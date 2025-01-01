I can't wait to stream these 26 new TV shows on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Max and more in 2025

The best streaming services have a lot in store for us in 2025. All the major streamers have packed schedules, with plenty of new and returning fan-favorite shows set to arrive throughout the year.

To help you get your streaming watchlist organized for the year ahead I've put together this list comprising 26 of the most anticipated shows coming to the biggest streamers available globally, including Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount Plus, and Prime Video.

Not every upcoming series has a fixed release date, however, which means this list doesn't include every single TV show I'm most excited for in 2025. For instance, we don't when The Bear season 4, Blade Runner 2099, Black Mirror season 7, or Apple TV Plus' untitled Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad) TV series will arrive, but these are slated for release some time this year.

Make sure to check back in with TechRadar throughout the year for all the latest news about what's coming to your favorite streaming services, including the best free streaming services.

2025 TV calendar

To get an idea of which streaming services will be releasing which TV shows and when in 2025, I've created the below table for a quick snapshot of my most anticipated series.

I've also included shows that don't yet have a release date but that have been announced to be releasing next year to give you an idea of what to expect. These will most likely be released in the later months of 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Month Shows Services January Missing You; The Night Agent season 2; Severance season 2; Prime Target; Mythic Quest season 4; Paradise; Goosebumps: The Vanishing; American Primeval; Castlevania: Nocturne season 2; Mo season 2; On Call; The Rig season 2; Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Netflix (5); Apple TV Plus (3); Hulu (2); Prime Video (2); Disney Plus (1) February Zero Day; Cobra Kai season 6 part 3; Win or Lose; The White Lotus season 3; Yellowjackets season 3; Reacher season 3; Invincible season 3; A Thousand Blows Netflix (2); Disney Plus (2); Max (1); Paramount Plus (1); Prime Video (2) March The Studio; Daredevil: Born Again; The Wheel of Time season 3 Apple TV Plus (1); Disney Plus (1); Prime Video (1) April Your Friends and Neighbors; Andor season 2 Apple TV Plus (1); Disney Plus (1) May Stranger Things season 4; The Last of Us season 2 (TBC); The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (TBC) Netflix (1); Max (1); Hulu (1) June Ironheart Disney Plus (1) July Alien: Earth (TBC) Hulu (1) August Eyes of Wakanda Disney Plus (1) September Row 8 - Cell 2 October Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 November Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 December Wonder Man Disney Plus (1) TBA You season 5; The Witcher season 4; Blood of Zeus season 3; Wednesday season 2; One Piece season 2; The Sandman season 2; The Bear season 4; A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight; IT: Welcome to Derry; Blade Runner 2099 Netflix (6); Disney Plus (1); Max (2); Prime Video (1)

My most anticipated Apple TV Plus shows of 2025

Severance season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Creator: Dan Erickson

Lead cast: Adam cott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry

Release date: January 17, 2025

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Out of all the best Apple TV Plus shows, there's one that I've been patiently waiting to return for more than two years: Severance season 2 – even just for that mesmerizing opening sequence, which Oliver Latta won an Emmy Award for (I also can't get enough of that four-cord riff composed by Theodore Shapiro). The sci-fi mystery show left a lot of big questions unanswered when the first season wrapped, and fans have been excitedly theorizing online ever since, but the wait is almost over, and we'll soon know what happens next to Mark (Adam Scott) and his fellow Lumon Industries employees..

Prime Target

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Creator: Steve Thompson

Lead cast: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindall, Stephen Rae, David Morrissey

Release date: January 22, 2025

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

When I first read about the upcoming Apple TV Plus thriller series Prime Target, I couldn't help but think I'd need my calculator for this mathematics-themed mystery about a brilliant young math postgraduate searching for a pattern in prime numbers. If said prodigy played by Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) does succeed in solving the task, it could hold the "key to every computer in the world", reads the plot synopsis. The series was created by Steve Thompson (Sherlock; Doctor Who) and also stars Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam).

Mythic Quest season 4

(Image credit: Apple)

Creator: Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz

Lead cast: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin

Release date: January 29, 2025

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Another workplace comedy series? That's right; Mythic Quest is preparing to make its fourth outing on Apple TV Plus after Severance in January, taking us into the world of video game development. Hailing from the minds of Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the finale season will feature more industry intrigue, office drama and employee rivalry. Make sure to also keep an eye out for the Mythic Quest spin-off series, Side Quest, when it arrives two months later on March 26.

The Studio

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Creators: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez

Lead cast: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, Josh Fagen

Release date: March 26, 2025

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Did you happen to catch Max's new comedy series The Franchise in 2024? The superhero spoof poked fun at the multi-verse blockbuster movie-making business, but didn't receive a glowing reception from critics or audiences. Enter The Studio, another comedy spoof about the movie industry with more star power than you can shake a stick at. While the trailer might look like a cringe comedy response to HBO's superhero satire series, I think the celebrity spotting alone is bound to make this more of an entertaining watch.

Your Friends and Neighbors

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Creator: Jonathan Tropper

Lead cast: Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Mark Tallman, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall and Aimee Carrero

Release date: April 11, 2025

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Did you know that Apple TV Plus renewed Jon Hamm's new series Your Friends and Neighbors back in November 2024 before the first season had even aired? The streamer is clearly confident about this show, and that makes me, for one, intrigued. It might have something to do with the fact that the Mad Men leading actor is back in the driving seat, playing a hedge fund manager who's at rock bottom (it almost feels like we're picking up from where we left Hamm in Mad Men), going through divorce and joblessness.

My most anticipated Disney Plus shows of 2025

Win or Lose

(Image credit: Pixar Animation Studios/Disney Plus)

Creators: Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates

Lead cast: Will Forte, Coach Dan, Ian Chen, Kyliegh Curran, Taylor and Izaac Wang

Release date: February 19, 2025

Where to watch: Disney Plus

When Disney delayed the release of Pixar's animated Disney Plus series Win or Lose to go ahead with a December 2024 release for its Inside Out 2 spin-off Dream Productions, it wasn't the news that fans were hoping to hear. It then made matters worse by cutting a trans story from the show, making anticipation weighted. Despite all this, it does mark a milestone for an animation studio behind some of our most beloved movies (Inside Out, Toy Story, Finding Nemo) as the first TV series its ever made. Get ready to play ball in February!

Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Creator: Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman and Chris Ord

Lead cast: Charlie Cox, Margarita Levieva, Wilson Bethel and Jon Bernthal

Release date: March 4, 2025

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Marvel's highly-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again TV series will see Charlie Cox reprise his role as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer turned vigilante, alongside the show's villain Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, the crime lord set out to control New York – both characters we saw from the 2015 Netflix series Daredevil. TechRadar's resident superhero expert Tom Power has high hopes for this, especially off the back of the success of the first Daredevil series. Let's go to Hell's Kitchen already!

Andor season 2

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Creator: Tony Gilroy

Lead cast: Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk, Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgård and Denise Gough

Release date: April 22, 2025

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Everyone's favorite thief turned Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor (played by Diego Lunda) is set to return in Andor season 2. The show will pick up right where it left off, taking us back to Cassian and the early innings of the rebellion that eventually leads to galactic war over the discovery of The Death Star. Many, including TechRadar's very own Tom Power, can't wait to return to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's prequel story and see more of the revolution's beginnings. If you haven't seen one of the best Disney Plus show's first season, then lucky you, it's perfect TV viewing to tide you over until April.

Ironheart

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Creator: Chinaka Hodge

Lead cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich and Regan Aliyah

Release date: June 24, 2025

Where to watch: Disney Plus

We first met Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and if you were taken with the young, genius inventor then, you're going to love the new series dedicated to the armoured superhero Ironheart. The show, which is part of Marvel Phase 5, is set after the events of the 2022 movie and will continue her story as she moves back to her hometown Chicago to pursue ambitions of building bigger and better suits.

Eyes of Wakanda

(Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

Creator: Todd Harris

Release date: August 6, 2025

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda is one of several Black Panther Disney Plus spin-off series that's been in the works. It was rumored to launch in 2024 but has since been pushed back until late 2025, making its arrival a long time in the making. Details about the upcoming animated series are being kept tightly under wraps, with Marvel only releasing the following brief synopsis so far: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story." The show is part of Marvel's Phase 6, the final chapter in its multiverse saga.

My most anticipated Hulu shows of 2025

Alien: Earth

(Image credit: FX Networks/Hulu)

Creator: Noah Hawley

Lead cast: Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young and Timothy Olyphant

Release date: June-August, 2025

Where to watch: Max

The prequel TV show to Ridley Scott's Alien is set to premiere on Hulu sometime in the summer of 2025, and despite the limited teaser trailers we've seen so far, there isn't a lot to go off other than the fact that FX is wagering that it'll be a returning series. I completely get the confidence and hope that this means Alien: Earth will be a new Hulu hit when it debuts. Who else is ready to learn more about the origins of those delightful facehuggers?

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

(Image credit: Disney)

Creators: Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller

Lead cast: David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel and Galilea La Salvia

Release date: January 10, 2025

Where to watch: Hulu

This one's for the Halloween fans out there! A second chapter of Disney's horror fantasy comedy series Goosebumps is on its way and has the potential to be even better than the first with David Schwimmer as a botanist and divorcee in the lead role. He'll be joined by the show's returning cast, who're set to uncover more dark secrets as part of a spooky mystery. If January 10 is still too long for you to wait, then here are three more spine-tingling series to stream that we think you'll love.

Paradise

(Image credit: Hulu)

Creator: Dan Fogelman

Lead cast: Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi and Nicole Brydon Bloom

Release date: January 28, 2025

Where to watch: Hulu

A new drama series that reunites Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman? After the success of their last project This Is Us, which is onto its sixth season and scored 94% with the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it's probably safe to say that the upcoming show Paradise has a lot of potential to be another great drama. This one centers around a presidential murder that leads to an investigation, which upsets a once serene, wealthy community of the world's most prominent people. This sounds like politics, scandal and intrigue galore!

The Handmaid's Tale season 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creator: Bruce Miller

Lead cast: Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle and Samira Wiley

Release date: March-May 2025

Where to watch: Hulu

I still haven't finished watching The Handmaid's Tale season 3 and yet Hulu isn't taking any prisoners. Season 6 is charging ahead and while no official release date has been set, Hulu has revealed that it'll arrive "this spring". The show is an adaptation of the enthralling dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood and expands on the universe that the writer had created, so we can expect even more stories about June, a 'Handmaid' trying to survive and keep her family safe in the oppressive Republic of Gilead.

My most anticipated Max shows of 2025

The White Lotus season 3

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Creator: Mike White

Lead cast: Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon and Jason Isaacs

Release date: February 16, 2025

Where to watch: Max

This is another show with an opening theme song that gets stuck in my head every time I hear it, and the best part about it is that The White Lotus season 3 will have a fresh remix of it for us all to enjoy when it returns. The first trailer for the show gave us a preview of what this might sound like, it already had us hooked, especially after its creator Mike White said that it was going to be "longer, bigger and crazier". I can't wait to see more stunning scenes of a luxury hotel – this time around in Thailand – while trying to guess who will end up in the body bag this time.

The Last of Us season 2

(Image credit: HBO)

Creator: Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann

Lead cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley and Kaitlyn Dever

Release date: March-May 2025

Where to watch: Max

I'm kind of glad that Fallout season 2 is delayed, because it gives another great videogame adaptation the space to breathe when it finally returns sometime in the sping of 2025. The first season of The Last of Us did a great job of capturing the game's bleak zombie outbreak setting and so I'm excited to see where Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) end up next in the The Last of Us season 2. The next installment will reportedly be set five years after the events of the finale and will be shorter than the first, so be sure to savor it – even if it might break your heart all over again.

My most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025

Missing You

(Image credit: Netflix)

Creator: Victoria Asare-Archer

Lead cast: Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry and Steve Pemberton

Release date: January 1, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix's new Harlan Coben series Missing You looks like it could be the service's next big mystery hit following the success of Fool Me Once. When we saw the trailer, TechRadar's very own thriller aficionado Lucy Buglass said it looked like the perfect New Year binge watch, as Coben mystery series always tend to be wild rides. This one follows a detective (Rosalind Eleazar from Slow Horses) after she suddenly sees a picture of her fiancé in a dating app who's been missing for 11-years.

The Night Agent season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Creator: Shawn Ryan

Lead cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Amanda Warren, Berto Colon, Louis Herthum and Arienne Mandi

Release date: January 13, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

The Night Agent season 2 is by far one of the biggest Netflix shows set to return in 2025 and while TechRadar's Lucy Buglass was initially frustrated by Netflix's vague release window announcement, its January premiere date is a welcome surprise that I'm sure many will be pleased to hear. We've even had season 3 already confirmed by the streamer, so there's plenty more high-octane action on the way for FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). As one of the most-watched and best Netflix shows around, we're not surprised its being renewed again and again.

Castlevania: Nocturne season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Creators: Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde

Lead cast: Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Richard Dormer and Sydney James Harcourt

Release date: January 16, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

It was a shame that Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 wasn't released during Halloween in 2024, because it's a vampire hunter horror anime with a lot of bite. The show will rise again at the start of 2025, and bring us back to Richter's (Edward Bluemel) band of vampire hunters who will have to face all manor of darkness and terror to stop Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente), the Vampire Messiah, from sending the world into darkness.

Zero Day

(Image credit: Netflix)

Creator: Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael S. Schmidt

Lead cast: Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens and Matthew Modine

Release date: February 20, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Robert De Niro's first Netflix outing is set to draw in some big viewership numbers I'd wager. The Hollywood A-lister hasn't starred in many TV shows so it's exciting to see what he'll bring to the conspiracy thriller series Zero Day. It sounds like a topical show dripping with plenty of intrigue. The plot synopsis reads: "Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind: How do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control?". I can't wait to find out.

Stranger Things season 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: May 27, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Make sure to not cancel your Netflix subscription when Stranger Things season 5 finally debuts in May 2025, because it sounds like you're going to need a whole month to get through the next installment. No really, each episode is expected to be the length of a film, so the runtime is going to test a lot of limits. Seeing as it's the finale season though, I think we can forgive Netflix for going indulging itself on this occasion, especially as it's going to be the show's deadliest season yet. What new mysteries – and 80s pop hits – will we find in the Upside Down next?

My most anticipated Paramount Plus shows of 2025

Yellowjackets season 3

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Creator: Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Lead cast: Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress

Release date: February 14, 2025

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

This Valentine's Day, Paramount Plus is serving up a treat for those hungry for more Yellowjackets: season 3 is set to see a time jump that will take us back to the wilderness to explore more about what happened to the team of soccer players when they crash landed in a remote, desolate location. The girls' will continue to deal with the trauma of having to survive on their own in this tensely gripping psychological drama, survival horror story that's one of the best Paramount Plus shows around.

My most anticipated Prime Video shows of 2025

On Call

(Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video)

Creator: Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf

Lead cast: Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Eriq La Salle and Rich Ting

Release date: January 9, 2025

Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video has a descent track record of producing critically rated cop shows: from Hannibal and Deadloch to Cross and Dexter, there's a great mix of crime-related TV shows to discover on the platform and On Call is set to be another new take on the genre. The police drama looks to have an exciting twist in that it's being pitched as visceral take on the job by using hand-held cameras, alongside body cams and dash-cams to create a cinema verité effect.

Reacher season 3

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Creator: Nick Santora

Lead cast: Alan Richtson, Anthony Michael Hall, Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy

Release date: February 20, 2025

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lee Child’s novel Persuader is being brought to the small screen in the form of Reacher season 3 and will see our titular hero (Alan Richtson) pulled into a new criminal underworld as he goes undercover on a more stealthier mission to rescue an informant in the new season. The teaser trailer packed such a literal punch that it seems even Amazon is afraid of saying no to the big action hero, with season 4 already confirmed to be going ahead. If you can't wait until February, then here are six more muscular thrillers to watch while you wait.

Invincible season 3

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Creator: Robert Kirkman

Lead cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins and Gillian Jacobs

Release date: February 6, 2025

Where to watch: Prime Video

Earth's greatest defender is finally ready to return to save us from those January blues and welcome the second month of the new year with another 11 episodes of the superhero animated series. Invincible season 3 looks like it will be a busy installment based on the trailer that teased a superhero civil war, new heroes, returning villains, and Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) 'serious' supersuit. It's been a long wait but we're sure it'll all have been worth it.

The Wheel of Time season 3

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Creator: Rude Judkins

Lead cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden and Marcus Rutherford

Release date: March 13, 2025

Where to watch: Prime Video

Despite The Wheel of Time cast (Josha Stradowski and Daniel Henney) revealing that "a good chunk" of filming was done of season 3 in 2023, it's been a long wait for the next installment of the best Prime Video shows to be released. Luckily, that wait is almost over and we'll all be able to find out the fate of humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor, aka 'The Dragon Reborn'. Will he save the world like history predicts, or break it? With threats against the Light multiplying, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) must work together to prevent the Dragon from going dark...