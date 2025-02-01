Everything new on Disney Plus in February 2025: Pixar's Win or Lose, A Thousand Blows, and more

Welcome to February! The arrival of a new month marks the beginning of a host of new movies and TV show releases, and Disney Plus is no exception.

Disney's primary streaming platform is set to deliver more episodes of Marvel's first series of the year Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the debut of Pixar's inaugural TV show (it's called Win or Lose and, if it's any good, it might sneak onto our best Disney Plus shows list), and so much more. You're bound to find something worth watching on one of the world's best streaming services over the next 28 days. Go on, then, scroll on to see what you'll be enjoying throughout February 2025!

February 1

Medalist episode 5 (UK only)

February 4

Paradise episode 4 (UK and Australia)

February 5

American Dad season 20 episode 6 (UK and Australia)

Ishura season 2 episode 5 (UK and Australia)

Kindergarten: The Musical season 1 episodes 1 to 5 (US only)

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer (US only)

My Best Friend’s An Animal season 1 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)

NCIS season 22 episode 5 (UK only)

Unmasked episode 7 (UK and Australia)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1 episodes 3 to 5

February 6

High Potential season 1 episode 4 (UK and Australia)

The Kardashians season 5 episode 11 (UK and Australia)

February 7

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 2 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

February 10

Cheerleader Generation season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders (US only)

February 11

Muslim Matchmakers episodes 1 to 8 (UK only)

Paradise episode 5 (UK and Australia)

February 12

American Dad season 20 episode 7 (UK and Australia)

Bia and Victor: Love of My Life season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (UK only)

Harlem Ice episodes 1 to 5

Ishura season 2 episode 6 (UK and Australia)

NCIS season 22 episode 6 (UK only)

Pupstruction season 2 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)

Umami (UK only)

Unmasked episode 8 (UK and Australia)

Will Trent season 3 episodes 1 to 6 (UK and Australia)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1 episodes 6 to 8

February 13

High Potential season 1 episode 5 (UK and Australia)

The Kardashians season 5 episode 12 (UK and Australia)

Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story

SLY LIVES! aka The Burden of Black Genius (Us only; available until February 22)

February 17

Adam Eats the '80s season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (US only)

February 18

Paradise episode 6 (UK and Australia)

February 19

American Dad season 20 episode 8 (UK and Australia)

How to Get Away With Murder seasons 1 to 6

Ishura season 2 episode 7 (UK and Australia)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 3 episodes 1 to 5 (US only)

NCIS season 22 episode 7 (UK only)

Unmasked episode 9 (UK and Australia)

Will Trent season 3 episode 7 (UK and Australia)

Win or Lose episodes 1 and 2

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1 episodes 9 and 10

February 20

High Potential season 1 episode 6 (UK and Australia)

The Kardashians season 5 episode 13 (UK and Australia)

February 21

A Thousand Blows (UK and Australia)

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate (UK only)

Scamanda (UK only)

Theme Song Takeover season 3 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)

The Space Race (UK and Australia)

February 22

Fur Babies season 2 episodes 1 to 4 (US only)

February 24

Find My Country House season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)

Kim of Queens season 1 episodes 1 to 12 (US only)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski season 1 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)

February 25

Paradise episode 7 (UK and Australia)

February 26

Abbott Elementary season 4 episodes 1 to 8 (UK and Australia)

American Dad season 20 episode 9 (UK and Australia)

Ishura season 2 episode 8 (UK and Australia)

NCIS season 22 episode 8 (UK only)

Unmasked episode 10 (UK and Australia)

Will Trent season 3 episode 8 (UK and Australia)

Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4

February 27

High Potential season 1 episode 7 (UK and Australia)

The Kardashians season 5 episode 14 (UK and Australia)

February 28

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts season 5 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes 10 to 21

