Moana 2 sets sail for streaming as it gets a confirmed Disney+ release date
The first Moana movie was a huge success for Disney
- Moana 2 arrives on Disney+ on March 12
- The sequel was a huge box-office success, taking $1.05 billion
- The first Moana is Disney+'s most-streamed movie
Moana 2 is setting course for Disney+, and you'll be able to watch it from the comfort of your living room when it arrives on March 12. Fans have been eagerly anticipating Moana 2's arrival, considering the original Moana is the most-streamed movie of the past five years, and the return of the beloved Disney character was met with lots of hype. Its box-office takings alone are huge, with it earning $1.05 billion against its $150 million budget.
Interestingly, Moana 2 falls short of earning a place on our best Disney Plus movies rankings because it didn't receive a 70% Rotten Tomatoes score. The movie stands at 61%, which is still fresh but not high enough to join some of our favorite titles. Still, it's been a massive hit around the world, so you can be the judge of what you think! In my Moana 2 review, I praised the movie but did miss a certain familiar face.
What is Moana 2 about?
Set three years after the first movie, Moana reunites with the demigod Maui and assembles a wayfinding crew to find the lost island of Motufetu, where she hopes to break its curse and free its people. So, unsurprisingly, she hasn't said goodbye to her ocean adventures, and she's as determined as ever. There are both familiar and new faces here, and it's a welcome return to the beautiful island location.
The movie was originally intended to be a TV series for Disney+, but it seems the decision to swap it for a movie has been a huge success for the company.
The Moana adventures don't stop there, either, as there are plans for a live-action remake of the first movie, which will see Dwayne Johnson reprise his role as Maui, while Catherine Laga'aia will portray the titular character, taking over from Auliʻi Cravalho.
