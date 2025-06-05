How to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2025 online: live stream Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers from anywhere

Stream Stanley Cup Finals 2025 on ESPN via Sling TV (50% off)

Unblock any stream with NordVPN (save 70% today)

Game 2: Friday, June 6 at 8pm ET

Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2025 live streams as the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-seven series. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Stanley Cup Finals from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels and broadcasters.

After finishing third in the Atlantic Division, the Florida Panthers have been sensation during the playoffs. They first overcame the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games before recovering from 2-0 down to secure a 4-3 victory over the table-topping Toronto Maple Leafs. In the Eastern Conference finals, Paul Maurice’s side eased to a 4-1 series victory over the Carolina Hurricanes to reach their third straight Stanley Cup Final. Seeking their second straight title, they’ll be looking for big performances from in-form goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and center Sam Bennett.

Just like the Panthers, the Edmonton Oilers also finished third in their division before knocking out both of the sides that finished above them. The first round, they dispatched the Los Angeles Kings in six games before overcoming the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. In the Western Conference final, they again needed just five games to advance as they dominated the Dallas Stars. Now presented with a chance to avenge last year’s Finals defeat, they’ll need Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to be at their very best throughout the series.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2025 with a free trial

Though there are no free live streams for the Stanley Cup Finals, there is a free trial available for new subscribers. Try the Kayo (7-day FREE trial) in Australia, with games courtesy of ESPN.

Subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after the trial ends.

ABROAD? You unblock your usual stream with a high-quality VPN. Details below.

Use a VPN to watch any Stanley Cup Finals 2025 stream

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals live stream in the US

In the US, the Stanley Cup Finals 2025 games are being shown on both TNT and TruTV in the U.S.. Game 1 starts at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 4.

If you don't have either of those channels on cable, try a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99, with an up-to half-price discount for your first month.

Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) is a good choice as it carries TNT and TruTV, plus ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) is solid choice for TNT, plus ESPN, FS1 and NHL Network.

Max will live stream games, and includes HBO shows such as "Paul American".

We love Fubo but it isn't a good choice for the Stanley Cup Finals, as it doesn't carry TNT, TBS or TruTV.

Our top pick is Sling. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including the TNT in select cities. Sling Orange has TNT and ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $60.99/month. Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month.

How to watch Staley Cup Finals 2025 live streams in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet will be showing the Stanley Cup Finals.

You can either watch Sportsnet on the TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year) or for Premium it's $34.99 ($249.99/year).

Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream NHL playoffs 2025 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals. 2025 live streams in the UK

Premier Sports will show Stanley Cup Finals 2025 live streams in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.

Though a smaller streaming service, Premier Sports also offers various rugby competitions as well as La Liga and Coppa Italia.

Not in the UK at the moment? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Stanley Cup Finals 2025 will be on ESPN via Foxtel or Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at just $25/month with loads of live sport on offer.

Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch the hockey should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch NHL playoffs 2025 live streams worldwide

In many countries around the world it's possible to get an NHL TV subscription to live stream the Stanley Cup Finals. Visit the NHL TV website for more details on prices in your country and how to sign up.

For a list of the broadcast options in your country, check out this handy guide from the NHL website, which explains which TV channel and streaming options you have.

Remember, if you're not in your home country at the moment, you'll need a VPN to watch as normal. We recommend NordVPN

Stanley Cup Finals schedule

Game 1 – Wednesday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Game 2 – Friday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Game 3 – Monday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Game 4 – Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Game 5* – Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Game 6* – Tuesday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Game 7* – Friday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Who are the recent Stanley Cup winners? 2024: Florida Panthers

2023: Vegas Golden Knights

2022: Colorado Avalanche

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning

2019: St Louis Blues

2018: Washington Capitals

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins

2015: Chicago Blackhawks

Who has won the most Stanley Cups? Here's a list of the teams to have won the most NHL titles in the Stanley Cups era, since 1915... 35 – Montreal Canadiens

24 – Detroit Red Wings

21 – Toronto Maple Leafs

20 – Boston Bruins

13 – Chicago Blackhawks

11 – New York Rangers

8 – Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers

6 – Pittsburgh Penguins

5 – New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightnigh, Dallas Stars