Wolfs director cancels Apple TV Plus movie sequel, despite being the most-watched feature film on the streaming service

Wolfs will not be getting a sequel at Apple TV Plus, the director has confirmed

This news comes after the movie broke records for the streaming service

Director Jon Watts told Deadline he "no longer trusts Apple as a creative partner"

Wolfs broke a new record for one of the best streaming services, as it ended up being the most-watched feature film in the entire history of Apple TV Plus, according to Deadline. So much so, that the streamer decided to greenlight a sequel, but we can now reveal that it will no longer be going ahead.

The comedy-thriller movie is led by an all-star duo of Brad Pitt and George Clooney, who play two professional fixers who are forced to work together on a job despite their preference to operate as lone wolves. Despite the fact it got a 66% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating, rendering it unable to qualify for our best Apple TV movies list, it was still widely viewed to the point that Apple TV Plus decided it wanted more. Unfortunately, director Jon Watts has decided not to give it to them.

Here's what happened.

Why has the Wolfs sequel been canceled?

We're used to streaming services pulling the plug on movies and TV shows but this time, Jon Watts has decided not to move forward with a sequel. A lot of this decision was influenced by the fact Wolfs did not get a worldwide theatrical release and instead got a streaming one.

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Watts revealed: “I showed Apple my final cut of Wolfs early this year. They were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately commissioned me to start writing a sequel. But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion.

He added: "I wasn’t even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world. I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel. They ignored my request and announced it in their press release anyway, seemingly to create a positive spin to their streaming pivot. And so I quietly returned the money they gave me for the sequel."

Watts went on to say he had stayed silent on the matter because he didn't want to generate "negative press", but that he chose to cancel the Wolfs sequel because he "no longer trusted them as a creative partner". The director also added he loved working with the cast and would do so again given the opportunity.

If you haven't seen the original Wolfs movie, here are all the ways you can get an Apple TV Plus free trial so you can watch this movie and many more, including the best Apple TV shows.