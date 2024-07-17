How to watch Those About to Die online and stream from anywhere
Brace yourself for swords, sandals and a whole lot of Hopkins
Watch Those About to Die online
If you like the idea of blood-stained colosseums, battles to the death, chariot races, and Sir Anthony Hopkins wearing a toga, then Those About to Die might just be about to become your new streaming obsession. With the show going out on Peacock in the US and Amazon Prime Video around the world, you can watch Those About to Die from anywhere with a VPN.
|Streaming date: from Thursday, July 18
|US stream: Peacock (US)
|Global streams: Amazon Prime Video
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Adapting 1958's controversial semi-fiction book written by Daniel P. Mannix of the same name, Those About to Die transports us to the epicenter of the Roman empire. Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) is at the helm, so you can be sure that this series will deliver on sensation and epic scale.
With the trailer (which you can watch at the bottom of this page) described by TechRadar's Senior Entertainment Reporter Tom Power as "the kind of show you'd get if Gladiator and Game of Thrones had a baby," you can expect plenty of swinging swords, devious betrayals and portentous speeches made by classically trained British thesps.
To quote Peacock's blurb for the ten-part series: "Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told – the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most… blood and sport."
So jump into your time machine and prepare to head back to ancient Rome with our guide to watch Those About to Die streams online no matter where you are in the world.
How to watch Those About to Die in the US
NBC's streaming service Peacock is where you can watch Those About to Die in the US. All ten episodes will hit the platform on Thursday, July 18.
The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). And you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.
Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.
If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access the episodes because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.
How to watch Those About to Die from overseas
If you're overseas when you want to watch Those About to Die, you'll find that your usual streaming service will be blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.
That means you can watch your usual streams from anywhere. We rate NordVPN as the very best VPN you can get right now for privacy, streaming and ease-of-use.
Use a VPN to watch Those About to Die online when overseas:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price from $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server location
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your domestic streaming service and watch Those About to Die streams as if you were back at home
How to watch Those About to Die everywhere else
Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days
Streaming giant Amazon has the rights to broadcast Those About to Die outside of the US on its Prime Video platform. Note that it lands on Prime a day after the US release, so Friday, July 19.
You can live stream the show on Amazon Prime Video on the website and on its apps for Android, iOS, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Roku, Samsung, Sony and LG Smart TVs.
Not a subscriber? Amazon Prime costs £8.99/CA$9.99/AU$9.99 per month or £95/CA$99/$AU79 per year, and – as well as Those About to Die – you get access to Amazon's full streaming library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders in the UK and numerous other perks.
Plus, new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the Prime Video catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.
Away from home but still want to watch this on your Prime Video account? Download and install a VPN to watch as if you were back at home if you find that the streams are geo-blocked.
Those About to Die trailer
Those About to Die cast
- Anthony Hopkins as Vespasian
- Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus
- Jojo Macari as Domitian Flavianus
- Gabriella Pession as Antonia
- Iwan Rheon as Tenax
- Sara Martins-Court as Cala
- Moe Hashim as Kwame
- David Wurawa as Gavros
- Tom Hughes as Titus Flavianus
- Lara Wolf as Berenice
- Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo
- Adrian Bouchet as Porto
- Rupert Penry-Jones as Marsus
- Angeliqa Devi as Caltonia
- Davide Tucci as Manilius
