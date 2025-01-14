Marvel has delayed the release of Daredevil: Born Again 's first trailer

Star Vincent D'Onofrio says it's been postponed because of the ongoing LA wildfires

The Disney Plus show's teaser is still expected to arrive sometime in January

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again "is coming", according to one of its stars, but its release has been delayed due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Writing on X/Twitter yesterday (January 13), Vincent D'Onofrio, who'll play Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, confirmed that the Marvel TV show's official teaser would debut sometime soon. However, the comic giant appears to have postponed its release because of the ever-changing nature of the devastating wildfires that have ravaged LA since January 7.

Postponed because of LA fires.It's coming.January 13, 2025

D'Onofrio didn't elaborate on when the trailer might arrive, but Marvel clearly feels it would be inappropriate to release promotional content for the show at a time when LA, including its suburb of Hollywood, aka the heart of America's entertainment industry, and its people are enduring such a terrible ordeal. I've reached out to Marvel and parent company Disney for comment, and I'll update this article if I hear back.

With less than two months to go until Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus – it'll arrive on March 4 (US) and March 5 (UK and Australia) – fans have grown increasingly concerned over the absence of an official trailer. Indeed, we've seen less than 30 seconds of footage from the spiritual successor to Netflix's Daredevil TV series – the first few seconds of which formed part of a video celebrating Marvel's 85th birthday in August 2024. That blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip was followed up by 20 more seconds of new scenes two months later when Marvel revealed the release dates, launch windows, and first footage for its 2025 TV line-up.

Daredevil: Born Again is one of 26 new TV shows we're most excited to watch in 2025, and with good reason. As I mentioned, it'll pick up events a few years after the end of Netflix's own Daredevil project, which ran for three seasons before its cancellation in 2019. With other actors, including Charlie Cox, Eldon Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Jon Bernthal joining D'Onofrio in reprising their roles from that series, plus the continuation and integration of the Netflix show's story into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it's clear to see why so many are eager to see the trailer and series as a whole.

When will the Daredevil: Born Again trailer be released?

Daredevil: Born Again's first teaser won't be with us until the devastating fires are fully contained (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

That's difficult to say. Firefighters are still trying to contain the three biggest wildfires, and with wind speeds expected to increase again in the coming days, there's no immediate end in sight to the destructive blazes that have tragically claimed the lives of 24 people and destroyed countless homes. It's a certainty, then, that Marvel won't release the first Daredevil: Born Again teaser until the wildfires are extinguished.

The Marvel Phase 5 TV show isn't the only Hollywood project that's been impacted by the raging fires. Due to the life-endangering situation, Prime Video has halted production on Fallout season 2, filming has temporarily stopped on various CBS-developed programs, and Max had to pause work on recent multi-Golden Globes winner Hacks' fourth season. It's unclear when principal photography will resume on some or all of these shows.

Eager though some people may be to see Daredevil: Born Again's inaugural trailer, the safety of everyone affected by, and involved in tackling, these dangerous and soul-crushing wildfires are far more important than a show's two-minute teaser. Our hearts goes out to all those impacted by the ongoing situation in LA, and I'm sure you'll agree that we can wait for Born Again's first teaser until some sort of normality has returned for the city and its residents.

If you or anyone you know has been impacted by the California wildfires, the CA.gov and American Red Cross websites contain more information and resources on the disaster relief efforts, including where you can seek help and how to provide aid to those in need.