Returning stars and a new format are sure to make this a VNL to remember. Both the men's and the women's brackets will provide entertainment all the way to August 3. Here's where to watch 2025 Volleyball Nations League live streams online for free, including free options.

The Volleyball Nations League encompasses both the women's and men's seasons, with the women's event having started on Wednesday, June 4 and the men's competition beginning on Wednesday, June 11. Each game will take place across the world before concluding with the women's final round at the Atlas Arena in Poland and the men's final round at the Beilun Gymnasium in China.

In 2025 the competition has made a number of new changes to incorporate new nations. Gone are the traditional "core" and "challenger" designations; every nation now plays on equal footings with 12 matches over three weeks in rotating six-team pools. The top eight teams from the round-robin phase will then qualify for the final round — where a straightforward knockout bracket will decide the champions.

Last year, we saw Türkiye (women) and Poland (men) come out on top, but it was Italy (women) and France (men) who triumphed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Volleyball powers like USA, Brazil and Serbia will be looking to hit back at this tournament, while debutants like Ukraine and the Czech Republic will aim to give a good account of themselves.

Follow our guide to watch 2025 Volleyball Nations League live stream from all over the world – including FREE options. We’ve also listed the VNL schedule further down the page.

How to watch Volleyball Nations League for FREE

One of the best things about the Volleyball Nations League is that it's completely FREE to watch in Canada via CBC Sports.

If you're from the Great White North but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free VNL live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the 2025 Volleyball Nations League but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream volleyball from anywhere:

How to watch Volleyball Nations League in the UK

Unfortunately, the VNL isn't free in the UK like Canada. You'll need to sign up for Volleyball World TV to watch the Volleyball Nations League in the UK. A subscription will set you back £11.99 a month. If you're a Canadian away from home, use a VPN to watch VNL 2025 free on CBC Sports from abroad.

How to watch Volleyball Nations League in the US

How to watch Volleyball Nations League in Canada

As mentioned above, fans based in Canada can live stream the 2025 Volleyball Nations League on the CBC Sports website for FREE. You can currently pay $5.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library, but if you don't mind sitting through commercials you don't need to pay a thing. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule for full details of what games will be broadcast and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Volleyball Nations League from abroad.

How to watch Volleyball Nations League in Australia

No broadcasters picked up the rights to VNL 2025 in Australia, so fans will need Volleyball World TV in order to tune in. You can choose between two plans: the AU$14.99 monthly subscription or the AU$95.88 annual deal. If you're a Canadian visiting Oz, use a VPN to watch VNL 2025 free on CBC Sports from abroad.

2025 Volleyball Nations League Weekly Schedule (Women's Bracket)

All times in ET

Wednesday June 4

Netherlands vs Japan (12pm)

USA vs Italy (2pm)

Dominican Republic vs Serbia (4pm)

Czechia vs Brazil (4.30pm)

Bulgaria vs Canada (10.30pm)

South Korea vs Germany (11pm)

Belgium vs Thailand (6am)

China vs Poland (10.30am)

Bulgaria vs Dominican Republic (7pm)

Germany vs Italy (7.30pm)

Canada vs Netherlands (10.30pm)

USA vs Brazil (11pm)

France vs Belgium (6pm)

Türkiye vs Thailand (10.30pm)

Dominican Republic (7pm)

South Korea vs Italy (7.30pm)

Serbia vs Japan (10.30pm)

Czechia vs USA (11pm)

Türkiye vs Poland (6am)

China vs France (10.30am)

Germany vs Brazil (15.30pm)

Canada vs Japan (7pm)

Korea vs Czechia (7pm)

Bulgaria vs Serbia (10.30pm)

Belgium vs Poland (2:30am)

France vs Thailand (6am)

China vs Türkiye (10.30am)

Brazil vs Italy (12pm)

Dominican Republic vs Japan (2pm)

Czechia vs Germany (3.30pm)

Bulgaria vs Netherlands (5.30pm)

Korea vs USA (7pm)

Canada vs Serbia (9pm)







