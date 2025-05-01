FX confirms Shōgun season 2 is still far-off returning to Disney+ and Hulu, but two of the best characters will be back

FX has released new details for Shōgun season 2, and while it makes us very excited for the return of the historical drama, it looks like it'll be a while yet until it reaches our screens.

The first season of Shōgun, which was adapted from James Clavell’s novel of the same name, was set toward the end of Japan’s Sengoku period as Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) fought for survival as his enemies, namely the Council of Regents, circled around him, looking to oust the powerful daimyo. Enter John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English sailor and survivor of a European ship wrecked on the shores of the village whose strategic knowledge turned the tide of civil war in Toranaga’s favour.

Originally conceived as a mini-series, which covered the entirety of its source material, Shōgun found itself renewed for not just the upcoming second season, but also a third outing. It’s hardly surprising considering one of the best Disney+ shows was met with almost universal critical acclaim – just look at its 99% Rotten Tomatoes score – and swept last year’s awards, taking home four Golden Globes and four Primetime Emmys among other accolades.

For audiences, the medieval political machinations echoed what we loved about those early seasons of Game of Thrones, with the premiere garnering nine million viewers globally on Hulu and Disney+, two of the best streaming services, making it "the most-viewed program in FX history".

What can we expect from Shōgun season 2?

(Image credit: Hulu)

The powers that be, then, we’re always going to want further adventures for Toranaga and Blackthorne, but with the novel fully wrapped up in the first outing, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on what might be in store for season 2.

While rumors have abound that further seasons may take an anthology approach, possibly drawing from Clavell’s Asian Saga book series, it’s now been confirmed that both Sanada and Jarvis will return to their respective roles, though the characters may feel a little different, with the next bath of episodes taking place a full decade after the season one finale.

As for what to expect plot wise, details are still thin on the ground with FX teasing: “Part two of Shōgun is set ten years after the events of the first season and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.” It doesn’t give us much, but it does confirm that the show will continue to revolve around the destinies and relationship of Toranaga and Blackthorne. For more details on what season two has in store, be sure to check out our Shōgun season 2 guide.

When will Shōgun season 2 be released?

(Image credit: FX)

In terms of when to expect the latest season of the historical drama, the new details also confirm that season 2 is set to enter production in Vancouver in January 2026. Considering the epic scale of the show, which involves a lengthy shoot and a mountain of post-production, we’d anticipate mid-2027 at the earliest, which would be a whopping three years after season one aired.

While multiple years between seasons has become the norm for big budget prestige TV – looking at you Max – it’ll be interesting to see whether audiences are as keen to return to feudal Japan after so long away.