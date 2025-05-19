How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History online
BAFTA winning historical documentary filmmaker Laurence Rees looks back on his acclaimed 1997 documentary series The Nazis: A Warning from History
Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History takes a look back the BBC's ground-breaking 1997 historical documentary that examines the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler. It's only available in the UK but US and other viewers can watch from ANYWHERE with a VPN.
Premiere: Monday, May 19 at 9pm BST (BBC Four)

Why did Germany fall under the spell of the Nazis? Using jaw-dropping archive footage, masterful storytelling and interviews with key figures in Hitler regime, English Laurence Rees managed to shed new light on the most ghastly period of the 20th century.
Now, over 25 years later, the author and filmmaker looks takes viewers behind the scenes of each episode, and recalls some of their most powerful moments that continue to resonate today.
Rees won a 1997 Peabody Award for the "superbly documented six-part series. The "chillingly thorough" account of the Third Reich’s rise and fall also picked up BAFTA Award for Best Factual Series and is ranked in the top 100 greatest British TV programmes by industry critics.
Below our quick guide explains how to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History for free
Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.
How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History in the US
At the time of writing, any plans to make Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.
The original six part series, The Nazis: A Warning From History , is available on BBC Select via Apple TV+.
How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History online in the UK
You can watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. The 16-minute documentary premieres on BBC Four at 9pm BST on Monday, May 19.
How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History in Canada
As with the US, there's no word as to when or if Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History will air in Canada.
How to watch Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History in Australia
Any plans to make Laurence Rees Remembers... The Nazis: A Warning from History available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.
