How to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century online — stream every episode of stunning historical drama
Director Joe Wright's new series explores the rise of Mussolini and fascism in Italy in the 1920s
After premiering at the Venice Film Festival last year, Mussolini: Son of the Century gets its mainstream release this week on Sky TV and Now. Joe Wright's small screen adaptation of Antonio Scurati's 2018 novel is the latest blockbuster Sky Original, looking back at a pivotal five years in Italian history.
Read on and we'll explain below how to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century, including how to stream all episodes straight away, from anywhere in the world.
|Release date: Tuesday, February 4 at 9pm GMT (UK) | Thursday, February 27 (Aus)
|New episodes: weekly every Tuesday (UK)
|TV Channel: Sky Atlantic
|UK viewing options: Sky TV or Now
Mussolini: Son of the Century comes to Sky and Now backed by a huge amount of hype. Helmed by director Joe Wright, the man behind movies like Pride & Prejudice and Darkest Hour, it's an eight episode series looking into the rise of Italy's fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.
It follows his violent path to power between 1919 and 1925 in searing detail. An adaptation of Antonio Scurati's bestselling, 852-page blockbuster novel, this is an Italian language drama with subtitles, all the better for taking you right into the heart of Italy 100 years ago.
Full of incredible appearances, read on and we'll tell you how to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century when it first airs in the UK in February, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
How to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century online in the UK
The stirring Italian drama premieres on Tuesday, February 4 in the UK. Those with Sky can watch Mussolini: Son of the Century on Sky Atlantic with the season comprising a total of eight episodes.
Episodes air weekly on TV, but the whole series will also be available from February 4 as a box set on Sky Box Sets.
You’ll also find Mussolini: Son of the Century available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. And, if you're not yet a Sky customer, then check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
If you want to watch the show without a full Sky package, then consider a subscription to streaming platform Now. It’s a more flexible option for those who’d rather not enter a long and expensive service contract. Plans usually start at £9.99/month, but there are often promotional offers up for grabs.
How to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century in Australia
Mussolini: Son of the Century is due to land on SBS on Thursday, February 27 in Australia, meaning you'll be able to watch it for free via SBS On Demand.
SBS On Demand is a free service, you just need to sign up for an account.
How to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century around the world
Can I watch Mussolini: Son of the Century in the US?
We don’t know when Mussolini: Son of the Century will arrive in the States.
Can I watch Mussolini: Son of the Century in Canada?
Sadly there's no word on when Mussolini: Son of the Century will be available in the Great North.
Mussolini: Son of the Century trailer
Mussolini: Son of the Century cast
- Luca Marinelli as Benito Mussolini
- Francesco Russo as Cesare Rossi
- Barbara Chichiarelli as Margherita Sarfatti
- Benedetta Cimatti as Rachele Mussolini
- Claudio Bigagli as General Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi
- Gabriele Falsetta as Roberto Farinacci
- Federico Majorana as Amerigo Dumini
- Federico Mainardi as Albino Volpi
- Paolo Pierobon as Gabriele D'Annunzio
- Daniele Trombetti as Cesare Forni
- Cosima Centurioni as Bianca Ceccato
- Lorenzo Zurzolo as Italo Balbo
- Gaetano Bruno as Giacomo Matteotti
- Vincenzo Nemolato as King Victor Emmanuel III
- Gianluca Gobbi as Cesare Maria de Vecchi
- Alberto Astorri as Luigi Facta
- Roberto De Francesco as Prefect Alfredo Lusignoli
- Fulvio Falzarano as Giovanni Giolitti
- Massimo De Lorenzo as Alfredo Rocco
- Gianmarco Vettori as Dino Grandi
- Maurizio Lombardi as Emilio De Bono
Can I watch Mussolini: Son of the Century for free?
Yes, but not yet. To watch Mussolini: Son of the Century when it premieres, you'll need either a Sky subscription or a Now Entertainment package.
However, the show will be available to watch free on SBS Demand when it arrives in Australia on February 27.
Is Mussolini: Son of the Century in Italian?
Yes, despite being directed by a Brit, the show was made entirely in Italian to immerse the viewer in the moment. However, there are of course English subtitles throughout, so that shouldn't put you off if you're not an Italian speaker.
Is Mussolini: Son of the Century on Netflix?
No, not for the moment. Mussolini: Son of the Century is a Sky Original and, as such, you'll find it available to watch on Sky Atlantic and via Now and Sky Box Sets.
