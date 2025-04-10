The best way to watch the US Masters 2025 – and it's free
Get a free trial and enjoy the Masters live online without paying
- TV coverage of The Masters starts on Thursday, April 10 at 9am ET / 8am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEDT
The Masters golf has started and that means you know how to watch all four rounds live from Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.
There are several viewing options – from TV channels to the best streaming services – but the best way to watch Masters golf is free.
But first, let's talk channels.
The Masters is split between ESPN (rounds 1&2) and CBS (rounds 3&4). So unless you want to subscribe to multiple services, a live TV or 'cable replacement' services makes the most sense.
Unfortunately, our top US pick – the brilliant Sling TV – doesn't get CBS. So you won't get to see defending champion Scottie Scheffler on super Sunday.
That leaves Fubo as the cheapest option. The entry-level Fubo Pro option is currently discounted to just $54.99 per month (from the usual $84.99). Plus you get a free trial.
We've used Fubo plenty and it's simple to use and provides 222 live TV channels, which can be viewed on up to 10 screens.
More importantly, Fubo offers new users a 7-day free trial which means you can watch the Masters completely free.
Get Fubo and watch Masters 2025 for FREE
Want live Masters coverage without cable for $0? Start your 7-day day free trial of Fubo and you're sorted for the biggest golf tournament of the year.
There's no commitment and you cancel anytime, so you could watch the 4-day Masters for free and cancel the service without paying a penny.
Note: you will need to use a secure VPN to unblock Fubo and watch it from outside of America.
Want live Masters coverage without cable for $0? Start your 7-day day free trial of Fubo and you're sorted for the biggest golf tournament of the year.
There's no commitment and you cancel anytime, so you could watch the 4-day Masters for free and cancel the service without paying a penny.
Note: you will need to use a secure VPN to unblock Fubo and watch it from outside of America.
Use a VPN to use Fubo FREE trial from anywhere
Away from the States when the Masters golf is on? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services – e.g. Fubo – from anywhere.
By downloading a VPN you can stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Are there any other free ways to watch the Masters golf?
Fubo is certainly your best chance to snag some free Masters coverage – assuming you want to see the official TV broadcast complete with all the US commentary and analysis from the likes of Green Jacket winner Nick Faldo.
That said, it's also worth considering live TV service DirecTV Stream. It's costlier than Fubo, with prices starting from $84.99, but new users get a 5-day FREE trial. That's more than enough to watch the Masters in its entirety – including Sunday final round.
Lastly, you can watch live coverage of Amen Corner for free on Masters.com (WATCH LIVE) and though the Masters Tournament app (iOS/Android). Again, you might need to use a VPN to unblock regional YouTube Masters streams.
Fun fact: Owners of selected Mercedes-Benz models will be able to tune into the Masters Tournament app directly from their vehicle’s head unit, enabling passengers to watch live coverage – and follow the leaderboard – on the go.
What devices can you use Fubo on?
Amazon Fire TV
All Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition TVs with Fire TV built in with Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher
Android TV/ Google TV
Google approved Android TV devices
TVs with Android TV built in (some models):
Sony, Sharp, TCL (Device must have Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher)
Apple TV
4th generation or newer with tvOS v13.0 or higher
Hisense VIDAA
VIDAA Smart OS enabled TVs (2020 and newer models)
LG TV
2018 or newer TVs with webOS 4.0 or higher
Roku
Model 3700X and higher for full support
Samsung Smart TV
2017 or newer TVs
Vizio SmartCast TV
All 2016 or newer Vizio SmartCast TVs
Xbox
Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X
Xumo
Xfinity Flex (all models)
Xumo Stream Box (all models)
Masters 2025 tee times (round 1 & 2)
All times Eastern Daylight Time. *Denotes amateur
7:40 a.m./10:48 a.m.: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
7:51 a.m./10:59 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
8:02 a.m./11:10 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
8:13 a.m./11:21 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
8:24 a.m./11:38 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
8:35 a.m./11:49 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, *Noah Kent
8:52 a.m./noon: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
9:03 a.m./12:11 p.m.: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
9:14 a.m./12:22 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
9:25 a.m./12:33 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
9:36 a.m./12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
9:47 a.m./1:01 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
9:58 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
10:15 a.m./1:23 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, *Jose Luis Ballester
10:26 a.m./1:34 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
10:37 a.m./1:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
10:48 a.m./7:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
10:59 a.m./7:51 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
11:10 a.m./8:02 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
11:21 a.m./8:13 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, *Evan Beck
11:38 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:49 a.m./8:35 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, *Hiroshi Tai
noon/8:52 a.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
12:11 p.m./9:03 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, *Justin Hastings
12:22 p.m./9:14 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
12:33 p.m./9:25 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
12:50 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
1:01 p.m./9:47 a.m.: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
1:12 p.m./9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
1:23 p.m./10:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
1:34 p.m./10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
1:45 p.m./10:37 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
US Masters role of honor
- 2024 – Scottie Scheffler (USA)
- 2023 – Jon Rahm (ESP)
- 2022 – Scottie Scheffler (USA)
- 2021 – Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)
- 2020 – Dustin Johnson (USA)
- 2019 – Tiger Woods (USA)
- 2018 – Patrick Reed (USA)
- 2017 – Sergio Garcia (ESP)
- 2016 – Danny Willett (ENG)
- 2015 – Jordan Spieth (USA)
- 2014 – Bubba Watson (USA)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.