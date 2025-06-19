Starting a business? New study shows you really need to get on board with AI
SMBs are lagging when it comes to AI
- TeamViewer study finds SMBs already missing out from AI-driven productivity boosts
- Most SMB leaders say they need more training
- But AI investments are rising across the board
New research has revealed just how much prospective SMBs must get on board with artificial intelligence to grow and stand out in a highly competitive market.
A new TeamViewer study found more than one in four (28%) say rising operational costs from missed automation opportunities are already taking a toll.
Nearly half (47%) of the SMBs surveyed admitted they lack the infrastructure needed to scale AI tools, and almost all (95%) say they still require more training.
SMBs need AI to grow, but they're still unsure about it
Despite growing enthusiasm, confidence in managing AI remains poor, the study found
More than three-quarters (77%) of SMB leaders say they wouldn't even bet a week's salary on their organisation's ability to handle the risks associated with AI, such as data misuse or unauthorized tool access. Yet somehow, nearly the same number (72%) consider themselves AI experts.
As it stands, two in three (65%) say AI tools are only deployed in tightly controlled environments, with three in four (74%) feeling uneasy about data management vulnerabilities. Although AI plays a role in heightened risks, AI isn't entirely to blame – two in five (38%) agree that a lack of training is their main obstacle.
"SMBs are clearly motivated to embrace AI, but many are still searching for the right way to turn early adoption into lasting impact,” TeamViewer Director of Product Management Artus Rupalla explained.
The research also revealed SMBs are leading the way in terms of AI adoption across their workforces – but that doesn't always translate into frequent or mature use. Larger enterprises are generally seen to be using AI more frequently when it comes to daily and weekly measurements.
But despite current limitations, SMBs are betting on AI to drive future growth. Three in four plan to ramp up AI investments in the next 6-12 months, with 72% foreseeing major productivity boosts and 76% believing AI is essential for improving overall business performance.
