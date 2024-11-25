Apple TV Plus renews Jon Hamm's new series Your Friends & Neighbors before the first season has even aired

Apple TV Plus renews Jon Hamm series Your Friends & Neighbors

However, the first season won't air until Spring 2025

It's the first lead TV role for Jon Hamm since Mad Men

Apple TV Plus seems to have a lot of confidence in its upcoming series Your Friends & Neighbors, as it has been renewed for a second season - before the first has even aired! If you want to catch the new Apple TV Plus show, there's a fairly long wait as it won't be hitting the streamer until Spring 2025.

This isn't the first time one of the best streaming services has renewed one of their originals early, as Slow Horses season six was recently confirmed before viewers have seen the fifth one. So, Apple TV Plus continues to back its growing library even before it has been released to the wider public.

The new Jon Hamm-led series comprises nine episodes and won't premiere until Friday, April 11. To pass the time, you might want to check out some of their other offerings, like the best Apple TV movies.

What do we know about Your Friends & Neighbors?

Your Friends & Neighbors marks Jon Hamm's first leading role in an ongoing series since Mad Men ended in 2015. We've recently seen him in Paramount Plus shows like Landman, but fans will no doubt be excited to see him back as the star of a show.

Here, he plays the role of Cooper, a hedge fund manager who has recently been fired from his job and is going through a divorce, so he's seen better days. Don't feel too sorry for him just yet, though.

To cope with the loss of his job and the financial pressures of a divorce, Cooper begins stealing from his neighbors living in the affluent Westmont Village. However, he soon discovers that there are dark secrets and affairs buried, and this neighborhood might be more dangerous than he first thought.

Currently, we don't have a trailer for the new series, so we'll just have to wait patiently for that!

