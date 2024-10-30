Marvel trailer leak reveals first footage for Daredevil: Born Again and more 2025 MCU TV shows – and confirms Deadpool and Wolverine will debut on Disney Plus in November

We're getting plenty of new Marvel content on Disney Plus over the next 14 months

Marvel has seemingly confirmed when Deadpool and Wolverine will arrive on Disney Plus – and unveiled its full TV show line-up for late 2024 and all of 2025.

As reported by numerous outlets including Discussing Film and The Direct, a new Marvel trailer, which leaked online yesterday (October 29) and may officially arrive alongside Agatha All Along's final episode, revealed the comic book giant's entire TV slate for the next 14 months. The teaser also confirms when Deadpool and Wolverine will make its Disney Plus debut: Tuesday, November 12.

First trailer for Marvel Studios’ TV slate:• What If? S3 - Dec. 22• Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - Jan. 25• Daredevil Born Again - Mar. 4• Ironheart - June 24• Eyes of Wakanda - Aug. 6• Marvel Zombies - Oct ‘25• Wonder Man - Dec ‘25 pic.twitter.com/OdmG9NeUREOctober 30, 2024

The sizzle reel leak comes less than 24 hours after I reported that Marvel was gearing up for a bumper year on Disney Plus in 2025, with up to seven new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows set to land on the entertainment giant's main streaming platform. Well, I was almost right, because one of those TV series – What If...? season 3 – will launch before the end of 2024. It'll make its Disney Plus bow on December 22, but it's unclear if What If...?'s third and final season will release in full on that date, or if new episodes will release daily up like What If...? season 2 did.

As for Marvel's 2025 TV release schedule, here's a quick rundown of when each series will premiere on Disney Plus:

Marvel's 2025 TV show line-up explained: Wonder Man, Marvel Zombies, and more

First teaser for Marvel’s ‘WONDER MAN’, starring Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Ben Kingsley.Releasing December 2025 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/fcbMeLCI9vOctober 30, 2024

We're still many months away from seeing if these shows will be great enough to join our best Disney Plus shows ranks, but Marvel has given us a taste of what to expect from them in the leaked teaser.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which has a 3D cel shaded aesthetic, is a non-canon MCU animated series that'll explore Peter Parker's origin story and early days as the titular webslinger. As the footage reveals, it'll introduce us to a number of classic Spider-Man allies and villains from the comics – some of whom, such as Amadeus Cho and Bentley Whittman/The Wingless Wizard, haven't been seen before in a live-action or animated Spider-Man project.

On the Daredevil: Born Again front, the leaked video treated us to 20 seconds of new footage from Matt Murdock's standalone MCU series. The quick cut-style content showed, among other things, Murdock and arch nemesis Wilson Fisk meeting in an undisclosed cafe, as well asJon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher. Numerous shots of the titular vigilante fighting various goons and more formidable foes, including Bullseye, who some readers will recognize from Daredevil's three-season run on Netflix, were also shown, too.

Meanwhile, 15 seconds of Ironheart footage can be seen in the trailer leak. Following her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams has returned to her MIT studies and it seems she'll be making a brand-new Iron Man-inspired super suit in her spare time. We also get our first official look at Antony Ramos' The Hood, a magic wielder who'll be the Marvel Phase 6 show's primary antagonist.

First look at Blade in ‘MARVEL ZOMBIES.’ pic.twitter.com/3voWae8QoJOctober 30, 2024

Speaking of Black Panther, the next animated series to debut after Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be Eyes of Wakanda. A four-part anthology, it comprises a collection of tales throughout Wakanda's history and it appears to have an animation style we've not seen before from a Marvel production.

The Disney subsidiary's final animated project of 2025 will be Marvel Zombies. A spin-off from What If...? season 1 episode 'What If... Zombies!?', this four-part limited series will star Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel as she leads Earth's remaining superheroes in a last-ditch attempt to stop this universe's zombie horde – which includes fallen heroes and villains, such as Captain America and Thanos – among its number. Khan will be joined by the likes of Yelena Belova, Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, and Blade, who's seen wearing Moon Knight's Khonshu costume. With Marvel reportedly shelving its live-action Blade film indefinitely, this is the only Blade-centric content we'll see for a while.

Lastly, Wonder Man, a Marvel Spotlight superhero comedy series co-developed by Shang-Chi director (and rumored Spider-Man 4 filmmaker) Daniel Destin Cretton, might be my most anticipated Marvel TV show outside of Born Again. Starring Yaya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), it'll follow an actor/stuntman named Simon Williams, who auditions to become the lead superhero in a new TV show. Little does he know, though, that he's actually a superpowered individual. Ben Kingsley Trevor Slattery, who played small roles in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi, will star alongside Abdul-Mateen II.

With Marvel Phase 5 films Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, plus Phase 6's first movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, 2025 is going to be a packed year for Marvel. Indeed, 2021 was the last time that the comic titan released nine new productions in a calendar year – let's hope we don't all have superhero fatigue by the time December 2025 rolls around, eh?