, with new episodes released every Wednesday after that.

Thunderbolts* (TBC)

Alright, this Marvel flick doesn't have a firm Disney+ release date yet. However, the comic titan's films, including many of the best Marvel movies, join the streamer's back catalog three months after their initial theatrical release. Thunderbolts* stormed into theaters on May 2 so, as I predicted in my Thunderbolts* Disney+ launch date article, I think it'll make landfall sometime in August.

Okay, but what is Thunderbolts* about? Led by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, it features a whole host of MCU misfits, anti-heroes, and emotionally damaged individuals who must learn to work together to combat another potentially world-ending threat. Stranger Things' David Harbour, MCU veteran Sebastien Stan, and award-winning actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus are also among its starry cast.

Want to see if it's worth watching once it lands on Disney+? Read my Thunderbolts* review for a spoiler-free rundown of Marvel Studios' latest big-screen adventure.