Nordic Darts Masters starts at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am / 3am (+1 day) on Friday, June 6 and continues throughout Saturday, June 7

You can watch the 2025 Nordic Darts Masters live on ITVX, streaming for free, on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7.

The free stream includes all the action from the Forum Copenhagen, Denmark, as eight of the PDC's best players join eight Nordic and Baltic representation to duke it out for the title. Top tungsten foes Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will be there, as will Rob Cross, Stephen Bunting and pantomime villain Gerwyn Price.

The ITVX platform will stream the all the matches live and in 4K. But how can you watch the Nordic Darts Masters on ITVX from anywhere? Can you get the free ITVX stream in the US and Canada, too? And what phones is ITVX available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch the Nordic Darts Masters on ITVX...

How to watch the Nordic Darts Masters on ITV4 and the ITVX app

ITV4 and and the broadcaster's streaming platform ITVX will show the Nordic Darts Masters for free in 2025.

To watch ITVX: visit the ITV.com website or download the ITVX app (iOS, Android).

ITVX is free – but you will need to register for the Nordic Darts Masters.

Register – sign up with your Gmail (we did and were streaming ITVX's Nordic Darts Masters coverage show within seconds).

How to watch the Nordic Darts Masters on ITVX from anywhere

Although ITVX is available to UK residents anywhere in the world with a VPN, it's only broadcasting the Super Bowl in the UK. You also need to have a valid TV license, as well as signing up to the channel.

Darts lovers traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access ITVX's free Nordic Darts Masters streams over Friday and Saturday.

There are lots of VPN but NordVPNis the one you can rely on to unblock ITVX and stream the Nordic Darts Masters like a pro.... and you can save 70%.

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Looking to access ITVX from outside the United Kingdom? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access ITVX as if you were back home in the UK.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Nordic Darts Masters 2025 on ITVX.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free UK ITVX stream, you'd select 'London'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the ITVX website, sign in, and watch the Nordic Darts Masters on ITVX for free.

What will ITVX's Nordic Darts Masters coverage include?

ITVX is broadcasting all the matches from the Darts Nordic Masters from 6pm BST on Friday, June 6, plus all the quarter-final, semi-final and final matches the following day.

Friday, June 6

From 6pm BST

First round (best of 11 legs)

Chris Dobey vs Jeffrey de Graaf

Gerwyn Price vs Cor Dekker

Rob Cross vs Andreas Harrysson

Luke Humphries vs Madars Razma

Nathan Aspinall vs Benjamin Reus

Luke Littler vs Viktor Tingstrom

Stephen Bunting vs Oskar Lukasiak

Jonny Clayton vs Darius Labanauskas

Saturday, June 7

From 7pm BST

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

Final (best of 15 legs)

There's a wealth of content on ITVX, from crime dramas to reality TV, so make sure you take full advantage of other programs on offer.

With which devices can I watch the Nordic Darts Masters on ITVX?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is ITVX a good way to watch the Nordic Darts Masters?

Absolutely – ITVX have been live streaming the PDC Masters series events for a number of years.

They have a wealth of experience in covering these major events, with presenter Jacqui Oatley joined by pundits Chris Mason and Alan Warriner-Little, who have both played the sport at the highest level.

In short, you can't go far wrong with ITVX's darts coverage.