The Masters 2025 live stream: how to watch the golf major online on any device

TV coverage of The Masters starts on Thursday, April 10 at 9am ET / 8am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEDT

The Masters 2025 live stream marks the first defining moment of the PGA Tour season. The world’s best descend on Augusta National — golf’s most iconic course thanks to Amen Corner — in pursuit of the sport’s most coveted prize: the Green Jacket.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the favorite, aiming for a third win in four years and to become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods in 2001–02. Woods, however, will miss the tournament after rupturing his Achilles last month.

Rory McIlroy, fresh off a win at the Players' Championship, will be eager to claim his first Green Jacket — the only major missing from his resume. LIV Tour players are also in the mix, including Bryson DeChambeau, whose booming drives and big personality make him a contender, alongside 2024 major winner Xander Schauffele.

And don’t miss Bernhard Langer’s 41st and final Masters appearance during the opening two rounds.

Below we have all information for how to watch the Masters 2025 golf live streams online, on TV and from anywhere.

The Masters 2025 Live Stream Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Thursday, April 10 - Sunday April 13

Start time: 9am ET / 2pm GMT Best streams ESPN Plus (US, days 1 & 2)

Paramount Plus (US, days 3 & 4)

Sky Sports (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Masters 2025 stream

If you're away from home while The Masters 2025 is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

By downloading a VPN you can stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Masters 2025 live streams in the US

Coverage of The Masters 2025 is split between ESPN and CBS in the US.

On days one and two, ESPN will be showing the main action on cable TV, with all-in access available through streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus will be live on the course from 9.15am ET / 6.15am on Thursday and Friday until the end of the day's play, while TV channel ESPN will have all the action from 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

For days three and four, it's a combination of CBS and Paramount Plus.

CBS will be showing the denouement to both days' play and will be live from 2pm ET / 11am PT, with streaming service Paramount Plus offering live coverage before that from 12 pm ET / 9am PT until the CBS coverage takes over.

You can access CBS on cable TV, but also through cable replacement and streaming services.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get CBS through the likes of Fubo and YouTube TV. It's also worth knowing that the Masters 2025 CBS coverage will also be show on Paramount Plus, though you need the Showtime package which is $12.99 per month.

Fubo is a very complete cable replacement service which offers ABC and a 7-day free trial. Prices start from $84.99 a month.

Sling provides a great way to watch sport on TV without a traditional cable plan. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including the TNT and ABC in select cities. Sling Orange has TNT and ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $60.99/month.

Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month

How to watch The Masters 2025 live streams in the UK

The Masters 2025 live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channels.

Sky Sports has exclusive coverage of the Masters 2025 and is also the home Premier League soccer, showing a total of 128 fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Masters 2025 live streams in Australia

You can watch The Masters 2025 live streams in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo, with games courtesy of ESPN. Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month with the benefit of a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch the Masters 2025 live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch The Masters 2025 in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can stream The Masters in the final of The Masters 2025 on the TSN network of channels and streaming service.

TSN+ access is included with a full TSN streaming package, which costs $20 per month, and is not available as a standalone subscription.

Away from home while The Masters is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.

The Masters 2025 FAQs

What is The Masters location for 2025? The 89th edition of The Masters will be held at Augusta National, Georgia, just like every previous edition of arguably golf's most prestigious major tournament. It starts on Thursday, April 10 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEDT and will run over the following four days.

Who are the recent Masters champions? Here's a list of the most recent winners of the Masters... 2024 – Scottie Scheffler (USA)

2023 – Jon Rahm (ESP)

2022 – Scottie Scheffler (USA)

2021 – Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

2020 – Dustin Johnson (USA)

2019 – Tiger Woods (USA)

2018 – Patrick Reed (USA)

2017 – Sergio Garcia (ESP)

2016 – Danny Willett (ENG)

2015 – Jordan Spieth (USA)

2014 – Bubba Watson (USA)

2013 – Adam Scott (AUS)

2012 – Bubba Watson (USA)

2011 – Charl Schwartzel (RSA)

2010 – Phil Mickelson (USA)

2009 – Angel Cabrera (ARG)

2008 – Trevor Immelman (RSA)

2007 – Zach Johnson (USA)

2006 – Phil Mickelson (USA)

2005 – Tiger Woods (USA)

2004 – Phil Mickelson (USA)

Can I follow The Masters 2025 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters have apps and desktop streaming options to follow their content, as long as you have a subscription. Though live coverage isn't part of the deal, The Masters website and official app will be providing highlights from the biggest moments – including dedicated cameras for the infamous Amen Corner – as they happen. You'll also be able to follow the latest leaderboards so you won't miss the action as it happens.