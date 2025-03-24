Disney+ celebrates 5 years of streaming with 2025 lookahead – here are 3 movies and shows I can't wait to watch

Features
By published

Happy UK Birthday Disney+

A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser
(Image credit: FX Networks/Hulu)

To celebrate five years of streaming in the UK, Disney+ has released its 2025 line-up of unmissable movies and TV shows coming this year.

From the likes of Andor season 2 to Mufasa: The Lion King, there's a raft of must-see titles for the rest of 2025 and I've picked out the three I'll be watching first on both Disney+ and Hulu.

If you're wanting to catch more of the best Disney+ shows and best Disney+ movies, now is the best time to sign up for those in the US as the Disney+ and Hulu bundle is back down to its awesome Black Friday price of $2.99 a month.

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: $10.99$2.99 at Hulu and Disney+

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney+
This bundle is normally $10.99 per month, so you're saving 72% with this great offer. It's for the ad-supported versions of both services, and it lasts for four months, after which the price goes up to $10.99 per month if you don't cancel. This offer runs until March, 31, 2025.

View Deal

A Real Pain

A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 96%
  • Age rating: R
  • Length: 90 minutes
  • Director: Jesse Eisenberg
  • Release date: Mid-2025 on Disney+ worldwide

I've been waiting for A Real Pain to arrive in the UK ever since the critically acclaimed movie scooped up an array of awards. A Real Pain follows mismatched New York Jewish cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin), who travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother. However, their adventure becomes complicated when old tensions bubble to the surface as they explore their family history.

Disney+ hails it as "a thought-provoking emotional journey about complex relationships set against the scenic backdrop of Poland," and I'm already getting the tissues ready.

Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Destination | FX - YouTube Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Destination | FX - YouTube
Watch On
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Creator: Noah Hawley
  • Release date: Mid-2025 on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (worldwide)

FX's Alien: Earth marks the iconic sci-fi franchise's first TV adaptation after eight hugely successful movies. Alien: Earth is set two years before the original Alien movie and sees the Xenomorphs descend upon our planet in 2120.

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of soldiers make a perilous discovery that puts them in the face of one of the most dangerous creatures the planet has ever seen. After watching the latest movie Alien Romulus, I can't wait to see what direction Alien: Earth will take the nightmarish concept.

The Stolen Girl

Fred puts his arm around Elisa as they stand in front of a house in The Stolen Girl.

(Image credit: Disney+)
  • Creator: Catherine Moulton
  • Release date: April 16, 2025 on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (worldwide)

Based on the novel Playdate by Alex Dahl, The Stolen Girl tells the story of Elisa (Denise Gough), who lets her daughter Lucia go to an impromptu sleepover with her new best friend Josephine after meeting her mother, Rebecca (Holliday Grainger).

However, when Elisa arrives to collect Lucia the next day, she's thrust into every parent's worst nightmare as she discovers the house is an empty holiday rental and her daughter has been abducted. The Stolen Girl sounds like something straight out of a thrilling Harlan Coben story, so I'm excited to see all the secrets unravel.

You might also like

Grace Morris
Grace Morris
Entertainment Writer

After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Benji and David looking up at something off-camera in A Real Pain
4 new Disney Plus movies and shows I can't wait to watch in January 2025
A collage image showing stills from Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Raiders of the Lost Ark
Everything new on Disney Plus in January 2025
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
3 new Disney+ TV shows I can't wait to stream in April with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
An animated girl holds up a paddle with a whale behind her
3 new movies and shows on Disney+ and Hulu that I can't wait to stream
A collage image showing a woman in A Thousand Blows, an animated kid in Win or Lose, and Spider-Man swinging in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Everything new on Disney Plus in February 2025: Pixar's Win or Lose, A Thousand Blows, and more
A collage image showing the key cast from upcoming TV shows like The White Lotus season 3, Severance season 2 and Stranger Things season 5
26 new TV shows I can't wait to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Max and more in 2025
Latest in Disney Plus
Cassian Andor looking nervously over his shoulder in Andor season 2
New Andor season 2 trailer has got Star Wars fans asking the same question – and it includes an ominous call back to Rogue One's official teaser
Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
Disney+ drops new trailer for Doctor Who season 2 that promises an epic adventure across time and space
A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser
Disney+ celebrates 5 years of streaming with 2025 lookahead – here are 3 movies and shows I can't wait to watch
Cassian Andor piloting a TIE Avenger in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
Matt Murdock looking angry in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 2
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 first look images have already spoiled how the Marvel TV show's first season will end on Disney+
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
3 new Disney+ TV shows I can't wait to stream in April with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Latest in Features
inZOI.
inZOI early access is the most disappointed I’ve been with a game in years
A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser
Disney+ celebrates 5 years of streaming with 2025 lookahead – here are 3 movies and shows I can't wait to watch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
I switched to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 five months ago and I haven’t looked back – here are five things you need to know before buying a foldable phone
iPhone 16 Pro Desert Titanium in hand
I think the rumored iPhone 17 Pro redesign looks great – but is it Apple enough?
AI quantization
What is AI quantization?
Hume AI
What is Hume: Bring emotional understanding to AI-generated voices
More about disney plus
Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who

Disney+ drops new trailer for Doctor Who season 2 that promises an epic adventure across time and space
Cassian Andor looking nervously over his shoulder in Andor season 2

New Andor season 2 trailer has got Star Wars fans asking the same question – and it includes an ominous call back to Rogue One's official teaser
inZOI.

inZOI early access is the most disappointed I’ve been with a game in years
See more latest
Most Popular
inZOI.
inZOI early access is the most disappointed I’ve been with a game in years
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
I switched to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 five months ago and I haven’t looked back – here are five things you need to know before buying a foldable phone
AI quantization
What is AI quantization?
iPhone 16 Pro Desert Titanium in hand
I think the rumored iPhone 17 Pro redesign looks great – but is it Apple enough?
A still of Kirsten Dunst in a wedding dress in a pond from the movie Melancholia
4 great free movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes worth streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 24)
Hume AI
What is Hume: Bring emotional understanding to AI-generated voices
Beautiful.ai
What is Beautiful.ai: Create modern presentations in as little time as possible
Andrew Koji as Zeek pointing a gun at someone off camera.
Andrew Koji reveals Gangs of London season 3's new mysterious assassin is like 'the human Terminator' in the Sky Original series
Viggle
What is Viggle: everything you need to know about the AI animation tool and meme generator
Murf.AI
What is Murf.ai: everything you need to know about the AI voice generator