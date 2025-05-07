How to watch IIHF World Championship 2025: live stream ice hockey online

Watch 2025 IIHF World Championship live streams to see if Czechia can successfully defend the title they won one year ago on home ice in Prague. Below we have all the info on how to watch the IIHF World Championships from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Sidney Crosby's first appearance at the IIHF World Championships in a decade has dominated the build-up to this year’s competition in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark. The NHL superstar captained Canada to the title in 2015 and has returned in a bid to help his team win a record-extending 29th world title.

With Canada also set to include Colorado Avalanche ace Nathan MacKinnon in their squad, they are strong favorites to regain the title they last won in 2023. However, it won’t be straightforward as there is an array of talent across the 16 teams competing to be crowned world champions.

Defending champions Czechia have Boston winger David Pastrnak in their ranks, while Team USA has a mix of young college prospects and NHL regulars. Co-hosts Sweden also have plenty of experience in their squad, including 14-season NHL veteran Adam Larsson.

Here's how to watch a 2025 IIHF World Championship live stream wherever you are. We've also detailed the full schedule below.

How to watch IIHF World Championship in the US

In the US, the 2025 IIHF World Championship will be shown on the NHL Network, which is typically included in standard or extended cable packages.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get the NHL Network through an OTT cable TV alternative.

One of the best value options is Sling TV. Prices start from $45.99/month. However, you'll need to add its Sports Extra add-on for an additional $11/month to include NHL Network.

If you're not in the US right now, you can still watch an IIHF World Championship live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch IIHF World Championship in Canada

Ice hockey fans in Canada can watch all the action from the 2025 IIHF World Championship on TSN in English and RDS in French.

Not in Canada? Don't worry, you can still watch an IIHF World Championship live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch the 2025 IIHF World Championships outside of the US and Canada? Around the world, the tournament is available to live stream and stream on demand on the IIHF's own IIHF TV platform. There is a special tournament pass that allows you to watch every match. This costs a set fee of €15. However, you will need to check whether your country is part of the deal as restrictions do apply.

Who will compete for the title at the 2025 IIHF World Championship? A total of 16 teams will take part. They have been split into two groups of eight teams, playing each other once in the group stage. Group A plays in Stockholm at the Avicii Arena while Group B plays at Herning's Jyske Bank Boxen. Group A: Austria, Canada, Finland, France, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Slovenia Group B: Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Norway, Switzerland, USA

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship schedule

All times Central European Standard Time (ET -6 hours, PT -9 hours)

9 May:

4:20pm AUT vs FIN, SUI vs CZE

8:20pm SWE vs SVK, DEN vs USA

10 May:

12:20pm SLO vs CAN, NOR vs KAZ

4.20pm SWE vs AUT, GER vs HUN

8:20pm FRA vs LAT, DEN vs SUI

11 May:

12:20pm SVK vs SLO, USA vs HUN

4:20pm LAT vs CAN, GER vs KAZ

8:20pm FIN vs FRA, NOR vs CZE

12 May:

4:20pm AUT vs SVK, USA vs SUI

8:20pmFIN vs SWE, CZE vs DEN

13 May:

4:20pm SLO vs LAT, NOR vs GER

8:20pm CAN vs FRA, KAZ vs HUN

14 May:

4:20pm SVK vs FRA, USA vs NOR

8:20pm LAT vs SWE, KAZ vs DEN

15 May:

4:20pm FIN vs SLO, SUI vs GER

8:20pm CAN vs AU, CZE vs HUN

16 May:

4:20pm AUT vs FRA, HUN vs DEN

8:20pm SWE vs SLO, SUI vs NOR

17 May:

12:20pm FIN vs LAT, USA vs GER

4:20pm FRA vs SWE, CZE vs KAZ

8:20pm CAN vs SVK, DEN vs NOR

18 May:

4:20pm SLO vs AUT, KAZ vs USA

8:20pm SVK vs LAT, HUN vs SUI

19 May:

4:20pm FRA vs SLO, GER vs CZE

8:20pm CAN vs FIN, HUN vs NOR

20 May:

12:20pm LAT vs AUT, SUI vs KAZ

4:20pm SVK vs FIN, CZE vs USA

8:20pm SWE vs CAN, GER vs DEN

22 May:

Quarter-finals

24 May:

Semi-finals

25 May:

Finals