How to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century online — stream every episode of stunning historical drama

After premiering at the Venice Film Festival last year, Mussolini: Son of the Century gets its mainstream release this week on Sky TV and Now. Joe Wright's small screen adaptation of Antonio Scurati's 2018 novel is the latest blockbuster Sky Original, looking back at a pivotal five years in Italian history.

Mussolini: Son of the Century comes to Sky and Now backed by a huge amount of hype. Helmed by director Joe Wright, the man behind movies like Pride & Prejudice and Darkest Hour, it's an eight episode series looking into the rise of Italy's fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

It follows his violent path to power between 1919 and 1925 in searing detail. An adaptation of Antonio Scurati's bestselling, 852-page blockbuster novel, this is an Italian language drama with subtitles, all the better for taking you right into the heart of Italy 100 years ago.

Full of incredible appearances, read on and we'll tell you how to watch Mussolini: Son of the Century from anywhere in the world.

The stirring Italian drama premieres on Tuesday, February 4 in the UK. Those with Sky can watch Mussolini: Son of the Century on Sky Atlantic with the season comprising a total of eight episodes. Episodes air weekly on TV, but the whole series will also be available from February 4 as a box set on Sky Box Sets. You'll also find Mussolini: Son of the Century available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. And, if you're not yet a Sky customer, then check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you want to watch the show without a full Sky package, then consider a subscription to streaming platform Now. It's a more flexible option for those who'd rather not enter a long and expensive service contract. Plans usually start at £9.99/month, but there are often promotional offers up for grabs.

Mussolini: Son of the Century is due to land on SBS on Thursday, February 27 in Australia, meaning you'll be able to watch it for free via SBS On Demand.

SBS On Demand is a free service, you just need to sign up for an account.

Visiting Australia and don't want to wait?

We don't know when Mussolini: Son of the Century will arrive in the States.

Traveling abroad?

Sadly there's no word on when Mussolini: Son of the Century will be available in the Great North.

However, if you're travelling from the UK

Mussolini: Son of the Century trailer

Mussolini: Son Of The Century | Official Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

Mussolini: Son of the Century cast

Luca Marinelli as Benito Mussolini

Francesco Russo as Cesare Rossi

Barbara Chichiarelli as Margherita Sarfatti

Benedetta Cimatti as Rachele Mussolini

Claudio Bigagli as General Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi

Gabriele Falsetta as Roberto Farinacci

Federico Majorana as Amerigo Dumini

Federico Mainardi as Albino Volpi

Paolo Pierobon as Gabriele D'Annunzio

Daniele Trombetti as Cesare Forni

Cosima Centurioni as Bianca Ceccato

Lorenzo Zurzolo as Italo Balbo

Gaetano Bruno as Giacomo Matteotti

Vincenzo Nemolato as King Victor Emmanuel III

Gianluca Gobbi as Cesare Maria de Vecchi

Alberto Astorri as Luigi Facta

Roberto De Francesco as Prefect Alfredo Lusignoli

Fulvio Falzarano as Giovanni Giolitti

Massimo De Lorenzo as Alfredo Rocco

Gianmarco Vettori as Dino Grandi

Maurizio Lombardi as Emilio De Bono

Can I watch Mussolini: Son of the Century for free? Yes, but not yet. To watch Mussolini: Son of the Century when it premieres, you'll need either a Sky subscription or a Now Entertainment package. However, the show will be available to watch free on SBS Demand when it arrives in Australia on February 27. Remember, you can use a VPN to watch Mussolini Son of the Century from abroad if you're traveling away from home.

Is Mussolini: Son of the Century in Italian? Yes, despite being directed by a Brit, the show was made entirely in Italian to immerse the viewer in the moment. However, there are of course English subtitles throughout, so that shouldn't put you off if you're not an Italian speaker.

Is Mussolini: Son of the Century on Netflix? No, not for the moment. Mussolini: Son of the Century is a Sky Original and, as such, you'll find it available to watch on Sky Atlantic and via Now and Sky Box Sets. You can use a VPN to watch Mussolini: Son of the century from anywhere while away from home. Full details just below.