Everything new on Disney+ in August 2025: stream 26 new TV shows and 4 new movies, including Eyes of Wakanda and more

At the moment, there's a lot going on over at Disney+, who's gearing up to release a slate of new titles in August. Indeed, when it comes to its next monthly schedule, it's TV shows galore.

New Marvel animated miniseries Eyes of Wakanda lands on Disney+ August 27, marking the 15th television installment in the MCU and the first series in Phase Six. As well as the new Marvel show, there are plenty of documentary and reality shows to choose from, including new episodes of Limitless: Live Better Now with Chris Hemsworth and Project Runway – which has reached an impressive 21 seasons.

While it's exciting to see fresh shows come to one of the best streaming services, it's best to note that the availability of the following Disney+ titles are subject to change and will vary by region – so it's best to keep this in mind when looking for your next TV obsession.

August 1

King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

Outdoor Adventure Stream

August 3

Naming the Dead season 1 episodes 1-6

August 6

Christmas Wars season 1, episodes 1-2

Christmas Wars season 2, episodes 1-4

Low Life season 1, episodes 1-2

Rachael Ray’s Holidays season 1, episodes 1-4

Raising Asia season 1, episodes 1-13

Wild Vietnam season 2, episodes 1-2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 3

August 7

Ancient Aliens: Origins season 1, episodes 1-12

Project Runway season 21, episode 3

August 8

Christmas Hotel (movie)

A Christmas in Tennessee (movie)

The Christmas Pact (movie)

Radio Christmas (movie)

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts season 2, episodes 1-10

August 10

Traveling with Snow Man episode 2

August 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends season 1, episodes 1-6

August 13

Chibiverse season 2, episodes 1-3

Chibiverse season 3, episodes 1-12

Low Life season 1, episodes 1-2

August 14

Project Runway season 21, episode 4

August 15

Limitless: Live Better Now episodes 1-3

Stand Up to Cancer 2025

August 17

Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts season1, episodes 1-10

August 20

Ice Road Rescue season 7, episodes 1-8

Ice Road Rescue season 8, episodes 1-8

Ice Road Rescue season 9, episodes 1-9

Reminder season 1, episodes 1-8

August 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh season 2, episodes 1-6

Project Runway season 21, episode 5

August 22

Disney Jr.’s Ariel season 1, episodes 1-8

August 25

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope (documentary)

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite

Princess Stream

August 27

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts season 6, episodes 1-6

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends season 4, episodes 1-3

Eyes of Wakanda episodes 1-4

Shipwreck Hunters Australia season 2, episodes 1-6

August 28

Project Runway season 21, episode 6

