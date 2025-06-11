US Open 2025 live stream: how to watch the golf online, schedule

Stream US Open on USA & NBC via Sling TV

TV coverage of US Open 2025 starts on Thursday, June 12 at 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT / 11.30am BST / 8.30pm AEST

A measly four players finished under par, Rory McIlroy missed the cut and Dustin Johnson reigned supreme the last time the US Open was staged at Oakmont Country Club, widely considered the most unforgiving course in the States. Below we have all the information on how to watch US Open from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and more.

If you see any contenders performing rain dances this week, it's because Oakmont's sloping greens are the stuff of legend. While it's great to see Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and McIlroy produce their best golf at the majors, the spectacle is so much better when the opposite is true. Make no mistake, Oakmont will make nervous wrecks of some of the finest names in the sport this week.

Having won three of the last four tournaments he's participated in, world No.1 Scheffler is the 2025 US Open favorite, though reigning champion DeChambeau is in the most consistent form of his life. Masters holder McIlroy, meanwhile, has saved his best for the US Open, finishing second in each of the past two years.

Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch US Open 2025 live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.

Use a VPN to watch any US Open 2025 stream

If you're away from home during the 2025 US Open, you may find yourself unable to access your usual golf streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

By downloading a VPN you can stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

Can I stream US Open 2025 for free? You can catch all this weekend's golfing action by using a 7-day free trial on Fubo. It carries the USA and NBC channels, but after the trial a regular subscription will cost $84.99 a month. Shopping elsewhere? Hulu also carries USA and NBC and offers a free trial (3 days).

How to watch US Open 2025 live streams in the US

Coverage of US Open 2025 is split between USA, NBC and Peacock in the US. All NBC coverage is being simulcast on Peacock.

Round 1 airs on USA from 6.30am-5pm, and on Peacock from 5pm-8pm. Round 2 airs on Peacock from 6.30am-1pm, on NBC from 1pm-7pm, and on Peacock from 7pm-finish. Round 3 airs on USA from 10am-12pm, and on NBC from 12pm-finish. Round 4 airs on USA from 9am-12pm, and on NBC from 12pm-finish. All times ET.

Sling TV carries both USA and NBC on its Blue plan, which starts at $50.99, though it comes with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, though you can pay $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year to get rid of most ads.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

Sling provides a great way to watch sport on TV without a traditional cable plan. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including USA and NBC in select cities.

Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month

How to watch US Open live streams in the UK

The US Open is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Sky Sports' coverage. We used it during the 2024 US Open and it was brilliant.

How to watch US Open live streams in Australia

In Australia, US Open 2025 is being televised on ESPN via Foxtel with live streaming available via Kayo.

Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month after a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a US Open live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch US Open live streams in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can live stream US Open 2025 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year. TSN Plus is also the place to watch featured groups.

Outside Canada while the US Open is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

US Open 2025 FAQs

What is the US Open location for 2025? The 2025 US Open is taking place at Oakmont Country Club in Plum, Pennsylvania. Designed by Henry Fownes and opened in 1903, its greens are mercilessly quick, so much so that they inspired the invention of the stimpmeter. Oakmont has hosted the US Open on nine previous occasions, most recently in 2016. That edition was won by Dustin Johnson. The cours has also staged three PGA Championships, the last of those way back in 1978.

What is the US Open 2025 schedule? (All times ET) Round 1 – Thursday, June 12

6.30am-5pm on USA

5pm-finish on Peacock

Featured Groups: 7.17am-1.02pm on Peacock Round 2 – Friday, June 13

6.30am-1pm on Peacock

1pm-7pm on NBC & Peacock

7pm-finish on Peacock

Featured Groups: 7.17am-1.02pm on Peacock Round 3 – Saturday, June 14

10am-12pm on USA

12pm-finish on NBC & Peacock

Featured Groups: TBA on Peacock Round 4 – Sunday, June 15

9am-12pm on USA

12pm-finish on NBC & Peacock

Featured Groups: TBA on Peacock

US Open select groupings start time

Round 1/Round 2 times (All times in ET)

7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry

7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Texas; Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

Can I follow US Open 2025 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key US Open moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@USGA), Instagram (@USOpenGolf) and YouTube (@TheUSGA). The US Open website will also allow you to follow the latest leaderboards.