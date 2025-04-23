How to watch NFL Draft 2025 without cable
The future of football begins here! Tennessee Titans have first pick of 2025's best rookies
- Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8pm ET (1am BST on Fri)
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7pm ET (12am BST on Sat)
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at 12pm ET (5pm BST)
- Best free stream: DAZN (global excl. US & China)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Watch NFL Draft 2025 live streams as football fans get their first glimpse of which rookies may be creating the headlines later this year. Below we have all the info on how to watch the NFL Draft from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.
Following their lousy 3-14 season, the Tennessee Titans will get first go at picking from the talented pool of youngsters available. It's expected that they'll opt for University of Miami's Cam Ward, who is the highest rated quarterback available. It's a strategy that worked out well for the Bears, with Caleb Williams breaking rookie records in Chicago after his number one pick 12 months ago.
Another quarterback expected to get NFL marketing departments twitching is Shedeur Sanders – son of NFL legend 'Neon' Deion Sanders. While Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy win ensures that he'll also be among the round one picks. Ashton Jeanty, Abdul Carter, Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Will Johnson and Walter Nolen also feature among this year's highest graded young players.
Here's where to watch NFL Draft live streams online wherever you are in the world – including the best ways to watch for free.
Can I watch 2025 NFL Draft for free?
Sports streaming specialist DAZN has announced that it will show NFL Draft 2025 live streams for FREE in all of its territories excluding the US and China.
All you need to do, it says, is register to watch. Just enter your name, email and a password – no subscription is required.
Geo-blocked? If you're traveling to the States or China and want to watch your free DAZN stream, you can use a VPN to watch the NFL Draft free. More details below...
Use a VPN to watch any NFL Draft 2025 stream
How to watch NFL Draft 2025 live in the US
The 2025 NFL Draft is being shown on ABC in the US, meaning anybody who can pick up the station through their TV aerial can watch it absolutely free. It will also be shown on cable via ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network.
If you have neither an antenna or cable, you can watch through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. ESPN can be found on its Orange plan, with the NFL Network on Sling TV Blue packages. Prices start from $46 per month and new users get 50% off their first month.
Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $84.99 a month for its Pro plan that includes ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. New users can try Fubo out with its 7-day free trial.
How to watch NFL Draft 2025 live stream in the UK
Sky Sports is showing the 2025 NFL Draft in the UK, with all three days set to be broadcast live on its Sky Sports Action channel. Packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day membership.
Alternatively, you can watch via DAZN's Season Pro pass absolutely free!
How to watch NFL Draft live streams in Rest of World
NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including the playoffs and Super Bowl.
It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China. And, as mentioned above, it will stream the 2025 NFL Draft absolutely FREE.
You may find in your local listings that other broadcasters also have rights to show some or all of the Draft. For example, in Australia ESPN2 and streaming service Kayo Sports are showing the first round only.
Can I watch NFL Draft 2025 on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. DAZN, for example, has apps for Android, iOS and Amazon Fire tablets.
You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).
Who are the top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft?
NFL.com lists Ahston Jeanty of Boise State as the highest rated prospect at the 2025 NFL Draft. although many eyes will be on Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Two Penn State products – Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren – are also expected to be snapped up towards the start of round one. The highest rated quarterback this year is Cam Ward.
What is the draft pick order for 2025?
The NFL Draft 2025 order for round one is:
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
