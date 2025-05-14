Stream the Masters on ESPN via Sling TV (Rounds 1 & 2) / CBS via Paramount+ (Rounds 3 & 4)

The 2025 PGA Championship is here and you can watch live streams to see the best golfers in the world battle it out at the second major of the year at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Below we have all the information on how to watch the PGA Championship from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and more.

All eyes will once again be on Rory McIlroy this week to see if the Northern Irishman can back up his win at the Masters and claim a sixth major championship. The 36-year-old completed the career Grand Slam just one month ago and is playing on a course where he has won four PGA Tour titles.

Mcllroy will undoubtedly be one of the favorites but there are plenty of potential champions in what is a stacked field. World number one Scottie Scheffler recently triumphed at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, shooting a staggering 31-under, while two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas arrives fresh off an impressive victory at the RBC Heritage.

Bryson DeChambeau, who faded during his final round at the Masters, also arrives on the back of a victory, having won at LIV South Korea. Then there’s defending champion Xander Schauffele who beat DeChambeau with a stunning birdie on the 72nd hole to secure his first major crown at Valhalla. The American has struggled with injuries this season but showed his quality at the Masters, finishing tied for eighth place.

With so many big hitters playing at Quail Hollow, you won’t want to miss any of the action. So read on below for a complete guide to where to watch PGA Championship 2025 live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.

How to watch PGA Championship 2025 live streams in the US

How can I watch the PGA Championship 2025 for free? In theory, you can catch all this weekend's golfing action by using a 7-day free trial on Fubo. They offer the CBS channel, but past that a regular subscription will cost up to $84.99 a month. Shopping elsewhere? Hulu also offer a free trial (3 days) with both CBS and ESPN included.

Coverage of the PGA Championship 2025 is split between ESPN and CBS in the US.

ESPN will air coverage across the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, as well as early coverage on Saturday and Sunday. CBS then takes over for the primary broadcasts of the third and final rounds on the weekend.

Streaming coverage of the tournament will be available on ESPN Plus, where monthly plans cost $11.99, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year. Alternatively, you can use a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

To catch the action on CBS, you can use your cable TV or a streaming service such as Paramount Plus, though you need the Showtime package which is $12.99 per month.

Fubo is also an option an offer a cable replacement service which offers ABC and a 7-day free trial. Prices start from $84.99 a month.

How to watch PGA Championship live streams in the UK

PGA Championship 2025 live streams are on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channels.

Sky Sports has exclusive coverage of the PGA Championship 2025 and is also the home Premier League soccer, showing a total of 128 fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

How to watch PGA Championship 2025 live streams in Australia

You can watch PGA Championship 2025 live streams in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo, with the tournament courtesy of ESPN. Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month with the benefit of a 7-day free trial.

How to watch PGA Championship 2025 in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can stream the PGA Championship 2025 on the TSN network of channels and streaming service.

TSN+ access is included with a full TSN streaming package, which costs $20 per month, and is not available as a standalone subscription.

You can watch the featured groups on TSN+ while TSN4 will broadcast the main feed.

PGA Championship 2025 FAQs

What is the PGA Championship location for 2025? The 2025 PGA Championship will take place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Opened in 1961, it was originally designed by famed golf course architect George Cobb. It will be the second time the PGA Championship has been played on this course. The first time was in 2017 when Justin Thomas finished two shots clear of Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed to claim the first major championship victory of his career.

What is the schedule for the 2025 PGA Championship? (All times at ET) Thursday, May 15 Round 1: 7am-7pm (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 8am-7pm (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 7:45am-8pm (ESPN+) Friday, May 16 Round 2: 7am-7pm (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 8am-7pm (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 7:45am-8pm (ESPN+) Saturday, May 17 Round 3: 8am-1pm (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 8am-7pm (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 10:45am-8pm (ESPN+)

CBS Telecast: 1pm-7pm (Paramount+) Sunday, May 18 Round 4: 8am-1pm (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 8am-7pm (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 10:45am-8pm (ESPN+)

CBS Telecast: 1pm-7pm (Paramount+)

Round One (Tee 1) / Round Two (Tee 10) Tee Times

7:00 am/12:25 pm: Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7:11 am/12:36 pm: John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 am/12:47 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7:33 am/12:58 pm: J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7:44 am/1:09 pm: Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7:55 am/1:20 pm: Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8:06 am/1:31 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8:17 am/1:42 pm: Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8:28 am/1:53 pm: Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8:39 am/2:04 pm: Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:50 am/2:15 pm: Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

9:01 am/2:26 pm: Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

9:12 am/2:37 pm: Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

12:30 pm/7:00 am: Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12:41 pm/7:11 am: Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

12:52 pm/7:22 am: Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1:03 pm/7:33 am: Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1:14 pm/7:44 am: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1:25 pm/7:55 am: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg

1:36 pm/8:06 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:47 pm/8:17 am: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1:58 pm/8:28 am: Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2:09 pm/8:39 am: Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

2:20 pm/8:50 am: Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2:31 pm/9:01 am: Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

2:42 pm/9:12 am: Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

Round One (Tee 10) / Round Two (Tee 1) Tee Times

7:05 am/12:30 pm: John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

7:16 am/12:41 pm: Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

7:27 am/12:52 pm: Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

7:38 am/1:03 pm: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

7:49 am/1:14 pm: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

8:00 am/1:25 pm: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:11 am/1:36 pm: Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

8:22 am/1:47 pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

8:33 am/1:58 pm: Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

8:44 am/2:09 pm: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

8:55 am/2:20 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

9:06 am/2:31 pm: John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

9:17 am/2:42 pm: Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

12:25 pm/7:05 am: Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

12:36 pm/7:16 am: Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

12:47 pm/7:27 am: Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

12:58 pm/7:38 am: Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

1:09 pm/7:49 am: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

1:20 pm/8:00 am: Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

1:31 pm/8:11 am: Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 pm/8:22 am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

1:53 pm/8:33 am: Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

2:04 pm/8:44 am: Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

2:15 pm/8:55 am: Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

2:26 pm/9:06 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

2:37 pm/9:17 am: Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

Can I follow the PGA Championship 2025 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters have apps and desktop streaming options to follow their content, as long as you have a subscription. Though live coverage isn't part of the deal, the PGA Championship website will allow you to follow the latest leaderboards so you won't miss the action as it happens.