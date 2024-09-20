How to watch Women's Super League 2024/25: WSL live stream options, TV channels and key dates, Arsenal vs Man City

Watch 2024/25 Women's Super League live streams as Chelsea aim to defend their title. Below we have all the information on how to watch the WSL 2024/25 season from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

There is a massive match on the opening weekend – the Arsenal vs Man City live stream. With Emma Hayes departed for the USWNT, both Arsenal and Man City will be looking to make up ground on Chelsea. Getting a win on the opening day could be hugely significant. There will be a lot of attention on Vivianne Miedema. The WSL’s all-time leading goalscorer returns to face her old club after her transfer this summer.

The action begins on Friday, with the defending champions welcoming Aston Villa. New Blues boss Sonia Bompastor will be keen to get three points on the board. Elsewhere, newly promoted Crystal Palace begin their campaign on Sunday, playing Spurs at Brisbane Road.

With the Lionesses defending their Euros title next year, everyone will want to put on a good show. It’s going to be a great season of WSL action. Read on to find out how you can watch it all of the Women's Super League live streams in 2024/25, possibly for free.

Watch WSL 2024/25 Quick Guide Key Dates Event dates: September 20 – May 11

September 20 – May 11 Typical start time (Sat): 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST/GMT

7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST/GMT Typical start time (Sun): 9am ET / 2pm BST/GMT Best free streams YouTube (Global)

BBC (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams for free

The WSL 2024/25 live streams are on Sky Sports, BBC and YouTube in the UK. That means you can watch a large number of matches for free.

Fans in the UK will need to have a valid TV licence to watch the games on the BBC. However, the games on YouTube will be available for free around the world.

If you're a Brit away from home and want to access your usual service, you can do so with a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch any WSL 2024/25 live stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Women's Super League 2024/25 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch WSL live streams in the US

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream rights are now held by ESPN.

This means games are available through ESPN Plus. The service costs $10.99 a month, or $109.99 for the year. It is available as part of a bundle with Hulu and Disney Plus. Those plans start at $14.99 a month (with ads). You can also keep up with the action though via the WSL YouTube channel.

How to watch WSL live streams in Australia

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams are on Optus Sport in Australia.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch WSL live streams in Canada

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams are on Sportsnet+ in Canada.

Sporsnet+ have a host of other sports available, including the NHL, Blue Jays baseball and NBA games. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch WSL live streams in New Zealand

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams are on DAZN in New Zealand.

DAZN is now the place for Kiwis to get the WSL. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

When does the Women's Super League 2024/25 start? The 2024/25 Premier League kicks off on Friday, September 20. The campaign will run over 22 weekends. The final day of the season will be Sunday, 11 May 2025.

Women's Super League 2024/24 Schedule

20/21/22 September – Matchday 1

27/29 September – Matchday 2

5/6 October – Matchday 3

12/13 October – Matchday 4

19/20 October – Matchday 5

3 November – Matchday 6

8/10 November – Matchday 7

16/17 November – Matchday 8

8 December – Matchday 9

15 December – Matchday 10

19 January – Matchday 11

26 January – Matchday 12

2 February – Matchday 13

16 February – Matchday 14

2 March – Matchday 15

16 March – Matchday 16

22/23 March – Matchday 17

30 March – Matchday 18

20 April – Matchday 19

27 April – Matchday 20

4 May – Matchday 21

11 May – Matchday 22

Which teams are in the WSL 2024/25? The teams in the Women's Super League 2024/25 season are: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham, West Ham.

Can I watch Women's Super League 2024/25 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@BarclaysWSL), Instagram (@BarclaysWSL), TikTok (@BarclaysWSL) and YouTube (@BarclaysWSL).

Can I watch the WSL for free? Yes, while some more premium games are found on paid services like CBS and Sky Sports, there are still plenty of 2024/25 Women's Super League matches streamed free on BBC iPlayer and on the WSL YouTube channel. If you find yourself away from home and geo-blocked, don't forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual WSL free live stream from abroad.