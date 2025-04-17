How the watch NHL playoffs 2025: live stream Stanley Cup ice hockey finals online

Stream the NHL playoffs 2025 on ESPN via Sling TV and Premier Sports (UK)

Unblock any stream with NordVPN (save 70% today)

NHL playoffs 2025 start Saturday, April 19 and run until no later than Monday, June 23

The NHL playoffs 2025 promise to be the most fascinating watch yet, with a decent case for the destination of Stanley Cup to go to anyone of the 16 teams who have qualified from a pulsating regular season.

Below we explore the best ways to watch NHL playoffs live streams online and from anywhere as the Winnipeg Jets look to tighten their grip on the title and defending champions Florida Panthers, who finished third in the Atlantic Division, face state rivals Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs for the second successive year.

Want to see who comes out on top? Here's all the channels for the NHL playoffs live streams, as well as a full schedule of 2025 games.

How to watch NHL playoffs 2025 with a free trial

Though there are no free live streams for the NHL playoffs 2025, there is a free trial available for new subscribers. Try the Kayo (7-day FREE trial) in Australia, with games courtesy of ESPN.

Subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after the trial ends.

ABROAD? You unblock your usual stream with a high-quality VPN. Details below.

Use a VPN to watch any NHL playoffs 2025 stream

How to watch NHL playoffs live stream in the US

In the US, the the NHL playoffs 2025 games are being shared across TNT, ESPN and ABC and their respective streaming services. The final will be on TNT – the full split of games and channels is below.

You can watch these channels on most cable packages, but if you're a cord-cutter, you can tune in via one of the best cable alternative services, such as Sling (50% off), Fubo (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and YouTube TV.

Our top pick is Sling. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including the TNT and ABC in select cities. Sling Orange has TNT and ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $60.99/month. Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month.

All TNT games will simulcast on truTV and stream on Max. Max plans start at $9.99/month, increasing to remove the ads.

ESPN Plus will stream the games on ESPN and ABC, and starts at $11.99/month.

You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch NHL playoffs 2025 live streams in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet will be showing the NHL playoffs 2025 games.

You can either watch Sportsnet on the TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year) or for Premium it's $34.99 ($249.99/year).

Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream NHL playoffs 2025 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch NHL playoffs 2025 live streams in the UK

Premier Sports will show NHL playoffs 2025 live streams in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.

Though a smaller streaming service, Premier Sports also offers various rugby competitions as well as La Liga and Coppa Italia.

Not in the UK at the moment? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch NHL playoffs 2025 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the NHL playoffs 2025 will be on ESPN via Foxtel or Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at just $25/month with loads of live sport on offer.

Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch the hockey should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch NHL playoffs 2025 live streams in Mexico

In Mexico, you can watch NHL hockey and the Stanley Cup playoffs 2025 on Sky Sports on your TV, or stream ESPN via Disney Plus.

To get all ESPN channels, you'll need the Disney Plus premium package, which costs MXN$299 a month.

However, if you're visiting Mexico and want to just watch the NHL playoffs 2025 on your usual service, you can do a VPN to do exactly that. We recommend NordVPN – find full instructions and a great discount up above.

How to watch NHL playoffs 2025 live streams worldwide

In many countries around the world it's possible to get an NHL TV subscription to live stream the Stanley Cup 2025 playoffs. Visit the NHL TV website for more details on prices in your country and how to sign up.

For a list of the broadcast options in your country, check out this handy guide from the NHL website, which explains which TV channel and streaming options you have.

Remember, if you're not in your home country at the moment, you'll need a VPN to watch as normal. We recommend NordVPN

NHL playoffs bracket 2025

NHL Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Washington (M1) vs. Montreal (WC2)

Carolina (M2) vs. New Jersey (M3)

Toronto (A1) vs. Ottawa (WC1)

Tampa Bay (A2) vs. Florida (A3)

NHL Western Conference playoff bracket

Winnipeg (C1) vs. St. Louis (WC2)

Dallas (C2) vs. Colorado (C3)

Vegas (P1) vs. Minnesota (WC1)

Los Angeles (P2) vs. Edmonton (P3)

A1, A2, A3 – The first, second, and third place teams from the Atlantic Division, respectively

M1, M2, M3 – The first, second, and third place teams from the Metropolitan Division, respectively

C1, C2, C3 – The first, second, and third place teams from the Central Division, respectively

P1, P2, P3 – The first, second, and third place teams from the Pacific Division, respectively

WC – Wild Card teams

NHL Playoffs 2025 predictions

Winnipeg looked in great form all year, with a superb goaltender in Connor Hellebuyck much to the fore, and will look to end their Stanley Cup drought after 13 seasons and seven playoff attempts. They'll face the St. Louis Blues in the first round in a second playoff meeting between the sides; Winnipeg won three of the four meetings this year.

Defending champions Florida Panthers finished third in the Atlantic Division and face state rivals Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs for the second successive year. The Panthers have been a bit up and down, but they know how to win.

Beaten finalists last year, Edmonton Oilers hope star defenceman Mattias Ekholm can return soon, though it's confirmed he'll miss the first match of the first round against Los Angeles Kings.

Las Vegas Golden Knights meet Minnesota Wild in a game they’d expect to win after another strong season for captain Mark Stone, while Carolina Hurricanes, who looked superb all season, have faltered since April. Can they return to top form against New Jersey Devils

Everything to know about the NHL Playoffs

What is the NHL playoffs 2025 bracket? The NHL playoffs 2025 bracket lets you look ahead to who comes next for your team as the Stanley Cup Final nears ever closer.

How do the NHL playoffs work? It's (relatively) simple. When the regular season ends, 16 teams advance to the post-season NHL playoffs to compete in a knockout tournament to win the Stanley Cup. The top three teams in each division – Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan and Pacific – automatically qualify for the playoffs. Each conference, the Eastern and Western, then have two wild-card spots available for the next highest-ranked teams. They're your 16 teams. The Eastern and Western Conferences are separated, with the top division winner in each playing the second wild card team, while the other division winner will play the first wild card team. The second and third-place teams in each division face off in the first round. From there, it's a straight knockout, with a second round followed by the two Conference Finals and then the Stanley Cup final itself to determine the overall winner. Each round is best of 7 matches in a 2–2–1–1–1 format. So, the team with home ice advantage plays at home in games one and two (plus five and seven if necessary).

Who are the recent Stanley Cup winners? 2024: Florida Panthers

2023: Vegas Golden Knights

2022: Colorado Avalanche

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning

2019: St Louis Blues

2018: Washington Capitals

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins

2015: Chicago Blackhawks

Who has won the most Stanley Cups? Here's a list of the teams to have won the most NHL titles in the Stanley Cups era, since 1915... 35 – Montreal Canadiens

24 – Detroit Red Wings

21 – Toronto Maple Leafs

20 – Boston Bruins

13 – Chicago Blackhawks

11 – New York Rangers

8 – Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers

6 – Pittsburgh Penguins

5 – New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightnigh, Dallas Stars