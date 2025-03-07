We're always keep an eye on the best streaming deals, and this one from Disney+ and Hulu (and, if you want, ESPN+) is a great deal that's well-timed – right now, you can get the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for just $2.99 per month for the first four months.

Alternatively, you can add some ESPN+ seasoning onto that meal and get all three services from $16.99 per month for the first four months.

This deal is available until the end of March, but it's good timing right now, because Daredevil: Born Again has just started on Disney+ and it's finally indicated that there might be some life left in the Marvel universe yet, and you'll be able to watch the whole season while the $2.99 per month price lasts. Or get ready for Moana 2's streaming debut on 12 March, while Andor season 2 arrives on 22 April.

Today's best Disney+ and Hulu bundle deals

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney+

This bundle is normally $10.99 per month, so you're saving 72% with this great offer. It's for the ad-supported versions of both services, and it lasts for four months, after which the price goes up to $10.99 per month if you don't cancel. This offer runs until 31 March, 2025.

It's an excellent price the amount of movies and shows it gets you – all of the Disney catalogue, the Marvel movies and shows, the Star Wars universe, and Hulu's more adult-focused range of films and TV.

It does come with some caveats you need to know, though. It's for the ad-supported tiers, so there will be commercials. It's only available to new subscribers or those with a lapsed subscription. And this price lasts for four months, after which your monthly fee will rise to the usual $10.99 unless you cancel the subscription.

The deal is available until the end of March – 11:59pm on 31 March, to be exact.

Lots of good stuff is coming in 2025

The Bear, returning in 2025 (Image credit: Hulu)

You might be tempted to keep this subscription even when the price rises based on what's coming down the streaming pipe – especially from Hulu. We've got season four of The Bear on the way, season five of cult mystery favorite Only Murders in The Building, and the much-anticipated finale of The Handmaid's Tale.

We've also got Alien: Earth coming, the show set in world of the Alien movies. There's new legal drama named All's Fair coming from TV hit-maker Ryan Murphy that I suspect is going to be massive, and Glen Powell is has a new comedy show called Chad Powers coming, created by Powell and Michael Waldron, who wrote for Rick & Morty and Marvel's Loki.

I don't expect to see this bundle get any cheaper than this, even on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – I think we'll just see this price return. So if you want to watch what's coming in the meantime, I think it's a great offer.