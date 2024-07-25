When is Deadpool and Wolverine coming to Disney Plus? Streaming release date speculation, is it worth watching, and more

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on Disney Plus at some point, but when exactly?

Deadpool and Wolverine is out now in theaters (internationally; it debuts in the US on July 26) – and, while it needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible to be fully appreciated, we suspect you're already wondering when it'll come to Disney Plus.

So, when will the latest Marvel movie land on Disney's primary streaming platform? The short answer is: we don't know. That won't stop us from speculating on when it'll make its way onto one of the world's best streaming services, however – and, armed with evidence of when other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films made the leap to Disney Plus, we can postulate when it might. Here, then, is when we expect Deadpool 3 to be available to watch at home.

We don't think the latest MCU movie will launch on Disney Plus until late 2024. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As mentioned, not yet. The Marvel Phase 5 movie was only released in theaters in the US on July 26 – it launched a day earlier in some international territories, including the UK – so it'll be a while before you'll see Deadpool and Wolverine on your own TV. Oh, and if it proves to be as successful as industry insiders suggest (it's expected to make over $1 billion at the global box office), its likely money-spinning theatrical run could be a long one.

Regardless, we can take a guess at its streaming release date based on the debuts of other recent MCU films on the service. Take a look at the list below to see when every recent Marvel film, starting with 2021's Black Widow, launched on Disney Plus:

After a wildly inconsistent release schedule, which spanned anywhere from 47 days to 82, Marvel has settled on a more regular launch pattern since Black Panther 2. Now, MCU flicks routinely make their way onto the streamer around 13 weeks (approximately 90 days) after their arrival on the big screen.

Using that data, when do we expect Deadpool and Wolverine to slice its way onto Disney Plus? An early October launch would be the most likely option, based on the near-90 day gap between recent films' silver screen releases and their Disney Plus debuts.

However, we actually think the X-Men-adjacent film won't bring The Merc With a Mouth and his adamantium-clawed mutant friend to Disney Plus until early November. Primarily, that'll be down to Agatha All Along, the next MCU Disney Plus show, arriving with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 18.

With seven more episodes releasing weekly after that, the WandaVision spin-off won't end until November 6. Marvel and Disney won't want viewers' attention to be split between that series and Deadpool and Wolverine, so don't be surprised if the only Marvel movie of 2024 isn't on the platform until a week later, aka November 13.

Is Deadpool and Wolverine worth watching on Disney Plus?

Cassandra Nova is the primary villain in Deadpool and Wolverine. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We certainly think so. You should read our spoiler-light Deadpool and Wolverine review later today for more on what we thought about it. Until that review is live, we consider it to be one of the best Marvel movies to arrive post-Avengers: Endgame. Once you're done reading our review, we'd advise you to head to a screening ASAP.

Do I need to watch any other MCU or X-Men movies before Deadpool and Wolverine?

Do you need to see any of the other X-Men movies to understand Deadpool and Wolverine? That's up for debate. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

You don't need to, but we'd recommend you watch the first two Deadpool films – 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2 – to get a flavor for how utterly hilarious, gory, and chaotic the character's threequel is. You should check out 2017's Logan, one of 20th Century Fox's final X-Men movies (read our guide on how to watch the X-Men movies in order if you need more details), too, if you want additional context regarding Deadpool and Wolverine's plot.

Luckily, that trio, plus every other X-Men film, is available on Disney Plus wherever you're based globally. If you're not signed up to the service yet, our Disney Plus price article is worth reading to see how much a monthly and/or yearly subscription costs in your region.

What's the runtime for Deadpool and Wolverine?

Yep, this was our reaction to learning you don't need to go to the bathroom multiple times while watching Deadpool 3. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Deadpool and Wolverine clocks in at two hours and eight minutes – i.e. 128 minutes – including its end credits sequence and post-credits scene (more on this shortly). So, if you were worried that you'd be in for another Avengers: Endgame-like runtime that requires multiple bathroom breaks, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Is there a post-credits scene in Deadpool and Wolverine? And how does it impact the MCU?

Will we see Dogpool again? That's a spoiler for another time. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Yes, there is a post-credits scene. Explaining that in detail and/or revealing how the film affects the MCU moving forward here, though, would ruin the moviegoing experience for you. So, bookmark this page, go and see it, and then come back here to read our Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained article (once it's live) for some answers to your biggest spoiler-filled questions. You should also read our Deadpool and Wolverine cameos guide to see if you spotted every big character appearance in the film.