NBC is the exclusive home network of the EPL in the US, wrapping up the rights until at least 2028. Every single game of the 2025/26 Premier League season is available to stream on Peacock – with many live as they happen – and you can watch them all online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Season dates: August 15 2025 – May 24 2026 Stream every match: Peacock Download a VPN to watch overseas

Sure as night follows day, the pinnacle of English football is back for another jam-packed season of 380 games between August and next May. Liverpool is the club with a target on its back, as Arsenal, Chelsea and usurped champions Man City all seek a way to get their hands on the iconic Premier League trophy.

This will also be the year that the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest all try to break the domination of the top four. And for Man United and Tottenham Hotspur – who finished 15th and 17th respectively last time out – it's going to be a season of refresh and rebuild in order to propel themselves back to the top half.

For promoted Burnley, Leeds and, back in the top flight after a decade away, Sunderland, it's all about survival. While Wolves, West Ham, Fulham and a newly homes Everton will all be desperate to be dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Regardless of who you're supporting this season, read on as we explain how to watch the Premier League on Peacock from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Premier League on Peacock in the US

All games of the 2025/26 EPL season will be streamed on Peacock, with many of the matches exclusive to the online platform or simulcast with NBC.

The Peacock price starts with the Premium plan at $10.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual subscription. This includes 4K streams and access to the entire Peacock catalog.

For an extra $6 per month you can upgrade to the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, with which you also get the option to download shows to watch offline.

Note that EPL games chosen to be shown on the USA Network will not be live streamed on Peacock. You will have to wait until the next day to stream those matches in full.

How to watch Premier League on Peacock from anywhere

Peacock is only available to watch in the US, which means it won't work if you try to stream EPL soccer when overseas on business or vacation. However, you can always download a VPN to overcome these regional restrictions and access Peacock as normal when you're outside the US. You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Watch Premier League on Peacock from anywhere with one of the best VPNs:

Where else can I watch Premier League in the US EPL matches are shared between NBC-owned channels. A handful of games each gameweek will be shown on TV by NBC or the USA Network. All matches shown by NBC will be simulcast online with Peacock. However, any matches shown on USA will not – they'll be added to the Peacock library the day after they take place.

What Premier League games will be shown live on Peacock? So far, NBC has only announced what games it's showning where for the first two gameweeks of the 2025/26 Premier League season. The following games will be live streamed by Peacock (*denotes simulcast on NBC), while all other games will be shown live on USA and streamed a day later on Peacock: Saturday, August 16

Sunderland vs West Ham, 10am ET / 7am PT

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, 10am ET / 7am PT

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City*, 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT Sunday, August 17

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, 9am ET / 6am PT

Manchester United vs Arsenal*, 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT Saturday, August 23

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10am ET / 7am PT

Burnley vs Sunderland, 10am ET / 7am PT

Arsenal vs Leeds United*, 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT Sunday, August 24

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, 9am ET / 6am PT

What streaming devices are supported by Peacock? Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox 115, Edge, Safari)

Mobiles and tablets (Android 7.0 or above, iOS 15 or above)

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast (2nd Generation or above)

Google TV

Hisense VIDAA (2021 devices and newer)

LG Smart TV (LG WebOS 3.5 or above)

PlayStation (PS4, PS5)

Roku (2, 3 & 4, Streaming Stick, Express/Express+, Premiere/Premiere+, Ultra/Ultra LT)

Samsung Smart TV (2017 models and later

VIZIO (SmartCast TV 2016 and newer)

Xbox (One, X, S)

Xumo

What content does Peacock have? In addition to Premier League soccer, a subscription to Peacock gets you access to a wide range of content from the vast NBC library. In terms of live sport, that means hours of Summer and Winter Olympics coverage, Sunday Night Football, college football and basketball, the Tour de France and big PGA golf events. Peacock is the home of Love Island USA, and other reality shows like The Traitors US and various iterations of Real Housewives. NBC makes some of its drama and comedy shows exclusively available on Peacock in the US, too. Recent examples are sword-and-sandal epic Those About to Die, mystery of the week whodunnit Poker Face and The Office spin-off The Paper.