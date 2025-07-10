Many SMBs say they can't get to grips with AI, need more training

Small businesses are less confidence with AI than larger ones

Half of businesses say AI has become critical

Training and policies should be more comprehensive

New research has claimed barely one in 10 (12%) SMEs have invested in AI-related training for their staff.

The report from The Institute of Coding revealed nearly one in three (29%) SMEs now see a lack of training as their biggest obstacle to AI tools adoption, with a further one in two (52%) citing a lack of internal skills and knowledge as the main battier.

Moreover, the research depicts a troubling picture for smaller companies when compared with their larger counterparts – 82% of medium businesses expressed confidence working with AI compared with 37% of smaller businesses.

Small businesses are struggling to adopt AI

Around one in two (51%) of the SMEs surveyed agreed that AI could now be perceived as critical, but only around half of these (27%) believe they can safely and effectively implement AI tools.

As such, The Institute of Coding is warning of a growing AI readiness divide between different types of companies, launching its own free short AI courses aimed at all career levels.

Looking ahead, companies that are on the verge of being left out by the AI revolution are now calling for greater support from the government.

Three in five (59%) call for national AI skills strategies to support businesses of all sizes, with three-quarters asking for clearer guidance on the AI skills they're likely to need in the next three to five years.

"This isn’t just about individual business success – it’s about ensuring the entire UK economy can participate in the AI transformation," Professor Rachid Hourizi MBE, Director of the Institute of Coding, explained.

The report goes on to explain that, if micro businesses and sole traders are not explicitly included in national plans, AI will become concentrated, not democratized.