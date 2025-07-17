He may be trapped in existential purgatory, but Scottie Scheffler is the favorite entering the last major of the season, the British Open at Royal Portrush. The Claret Jug is one of two major honors that the world No.1 is yet to get his hands on, but his past showings on links courses suggest it's only a matter of time.

20 years have passed since Rory McIlroy shot a course-record 61 at the age of 16. However, the layout of the Dunluce Links was altered in 2016, and when the Open Championship was held at Royal Portrush in 2019, he missed the cut. It was another Irishman, Shane Lowry, who triumphed on that occasion, setting a new course record of his own. His 8-under-par 63 in Round 3 is yet to be beaten.

Bryson DeChambeau is playing the most consistent golf of his life, but his links prowess leaves a lot to be desired. It's been nearly two years since Jon Rahm announced his shock defection to LIV Golf, and he hasn't won a single event in the intervening period. Like Scheffler, however, he's come oh-so-close at past Open Championships.

Rahm tees off at 9.58am BST / 4.58am ET, alongside reigning champion Xander Schauffele and US Open winner JJ Spaun; Scheffler tees off at 10.09am BST / 5.09am ET, with Collin Morikawa and Lowry; McIlroy tees off at 3.10pm BST / 10.10am ET, playing with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood.

Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch British Open 2025 live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.

Can I stream British Open 2025 for free? You can catch all this weekend's golfing action by using a 7-day free trial on Fubo. It carries the USA and NBC channels, but after the trial a regular subscription will cost $84.99 a month. Shopping elsewhere? Hulu also carries USA and NBC and offers a free trial (3 days). There's also DirecTV, which also offers a free trial. Also, note that selected groups will be streamed live and for free at R&A.tv.

How to watch British Open 2025 live streams in the US

British Open 2025 is being live streamed in its entirety on Peacock. Peacock is also the place to watch featured groups and holes. TV coverage is split between USA and NBC.

Round 1 airs on Peacock from 1.30am-3.30pm, and on USA from 4am-3.30pm. Round 2 airs on Peacock from 1.30am-3.30pm, and on USA from 4am-3.30pm. Round 3 airs on Peacock from 5am-3pm, on USA from 5am-7am and on NBC from 7am-3pm. Round 4 airs on Peacock from 4am-2pm, on USA from 4am-7am, and on NBC from 7am-2pm. All times ET.

Sling TV carries both USA and NBC on its Blue plan, which starts at $50.99, though it comes with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, though you can pay $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year to get rid of most ads.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch British Open live streams in the UK

The British Open is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Sky Sports' coverage. We used it during the recent US Open and it was brilliant.

How to watch British Open live streams in Australia

In Australia, British Open 2025 is being televised on Fox Sports via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo.

Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month after a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a British Open live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch British Open live streams in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can live stream British Open 2025 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year. TSN Plus is also the place to watch featured groups.

Outside Canada while the US Open is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

British Open 2025 FAQs

British Open Round 1 tee times

1.35am – Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin

1.46am – Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

1.57am – Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

2.08am – Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

2.19am – Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

2.30am – Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

2.41am – Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

2.52am – Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

3.03am – Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

3.14am – Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

3.25am – Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

3.36am – Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

3.47am – Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

4.03am – Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

4.14am – Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

4.25am – Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

4.36am – Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

4.47am – Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

4.58am – Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

5.09am – Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

5.20am – Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

5.31am – Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

5.42am – Matt Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

5.53am – Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

6.04am – Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

6.15am – Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

6.26am – Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

6.47am – Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

6.58am – Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

7.09am – Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

7.20am – Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

7.31am – Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavin, Matt Wallace

7.42am – Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

7.53am – Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

8.04am – Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

8.15am – Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

8.26am – Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

8.37am – Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

8.48am – Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

9.04am – Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

9.15am – J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

9.26am – Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann

9.37am – Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

9.48am – Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

9.59am – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

10.10am – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10.21am – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

10.32am – Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

10.43am – Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

10.54am – Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

11.04am – Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

11.16am – Younghan Song, George Bloor, O.J. Farrell

(All times ET)

What is the British Open location for 2025? The 2025 British Open is taking place at Royal Portrush, the world-famous course on the northern coast of County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Royal Portrush has hosted the British Open on only two previous occasions, most recently in 2019. Shane Lowry triumphed, winning his first major title by six strokes.

What is the British Open 2025 schedule? (All times ET) Round 1 – Thursday, July 17

1.30am-3.30pm on Peacock

4am-3.30pm on USA

Featured Groups: 5am-3.10pm on Peacock

Featured Holes: 8am-2pm on Peacock Round 2 – Friday, July 18

1.30am-3.30pm on Peacock

4am-3.30pm on USA

Featured Groups: 4.45am-3.10pm on Peacock

Featured Holes: 8am-2pm on Peacock Round 3 – Saturday, July 19

5am-3pm on Peacock

5am-7am on USA

7am-3pm on NBC

Featured Groups: 5am-2pm on Peacock

Featured Holes: 7am-1pm on Peacock Round 4 – Sunday, July 20

4am-2pm on Peacock

4am-7am on USA

7am-2pm on NBC

Featured Groups: 4am-1pm on Peacock

Featured Holes: 6am-12pm on Peacock

Can I follow British Open 2025 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key British Open moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@TheOpen), Instagram (@TheOpen) and YouTube (@TheOpen). The Open website will also allow you to follow the latest leaderboards.