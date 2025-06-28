How to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer (it's FREE)
- Stream Glastonbury free on BBC iPlayer (UK restricted)
- Unblock iPlayer with NordVPN (save 76% + 4 months free)
- Saturday lineup: RAYE, Neil Young, Pulp
You can watch the 2025 Glastonbury live on BBC iPlayer, streaming for free now, on June 28, 2025. The free stream includes headliner RAYE, Neil Young, Pulp and every performance as the festival grips music lovers round the world.
The BBC platform will stream performances live and in 4K. But how can you watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer from anywhere? Can you get the free BBC stream in Canada and the US too? And what phones is the iPlayer app available on?
Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer...
How to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer and BBC app
The BBC has teamed up with free streaming platform BBC iPlayer to broadcast Glastonbury for free this year.
To watch BBC iPlayer: visit the bbc.co.uk/iplayer website or download the iPlayer app (iOS, Android).
iPlayer is free – but you will need to register for Glastonbury.
Register – sign up with your email and postcode such as W1A 1AA (we did and were streaming BBC's Glastonbury coverage within seconds).
Need British Sign Language? Glastonbury signed streams are available too.
How to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer from anywhere
Although BBC iPlayer is available in all UK territories, it's only broadcasting Glastonbury in the UK.
Festival fans traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer's free Glastonbury stream this weekend.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPNis the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream Glastonbury like a pro.... and you can save 70%.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Glastonbury Festival on BBC iPlayer.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US or Canada and want to watch your free UK BBC iPlayer stream, you'd select 'London'.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC iPlayer website, sign in, and watch Glastonbury on iPlayer for free.
We're tuned in right now and, as you can see, the quality is excellent.
What will BBC iPlayer's Glastonbury coverage include? Headliners? Backstage?
BBC iPlayer is broadcasting live from the world's most famous music festival – watch all the acts, all the stages, all the best performances including headliners Raye, Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Charli XCX and Rod Stewart from June 27-29. Coverage includes over 90 hours of live streams hosted by BBC Sounds presenters Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, DJ Target, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne and Zoe Ball.
In addition to Glastonbury Festival 2025, BBC iPlayer's on-demand content includes shows such as The Glastonbury Channel.
Which devices can I watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer with?
You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:
Amazon Fire TV/Stick and Kindle Fire tablets (2015 or later)
FireTV
Amazon Echo Show
Android mobile devices (smartphones/tablets)
Android TV
Apple TV (tvOS 12 and above; please note, BBC iPlayer for Apple TV does not currently contain subtitles)
BT TV Box Pro (2023 or later)
Chromecast
Google Nest Hub
Hisense Smart TVs
iOS devices (iPhones/iPads)
LG Smart TVs
Panasonic Smart TVs
Mitchell & Brown Smart TVs
Playstation 4 and 5
Roku platforms
Samsung Smart TVs
Sony Smart TVs & Blu-ray disc devices
Sky Now devices
Web - bbc.co.uk/iplayer
Xbox One, Series S, Series X
See full list of supported devices from BBC iPlayer
Is BBC iPlayer a good way to watch Glastonbury Festival?
This year marks the expansion of the BBC's Glastonbury coverage with "90 hours of performances" and live streams of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.
The main (Pyramid) stage sets will once again be available to "stream live in Ultra High Definition and in British Sign Language," so there's 4K feeds available to music lovers.
The platform claims "8.1 billion streaming requests" on BBC iPlayer in 2024 and a user base of over 13 million at last count. Which certainly sounds Glasto-worthy.
