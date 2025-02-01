Everything new on Disney Plus in February 2025: Pixar's Win or Lose, A Thousand Blows, and more

Welcome to February! The arrival of a new month marks the beginning of a host of new movies and TV show releases, and Disney Plus is no exception.
Disney's primary streaming platform is set to deliver more episodes of Marvel's first series of the year Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the debut of Pixar's inaugural TV show (it's called Win or Lose and, if it's any good, it might sneak onto our best Disney Plus shows list), and so much more. You're bound to find something worth watching on one of the world's best streaming services over the next 28 days. Go on, then, scroll on to see what you'll be enjoying throughout February 2025!
February 1
- Medalist episode 5 (UK only)
February 4
- Paradise episode 4 (UK and Australia)
February 5
- American Dad season 20 episode 6 (UK and Australia)
- Ishura season 2 episode 5 (UK and Australia)
- Kindergarten: The Musical season 1 episodes 1 to 5 (US only)
- Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer (US only)
- My Best Friend’s An Animal season 1 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)
- NCIS season 22 episode 5 (UK only)
- Unmasked episode 7 (UK and Australia)
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1 episodes 3 to 5
February 6
- High Potential season 1 episode 4 (UK and Australia)
- The Kardashians season 5 episode 11 (UK and Australia)
February 7
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 2 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)
- The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl
February 10
- Cheerleader Generation season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)
- The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders (US only)
February 11
- Muslim Matchmakers episodes 1 to 8 (UK only)
- Paradise episode 5 (UK and Australia)
February 12
- American Dad season 20 episode 7 (UK and Australia)
- Bia and Victor: Love of My Life season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (UK only)
- Harlem Ice episodes 1 to 5
- Ishura season 2 episode 6 (UK and Australia)
- NCIS season 22 episode 6 (UK only)
- Pupstruction season 2 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)
- Umami (UK only)
- Unmasked episode 8 (UK and Australia)
- Will Trent season 3 episodes 1 to 6 (UK and Australia)
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1 episodes 6 to 8
February 13
- High Potential season 1 episode 5 (UK and Australia)
- The Kardashians season 5 episode 12 (UK and Australia)
- Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story
- SLY LIVES! aka The Burden of Black Genius (Us only; available until February 22)
February 17
- Adam Eats the '80s season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)
- Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (US only)
February 18
- Paradise episode 6 (UK and Australia)
February 19
- American Dad season 20 episode 8 (UK and Australia)
- How to Get Away With Murder seasons 1 to 6
- Ishura season 2 episode 7 (UK and Australia)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 3 episodes 1 to 5 (US only)
- NCIS season 22 episode 7 (UK only)
- Unmasked episode 9 (UK and Australia)
- Will Trent season 3 episode 7 (UK and Australia)
- Win or Lose episodes 1 and 2
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1 episodes 9 and 10
February 20
- High Potential season 1 episode 6 (UK and Australia)
- The Kardashians season 5 episode 13 (UK and Australia)
February 21
- A Thousand Blows (UK and Australia)
- Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate (UK only)
- Scamanda (UK only)
- Theme Song Takeover season 3 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)
- The Space Race (UK and Australia)
February 22
- Fur Babies season 2 episodes 1 to 4 (US only)
February 24
- Find My Country House season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)
- Kim of Queens season 1 episodes 1 to 12 (US only)
- No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski season 1 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)
- Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)
February 25
- Paradise episode 7 (UK and Australia)
February 26
- Abbott Elementary season 4 episodes 1 to 8 (UK and Australia)
- American Dad season 20 episode 9 (UK and Australia)
- Ishura season 2 episode 8 (UK and Australia)
- NCIS season 22 episode 8 (UK only)
- Unmasked episode 10 (UK and Australia)
- Will Trent season 3 episode 8 (UK and Australia)
- Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4
February 27
- High Potential season 1 episode 7 (UK and Australia)
- The Kardashians season 5 episode 14 (UK and Australia)
February 28
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts season 5 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes 10 to 21
For more Disney Plus coverage, read our guides on the best Disney Plus movies, Daredevil: Born Again, Andor season 2, and X-Men 97 season 2.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'I'm here as long as they want me': Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man creator 'has big ideas' for the Marvel show's next two seasons – and wants to work on it for 10 more years
Every Marvel Easter egg and reference in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 1 and 2: Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln, and more