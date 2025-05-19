How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History online

Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History takes a look back the BBC's ground-breaking 1997 historical documentary that examines the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler. It's only available in the UK but US and other viewers can watch from ANYWHERE with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Watch The Nazis: A Warning from History online Premiere: Monday, May 19 at 9pm BST (BBC Four) Watch free now: BBC iPlayer (use a VPN if abroad) Try NordVPN to watch any stream (30-day trial)

Why did Germany fall under the spell of the Nazis? Using jaw-dropping archive footage, masterful storytelling and interviews with key figures in Hitler regime, English Laurence Rees managed to shed new light on the most ghastly period of the 20th century.

Now, over 25 years later, the author and filmmaker looks takes viewers behind the scenes of each episode, and recalls some of their most powerful moments that continue to resonate today.

Rees won a 1997 Peabody Award for the "superbly documented six-part series. The "chillingly thorough" account of the Third Reich’s rise and fall also picked up BAFTA Award for Best Factual Series and is ranked in the top 100 greatest British TV programmes by industry critics.

Below our quick guide explains how to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History for free

Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History on your usual streaming service from abroad.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History in the US

At the time of writing, any plans to make Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

The original six part series, The Nazis: A Warning From History , is available on BBC Select via Apple TV+. Again, you'll need a VPN to watch when traveling abroad.

How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History online in the UK

How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History in Canada

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History will air in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the documentary from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN

The original six part series, The Nazis: A Warning From History , is available on BBC Select via Apple TV+. Again, you'll need a VPN to watch when traveling abroad.

How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History in Australia

Any plans to make Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History on BBC iPlayer from abroad.