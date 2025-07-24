Businesses are potentially missing out on millions by not embracing AI
Slow adoption could be costing revenue, report claims
- Report finds over half of UK companies could be missing out on revenue from slow AI adoption
- 30% are worried they've missed the AI adoption window
- UK businesses are among the most AI-optimistic
Over half of UK companies could be losing up to 5% of monthly revenue simply down to a delay in AI adoption – a considerable loss that could be easily fixed.
Research by Couchbase found four in five (79%) agree AI tools give them a competitive advantage, but many are failing to move quickly enough, with as many as one in three (30%) now fearing they've missed the AI adoption window.
"The AI race has clearly already begun and while the potential is clear, complexity and fragmentation leave many businesses struggling to keep up," Couchbase Global Customer Technology Strategy Leader Chris Bridgland explained.
UK businesses are missing out on the AI race
More than half (51%) of the businesses surveyed said they're worried about project failure, which is holding them back from adopting AI.
Others battle with data access and management (44%), creating safe environments for AI experimentation (40%) and security issues associated with third-party AI solutions (43%).
Although AI readiness is at its highest with generative AI, this still only stands at 56%. Alarmingly, only 40% feel ready for AI-powered applications, and even fewer (32%) feel prepared for agentic AI, which promises huge automation benefits.
Despite the challenges, the UK still leads the way when it comes to optimism, with 50% believing it will enhance customer experience compared with 35% in India and 32% in Germany. Half (52%) also believe agentic AI will help them to identify new trends.
Looking ahead, two-thirds (68%) agree that AI would be easier to control when there are fewer technologies involved. "As AI architectures grow more sophisticated, organisations are realising that simplicity isn’t a compromise, it’s a competitive advantage," Bridgland added.
