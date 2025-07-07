Prime Video’s Crunchyroll deal is less than $1 per month – here are 5 big shows to watch, including Dandadan, One Piece and more

The first episode of Dandadan season 2 is streaming now.

In case you missed it, 29 Prime Video subscription add-on prices have been slashed for a limited-time, and among these is the anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll, which you can get for less than $1 a month.

Crunchyroll is home to the biggest and best anime shows, including the critically-acclaimed Dandadan with its glowing 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics. For just $0.99 per month for the first two months, you can enjoy everything that Crunchyroll has to offer from new animes to classic ones like Attack on Titan.

Here are five animes you won't want to miss if you grab Amazon's Crunchyroll deal.

Crunchyroll two-month subscription: was $11.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

Stream highly-rated anime shows like Dandadan, Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen for less. This deal brings down the regular price of $11.99 to just $0.99 per month for two-months, but you'll have to be quick, because it expires on July 11.

1. Dandadan

DAN DA DAN | DUB TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Seasons: 2

Creators: Yukinobu Tatsu (manga) and Fūga Yamashiro (anime)

Main cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Mayumi Tanaka, Nana Mizuki

RT critical score: 100%

If you're keen to catch the Dandadan hype train, now's the perfect time. The anime series has been a huge hit with audiences and critics, and you can find it on Crunchyroll now.

The series follows two teenagers with supernatural powers fighting yōkai (supernatural entities) and aliens with help from multiple allies along the way. Billed as a supernatural thriller, it's certainly got a lot of shocking moments.

TechRadar's Hamish Hector called it "full of heart, but utterly weird" in his recommendation article and I'm inclined to agree. You'll soon see why!

2. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan - Official Trailer w/ Intro from Voice of Eren - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Seasons: 4

Creators: Hajime Isayama (manga), Yasuko Kobayashi and Hiroshi Seko (anime)

Main cast: Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, Marina Inoue, Yoshimasa Hosoya

RT critical score: 96%

Attack on Titan is my favorite anime series and one of the most iconic ones out there.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, we see the remains of humanity living behind huge walls protecting them from giant humanoid Titans threatening to devour them. The series follows Eren Yeager, an adolescent boy who is determined to defeat the Titans once and for all after they ruin his life, destroying his hometown and killing his mother.

His quest for vengeance and to protect society around him is a hugely gripping watch – in my opinion, anyway.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen

JUJUTSU KAISEN | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Seasons: 2

Creators: Gege Akutami (manga), Sunghoo Park and Shōta Goshozono (anime)

Main cast: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo

RT critical score: 87%

This action-packed anime follows high school student Yuji after he becomes the host for a powerful cursed spirit called Ryomen Sukuna. To try and free himself, he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers.

To free himself of the curse and carry out an exorcism, he must find and consume all of Sukuna's fingers, but of course this is no easy task. Along the way, Yuji learns to control his cursed energy where he fights against other cursed spirits and sorcerers.

You can expect action and comedic moments here, it's well worth a go.

4. One Piece

One Piece | We're Just Getting Started Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-14

Seasons: 21

Creators: Eiichiro Oda (manga), Kōnosuke Uda (anime)

Main cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi

RT critical score: N/A, has a 92% Popcorn score

One Piece – not to be confused with the live-action adaptation of One Piece on Netflix – is one of the longest running animes out there so if you're looking for something long term, you've got 21 seasons and over 1,000 episodes to dive into.

While not enough critics have reviewed it to give it a Tomatometer score, it's been received very well by audiences. So well in fact that it was adapted into a live-action Netflix series, which currently has an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score.

This is an adventure series and there's plenty to explore as we follow Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who travels with his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. They are searching for the titular One Piece to become the next King of the Pirates, and you can expect plenty of excitement along the way.

5. My Hero Academia

Age rating: TV-14

Seasons: 7

Creators: Kōhei Horikoshi (manga), Kenji Nagasaki (anime)

Main cast: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yûki Kaji, Toshiki Masuda

RT critical score: 100%

Looking for your next superhero fix? My Hero Academia is exactly what you need, and there's seven seasons to enjoy.

Here, we follow Izuku Midoriya, who was born without superpowers in a world where they're normal. This is a fun twist on stories where superpowers are seen as abnormal, and it's done very well.

Thankfully for Izuku, he's scouted by the world's greatest hero All Might, who recognizes his value and enrolls him into a prestigious high school for superheros in training. Izuku attempts to follow his dreams of becoming a superhero, despite not having powers from birth.