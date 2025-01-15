Hear that? It's the sound of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again trailer being released – and I'm delighted it's as gritty and brutal as its Netflix predecessor

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has finally made its way online

Marvel has finally released Daredevil: Born Again 's first trailer

The teaser arrives less than two months before its March 4 launch date

It had been delayed due to the devastating wildfires that are currently ravaging LA

After what's felt like an eternity, Marvel has finally released Daredevil: Born Again's first trailer to the public.

Just two days after Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio revealed the teaser had been delayed due to the LA wildfires, a Stories post on Marvel's official Instagram account confirmed that the trailer would arrive today (January 15). And, with the two-minute video debuting at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT, you can now watch it below.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The trailer may have only just been revealed, but we've know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show's story synopsis for a while. For those who haven't read it, here's what it tells us about Born Again's plot: "Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

Outside of that, we know Born Again will be a direct continuation of the story told in Daredevil, which originally ran on Netflix (it was one of the streamer's most beloved TV Originals) between 2015 and 2019. You can learn more details about the the Marvel Phase 5 project's confirmed cast and story details in my Daredevil: Born Again hub.

Marvel Television’s all-new series #DaredevilBornAgain premieres March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4POqX6A8DVJanuary 15, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again's first trailer has been a long time coming. The Disney Plus show's inaugural teaser received its worldwide debut at D23 Expo 2024 last August. However, it was exclusively shown to attendees, so the rest of us have had to wait five months for its public reveal.

We have caught glimpses of the highly-anticipated series since then, though. Marvel revealed the briefest of sneak peeks at Daredevil: Born Again in a video celebrating the comic titan's 85th birthday in August 2024. A further 20 seconds of new Born Again footage formed part of Marvels 2025 TV line-up trailer last October, too, but that's all we'd been treated to until today's full trailer debut. Well, aside from leaked set photographs that have Daredevil fans worried about the fate of a beloved character.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on March 4 (US) and March 5 (UK and Australia) – and I, for one, cannot wait.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors