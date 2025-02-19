Daredevil: Born Again has an unusual Disney+ release schedule for a Marvel TV show, but I think I know why

The majority of Daredevil: Born Again 's release schedule has been revealed

The Disney+ show's episodic release format differs slightly from other Marvel TV series

Fans have come up with two big theories about why the change has been made

Daredevil: Born Again's release schedule (most of it, anyway) has been revealed, and it's immediately sparked discussions among fans about its unusual episodic release format.

A direct continuation of the beloved Daredevil TV show that originally ran on Netflix from 2015 to 2018, Born Again is one of the most highly-anticipated Marvel projects in years. And, with its launch is fast approaching – Marvel confirmed Daredevil: Born Again would arrive on March 4 (US) and March 5 (UK and Australia) in October 2024 – fan excitement has stepped up a notch in recent weeks.

That excitement turned to curiosity yesterday (February 18), though, after the release schedule for its first six episodes was revealed. In a Disney press release outlining Disney+'s March 2025 line-up, fans were immediately drawn to the fact that Born Again's fifth and sixth episodes will arrive on the platform on the same day – that being March 25 for US audiences, and March 26 for British and Australian viewers.

Why is Daredevil: Born Again getting a two-episode release midway through its first season?

Born Again will reunite us with Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

It's not unusual for Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows to receive two-episode premieres on Disney+. Many of its predecessors, including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Agatha All Along similarly launched with dual episode drops on release day. Disney+'s latest press blast confirmed Daredevil: Born Again is getting the same treatment.

This is the first time that a Marvel TV show will get a two-episode drop mid-season, though. It's even more bizarre when you realize that other episodes follow the traditional Marvel TV show weekly release format, too. For example, episodes 3 and 4 will be released on March 11 (US) / March 12 (UK and Australia) and March 18 (US) / March 19 (UK and Australia).

So, why is Marvel experimenting with a dual episode mid-season release here? I have two big theories and, given what I've read online since this information came to light, other MCU fans are thinking along similar lines.

The first hypothesis is a story-based one. Daredevil: Born Again's first season comprises nine episodes and it's possible that, if the narrative playing out across episodes 5 and 6 is essentially a two-parter, it makes sense to release them together. Why make fans wait a week to find out what happens if episode 5 ends on a cliff hanger? Sure, it would generate plenty of discussion post-episode 5's release, but that might not be in the best interests of the story that one of the best Disney+ shows (potentially, anyway) is trying to tell.

Marvel fans think Andor season 2's forthcoming release is also behind Born Again's unusual release schedule (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

The other and more likely reason, however, is that Disney doesn't want this Marvel Phase 5 production to clash with another eagerly-anticipated series that'll debut on one of the world's best streaming services in the near future. The program in question? Andor season 2, which is one of the best-rated Star Wars projects of the last five years.

Last November, Disney confirmed Andor's second and final season would premiere on April 22. If Daredevil: Born Again followed the usual Marvel TV show release format after its two-episode premiere, its season 1 finale wouldn't land on Disney+ until April 22. That would pit it against the two-episode premiere of Andor's sophomore outing. It would be a baffling movie if Disney released those three episodes on the same day and subsequently cannibalize each series' viewing figures.

But, what do you think? Am I and my fellow Marvel devotees on the right track about Born Again's mid-season dual header? Or have you come up with another theory? Let me know in the comments! Once you have, get the complete lowdown on everything we know about Daredevil's first standalone MCU adventure by reading my dedicated Daredevil: Born Again guide.