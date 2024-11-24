Silo is the best dystopian series since Fallout – and proves that Apple TV Plus is now my favorite streaming service

Apple TV Plus was recently crowned Streaming Service of the Year by TechRadar’s streaming team, and when you look at the quality of its output it's easy to see why. After spending much of my weekend binge watching Silo season one, one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, I firmly stand by our decision to give the service such high praise.



Given my love of horror and the macabre (ICYMI: I hosted the first TechRadar Halloween Week), it might not surprise you to learn that I also enjoy dystopia. It’s a genre that explores the human condition, often dealing with challenging and often dark themes, and articulates a variety of worldviews, and critiques of the world, but it’s not always done well. So whenever I do find a really engrossing, clever bit of dystopian fiction, I find it gets under my skin very quickly indeed.

Silo is a prime example of this. I’d been intrigued by the series for a while, and at the same time I was keen to watch more Apple TV Plus originals. I was a huge fan of the Fallout video game series, so I was thrilled when Prime Video adapted the post-apocalyptic series for television. I didn’t think I’d find another show that explored such rich, thought-provoking lore, but Silo has really delivered when it comes to dystopian dread. The whole thing is grim in the best possible way.

Why Silo seriously impressed me

I can't wait to dive into Silo season 2. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The series follows a group of citizens who live inside a giant underground bunker. They’ve built an entire civilization down there and have been told they should not leave, because the world outside is desolate and, most importantly, the air is toxic to breathe. The caveat here is that you are allowed to leave, with the permission of the silo’s ruling council – just don’t expect to be let back in again. Once you’re out, you’re out forever.

But what happens when residents who are curious, or unhappy, or both, start to question what they’ve been told about the silo, and about the world outside.? Is the world beyond the bunker’s steel doors really toxic, or is it an elaborate deception to keep the inhabitants compliant? Well, Silo explores exactly that, and does so in a way that had me absolutely glued to my television screen. It keeps you guessing, and when you think you’ve figured stuff out, you’re probably wrong! It’s beautifully shot, very well acted, and works hard to keep you engaged. Watching the show is akin to a tense and claustrophobic nightmare, as the silo’s populace tries to navigate both the bunker itself, and their unorthodox circumstances.

I had a brilliant time watching this series, and it’s one compelling reason why I won’t be canceling my Apple TV Plus subscription any time soon.

Why everyone should try Apple TV Plus

The highly anticipated Severance season 2 is just one of the reasons I'm staying with Apple TV Plus. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

In my experience, the streamer puts out some high-quality content and not only that, it stays loyal to its most popular show. We’ve all experienced the frustration of the best streaming services canceling shows left right and center – check out these canceled Netflix shows you should still watch – but Apple’s track record of promptly renewing shows is impressive. So many great shows are disappearing, which is why I feel that I’ve arrived at Silo at the perfect time, as I can now dive straight into season two knowing I won’t be left disappointed by unsatisfactory endings or cliffhangers.

Silo is not the only title Apple TV Plus has stayed true to and it really does nurture its originals. Severance season two is on the way, which I am beyond excited about, especially after seeing the gripping new trailer, which suggests the three-year wait has been so worth it. We’re all desperate to return to the foreboding halls of Lumon Industries.

The streamer has recently renewed Slow Horses for season six just days after the season four finale too, which is excellent news for fans as they know plenty more episodes are coming before season five has even been released. It’s this sort of commitment that’s really got me backing Apple TV Plus above all others. While it does have some work to do, especially when it comes to its lack of horror content, I’ve been consistently impressed with both the quality of the shows and the way Apple TV treats them. Everything I’ve seen so far has been story-rich and beautifully shot, and many shows have high Rotten Tomatoes scores too. To grow and maintain a catalog of that standard is a special thing.

It’s the best £8.99 ($9.99 / AU$12.99) a month I’ll spend, and I have so much more to devour. I can’t wait to see more from Apple TV Plus, and I’m excited to see where the streamer goes next.