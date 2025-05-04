Apple might be blowing over a billion dollars a year but I think The Studio is worth every penny

The Studio, streaming now on Apple TV+, seeks to answer one central question: Can you make great art and still make a billion dollars doing it? And in case you were wondering, the answer is no, but we’re going to have a lot of fun along the way!

The Studio follows the daily trials and tribulations of Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogen, who lands his dream job as head of Continental Studios, a movie studio whose job is to make 'movies' not 'films', you know, the sort of movies that make a lot of money at the box office, but aren’t necessarily going to win an Academy Award.

I got into all of this cause I love movies. Now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them Matt from The Studio

The problem is that Remick is a film devotee who dreams of making great films, the sorts of films that mean something to people. The kind of films that are actually shot on film. Unfortunately, his efforts get thwarted at every step, normally by his own cowardice and eagerness to abandon all his principles in order to keep his job, often with hilarious results.

What follows, over ten immaculately-crafted and performed episodes, is an ensemble comedic performance worthy of every award going. Think of the great workplace-based comedies like The Office or Parks and Recreation, but put them into the world of LA hotels, parties and movie sets dripping in all the luxury and celebrities that only Hollywood can provide. And that's not to mention the supporting cast that casually throws acting giants like Kathryn Hahn and Bryan Cranston into the mix.

Many of the celebrities and movie directors here are playing themselves, so many in fact that the cameo list (courtesy of Collider) is longer than the cast list on most feature films.

We get treated to appearances by Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Zack Snyder, Charlize Theron and more all playing exaggerated versions of themselves. In fact, there are so many celebrities in each episode that some of them, like Ben Stiller, just appear in the background and aren’t even part of the plot.

But it’s not just that The Studio has some of the sharpest satirical writing you’ll find in any TV show, it’s made in such a captivating way. Long, single-camera shots are used almost all the time with whip pans across the screen at dizzying speed putting you right in the conversation, which is further fueled by a jazz drumming accompaniment that feels improvised, as if the drummer was playing live while the actors riff their lines back and forth at each other. The drumming often reflects the mood of the scene, starting slow and building to a crescendo, then tense and tight when it needs to be before signaling a sudden breezy change of atmosphere when a key plot point is resolved.

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in The Studio. (Image credit: Apple)

The one moment when you realize that The Studio isn’t just another Apple TV+ show on one of the best streaming services, but is something genuinely special is halfway through episode one when Remick is trying to find a director for his ridiculous Kool Aid movie. Martin Scorsese actually appears, playing himself, pitching his movie script to Remick, who despite being handed the gift of one of the world’s all-time great directors wanting to actually direct his ridiculously dumb movie, then goes on to fumble the ball spectacularly with hilarious results.

There are so many other great set pieces that you’re guaranteed at least one genuinely unbelievable moment in each episode, but I don’t want to spoil the fun. Let me just say that the burrito incident sticks out in my mind in particular.

When you consider how much money Apple TV+ is losing a year (current estimates are around the $1 billion dollars mark) to make TV like this, I wonder if we’ll look back at 2025 as a high point in ridiculously good streaming shows and if we’ll ever see their like again, because The Studio is up there with the best Apple TV+ shows.