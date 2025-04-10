The best way to watch the US Masters 2025 – and it's free

TV coverage of The Masters starts on Thursday, April 10 at 9am ET / 8am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEDT

The Masters golf has started and that means you know how to watch all four rounds live from Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

There are several viewing options – from TV channels to the best streaming services – but the best way to watch Masters golf is free.

But first, let's talk channels.

The Masters is split between ESPN (rounds 1&2) and CBS (rounds 3&4). So unless you want to subscribe to multiple services, a live TV or 'cable replacement' services makes the most sense.

Unfortunately, our top US pick – the brilliant Sling TV – doesn't get CBS. So you won't get to see defending champion Scottie Scheffler on super Sunday.

That leaves Fubo as the cheapest option. The entry-level Fubo Pro option is currently discounted to just $54.99 per month (from the usual $84.99). Plus you get a free trial.

We've used Fubo plenty and it's simple to use and provides 222 live TV channels, which can be viewed on up to 10 screens.

More importantly, Fubo offers new users a 7-day free trial which means you can watch the Masters completely free.

Get Fubo and watch Masters 2025 for FREE

Want live Masters coverage without cable for $0? Start your 7-day day free trial of Fubo and you're sorted for the biggest golf tournament of the year.

There's no commitment and you cancel anytime, so you could watch the 4-day Masters for free and cancel the service without paying a penny.

Note: you will need to use a secure VPN to unblock Fubo and watch it from outside of America.

Use a VPN to use Fubo FREE trial from anywhere

Away from the States when the Masters golf is on? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services – e.g. Fubo – from anywhere.

By downloading a VPN you can stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

Are there any other free ways to watch the Masters golf?

Fubo is certainly your best chance to snag some free Masters coverage – assuming you want to see the official TV broadcast complete with all the US commentary and analysis from the likes of Green Jacket winner Nick Faldo.

That said, it's also worth considering live TV service DirecTV Stream. It's costlier than Fubo, with prices starting from $84.99, but new users get a 5-day FREE trial. That's more than enough to watch the Masters in its entirety – including Sunday final round.

Lastly, you can watch live coverage of Amen Corner for free on Masters.com (WATCH LIVE) and though the Masters Tournament app (iOS/Android). Again, you might need to use a VPN to unblock regional YouTube Masters streams.

Fun fact: Owners of selected Mercedes-Benz models will be able to tune into the Masters Tournament app directly from their vehicle’s head unit, enabling passengers to watch live coverage – and follow the leaderboard – on the go.

What devices can you use Fubo on? Amazon Fire TV All Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition TVs with Fire TV built in with Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher Android TV/ Google TV Google approved Android TV devices TVs with Android TV built in (some models): Sony, Sharp, TCL (Device must have Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher) Apple TV 4th generation or newer with tvOS v13.0 or higher Hisense VIDAA VIDAA Smart OS enabled TVs (2020 and newer models) LG TV 2018 or newer TVs with webOS 4.0 or higher Roku Model 3700X and higher for full support Samsung Smart TV 2017 or newer TVs Vizio SmartCast TV All 2016 or newer Vizio SmartCast TVs Xbox Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X Xumo Xfinity Flex (all models) Xumo Stream Box (all models)

Masters 2025 tee times (round 1 & 2)

All times Eastern Daylight Time. *Denotes amateur

7:40 a.m./10:48 a.m.: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 a.m./10:59 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 a.m./11:10 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 a.m./11:21 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m./11:38 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 a.m./11:49 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, *Noah Kent

8:52 a.m./noon: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 a.m./12:11 p.m.: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 a.m./12:22 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 a.m./12:33 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 a.m./12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 a.m./1:01 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 a.m./1:23 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, *Jose Luis Ballester

10:26 a.m./1:34 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 a.m./1:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 a.m./7:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 a.m./7:51 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 a.m./8:02 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 a.m./8:13 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, *Evan Beck

11:38 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 a.m./8:35 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, *Hiroshi Tai

noon/8:52 a.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 p.m./9:03 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, *Justin Hastings

12:22 p.m./9:14 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 p.m./9:25 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 p.m./9:47 a.m.: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 p.m./9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 p.m./10:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 p.m./10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m./10:37 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

US Masters role of honor

2024 – Scottie Scheffler (USA)

– Scottie Scheffler (USA) 2023 – Jon Rahm (ESP)

– Jon Rahm (ESP) 2022 – Scottie Scheffler (USA)

– Scottie Scheffler (USA) 2021 – Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

– Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 2020 – Dustin Johnson (USA)

– Dustin Johnson (USA) 2019 – Tiger Woods (USA)

– Tiger Woods (USA) 2018 – Patrick Reed (USA)

– Patrick Reed (USA) 2017 – Sergio Garcia (ESP)

– Sergio Garcia (ESP) 2016 – Danny Willett (ENG)

– Danny Willett (ENG) 2015 – Jordan Spieth (USA)

– Jordan Spieth (USA) 2014 – Bubba Watson (USA)