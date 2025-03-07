The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is back down to its awesome Black Friday price – perfect timing for Daredevil: Born Again and Moana 2
Just $2.99 per month
We're always keep an eye on the best streaming deals, and this one from Disney+ and Hulu (and, if you want, ESPN+) is a great deal that's well-timed – right now, you can get the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for just $2.99 per month for the first four months.
Alternatively, you can add some ESPN+ seasoning onto that meal and get all three services from $16.99 per month for the first four months.
This deal is available until the end of March, but it's good timing right now, because Daredevil: Born Again has just started on Disney+ and it's finally indicated that there might be some life left in the Marvel universe yet, and you'll be able to watch the whole season while the $2.99 per month price lasts. Or get ready for Moana 2's streaming debut on 12 March, while Andor season 2 arrives on 22 April.
Today's best Disney+ and Hulu bundle deals
Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney+
This bundle is normally $10.99 per month, so you're saving 72% with this great offer. It's for the ad-supported versions of both services, and it lasts for four months, after which the price goes up to $10.99 per month if you don't cancel. This offer runs until 31 March, 2025.
It's an excellent price the amount of movies and shows it gets you – all of the Disney catalogue, the Marvel movies and shows, the Star Wars universe, and Hulu's more adult-focused range of films and TV.
It does come with some caveats you need to know, though. It's for the ad-supported tiers, so there will be commercials. It's only available to new subscribers or those with a lapsed subscription. And this price lasts for four months, after which your monthly fee will rise to the usual $10.99 unless you cancel the subscription.
The deal is available until the end of March – 11:59pm on 31 March, to be exact.
Lots of good stuff is coming in 2025
You might be tempted to keep this subscription even when the price rises based on what's coming down the streaming pipe – especially from Hulu. We've got season four of The Bear on the way, season five of cult mystery favorite Only Murders in The Building, and the much-anticipated finale of The Handmaid's Tale.
We've also got Alien: Earth coming, the show set in world of the Alien movies. There's new legal drama named All's Fair coming from TV hit-maker Ryan Murphy that I suspect is going to be massive, and Glen Powell is has a new comedy show called Chad Powers coming, created by Powell and Michael Waldron, who wrote for Rick & Morty and Marvel's Loki.
I don't expect to see this bundle get any cheaper than this, even on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – I think we'll just see this price return. So if you want to watch what's coming in the meantime, I think it's a great offer.
