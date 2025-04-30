How to watch The Settlers online – stream Louis Theroux documentary from anywhere

You may have already seen clips from Louis Theroux's imperative new documentary on social media, from Israeli soldiers pointing guns at him and demanding his documents, to Daniella Weiss, the leader of the illegal Israeli settler movement who has a direct line to the top of government, trying to physically push him around.

In 1967, hundreds of thousands of Israelis and Jewish people from around the world, dubbed "settlers", started seizing land and homes in the West Bank – one of only two remaining so-called "Palestinian territories", the other being the now-devastated Gaza Strip – with the support of the Israeli government and under the protection of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Conservative estimates suggest that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced from the West Bank alone, and since Theroux's last visit in 2010, the settler movement has accelerated aggressively. The Settlers sees Theroux, in his signature style, uncover the settlers' plans to make the Gaza Strip their own.

Accompanied Issa Amro, a Palestinian man, Theroux also witnesses first-hand the deeply embedded apartheid policies that have become normalized and have dictated everyday life for decades.

How to watch The Settlers online in the UK

You can watch The Settlers for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. The hour-long documentary premiered on BBC Two at 9pm BST on Sunday, March 27.

