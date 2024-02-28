How to watch Shogun online: stream the epic historical drama for free from anywhere now

Watch Shōgun online

Shōgun arrived on Hulu on Tuesday, Feb 27 (a 30-day free trial is available to new subscribers) and broadcast live later the same day on FX. International viewers, in Canada and the UK, for example, will find all-new episodes available on Disney Plus.

Currently out of the country? Use a VPN to watch Shōgun online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally How to watch Shōgun Release date: Tuesday, February 27 TV broadcast: live on FX from 10pm ET/PT Free stream: Hulu with 30-day free trial (US) International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU) Use ExpressVPN and stream from anywhere

Shōgun: preview

Brace yourselves for impact as Shōgun, this 10-part epic of samurai and civil war based on the best-selling 1975 novel by James Clavell, comes crashing onto our screens. Created by Rachel Kondo, the Academy Award-nominated Justin Marks, and featuring an international renowned cast, we explain below how to watch Shōgun online from anywhere – and free on Hulu in the US.

Clavell’s phenomenally popular book provides a fictionalized account of formative events that took place in 17th century Japan. The series centers on three main characters – shipwrecked sailor John Blackthorne, besieged warrior Lord Yoshii Toranaga, and the fiercely loyal samurai Lady Mariko – whose fates dramatically intersect against a backdrop of historical upheaval as the country erupts into bloody civil war.

Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders) plays Blackthorne, whose destiny becomes intimately linked to that of Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Toranaga, meanwhile, is brought to life by Hiroyuki Sanada, whose prolific filmography includes Ichi the Killer and John Wick: Chapter 4, and Anna Sawai (Apple TV Plus drama Pachinko) plays Mariko, the connecting bridge between Blackthorne and Toranaga and a woman keen to prove her allegiance.

Packed with epic spectacle and high-stakes drama, Shōgun is poised to be another bona fide hit for Hulu. It’s got a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and has already been praised as “a genuine masterpiece,” “prestige drama writ large,” and “one of the most engaging, impressive shows of the year” by The Wrap’s Justin Yu.

Stream this thrilling historical drama now with our guide below, which explains how to watch Shōgun season 1 online now from anywhere.

How to watch Shōgun online free in the US

How to watch Shōgun online from outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad when Shōgun debuts, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Shōgun online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch Shōgun on Disney Plus, the show’s international home. New episodes arrive weekly every Tuesday from February 27. Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial, but Disney Plus price and plans start at CA$7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. Away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

How to watch Shōgun online in the UK

Brits can also watch Shōgun from Tuesday, February 27 with a subscription to Disney Plus. The Disney Plus price is as little as £4.99 per month for the Standard with Ads plan. You could also update to the ad-free Standard plan for £7.99, or opt for the top-tier Premium option for a cost of £10.99 a month. Currently outside of the US? A VPN will let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Shōgun online in Australia

You can also watch Shōgun season 1 online Down Under. The first two episodes arrive on Tuesday, February 27 on Disney Plus, with one of each of the remaining episodes being added on a weekly basis up until April 23. Unlike Hulu, however, there’s no Disney Plus free trial. Plus, Australia’s Disney Plus price and its plans are being restructured from March 5. The entry-level Disney Plus Standard Plan will be AU$13.99 a month ($139.99 a year), while the Disney Plus premium tier will offer improved video and sound quality, and 2 additional streams, for the monthly price of AU$17.99 (or AU$179.99 per year). Finally, a reminder that, if you’re away from home, you can download a VPN to connect to the same VOD services you already use back home.

Shōgun cast

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Cosmo Jarvis as Pilot Major John Blackthorne

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Buntaro

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

