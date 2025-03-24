Disney+ celebrates 5 years of streaming with 2025 lookahead – here are 3 movies and shows I can't wait to watch
Happy UK Birthday Disney+
To celebrate five years of streaming in the UK, Disney+ has released its 2025 line-up of unmissable movies and TV shows coming this year.
From the likes of Andor season 2 to Mufasa: The Lion King, there's a raft of must-see titles for the rest of 2025 and I've picked out the three I'll be watching first on both Disney+ and Hulu.
If you're wanting to catch more of the best Disney+ shows and best Disney+ movies, now is the best time to sign up for those in the US as the Disney+ and Hulu bundle is back down to its awesome Black Friday price of $2.99 a month.
Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney+
This bundle is normally $10.99 per month, so you're saving 72% with this great offer. It's for the ad-supported versions of both services, and it lasts for four months, after which the price goes up to $10.99 per month if you don't cancel. This offer runs until March, 31, 2025.
A Real Pain
- RT score: 96%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 90 minutes
- Director: Jesse Eisenberg
- Release date: Mid-2025 on Disney+ worldwide
I've been waiting for A Real Pain to arrive in the UK ever since the critically acclaimed movie scooped up an array of awards. A Real Pain follows mismatched New York Jewish cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin), who travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother. However, their adventure becomes complicated when old tensions bubble to the surface as they explore their family history.
Disney+ hails it as "a thought-provoking emotional journey about complex relationships set against the scenic backdrop of Poland," and I'm already getting the tissues ready.
Alien: Earth
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Creator: Noah Hawley
- Release date: Mid-2025 on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (worldwide)
FX's Alien: Earth marks the iconic sci-fi franchise's first TV adaptation after eight hugely successful movies. Alien: Earth is set two years before the original Alien movie and sees the Xenomorphs descend upon our planet in 2120.
When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of soldiers make a perilous discovery that puts them in the face of one of the most dangerous creatures the planet has ever seen. After watching the latest movie Alien Romulus, I can't wait to see what direction Alien: Earth will take the nightmarish concept.
The Stolen Girl
- Creator: Catherine Moulton
- Release date: April 16, 2025 on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (worldwide)
Based on the novel Playdate by Alex Dahl, The Stolen Girl tells the story of Elisa (Denise Gough), who lets her daughter Lucia go to an impromptu sleepover with her new best friend Josephine after meeting her mother, Rebecca (Holliday Grainger).
However, when Elisa arrives to collect Lucia the next day, she's thrust into every parent's worst nightmare as she discovers the house is an empty holiday rental and her daughter has been abducted. The Stolen Girl sounds like something straight out of a thrilling Harlan Coben story, so I'm excited to see all the secrets unravel.
