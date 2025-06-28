Date: Saturday, June 28 from 12pm BST / 7am ET

Watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer (UK)

Saturday at Glastonbury is arguably the peak of the festival, so if you went too hard last night, we'll take it from here. Neil Young (10pm BST, Pyramid) is the official headline act, with top-secret act Patchwork (6pm) and Raye (8pm) in the warmup slots, but Charli XCX (10.30pm, Other) and Kneecap (4pm, West Holts) are the hottest tickets of all. Here's how to watch Saturday at Glastonbury 2025.

Before you go any further, a word of warning: beware of the BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule, as it's very difficult to tell which performances are being covered live and which aren't. If you want to watch any of the acts live, we'd recommend swerving the BBC's linear TV coverage entirely and firing up BBC iPlayer instead.

For Saturday at Glastonbury, live coverage starts at 12pm on BBC iPlayer, but only 5pm on TV. Our understanding is that the Charli XCX (10.30pm, Other) set will be televised live, along with highlights of the John Fogerty (4.30pm, Pyramid), Gary Numan (6pm, Park), Amyl & the Sniffers (5pm, Other) and Beth Gibbons (9.15pm, Park) performances.

BBC iPlayer, by contrast, has multiple live streams running simultaneously, covering the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park stages, as well as select acts.

With further standouts including Beabadoobee (2pm, Other), Weezer (3.30pm, Other), Nova Twins (4.30pm, Woodsies), Ezra Collective (6.45pm, Other), Father John Misty (7.30pm, Woodsies), Deftones (8.30pm, Other), Kate Nash (9pm, Leftfield), Nick Lowe (9.30pm, Acoustic), Scissor Sisters (10.30pm, Woodsies), and Hard-Fi (11.10pm, Avalon), there's lots to look forward to, and lots you could miss.

Read on as we explain how to watch Saturday at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere. We've also listed the Saturday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

Can I watch Saturday at Glastonbury for FREE? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Saturday at Glastonbury for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch Saturday at Glastonbury for free.

How to watch Saturday at Glastonbury 2025 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Saturday at Glasto, you’ll be unable to tune in due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Saturday at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere:

How to watch Saturday at Glastonbury in the UK

The best place to watch Saturday at Glastonbury unfold is BBC iPlayer, which is hosting a multitude of Glastonbury popup channels. The Glastonbury Channel and live streams of the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park stages will be up and running on iPlayer from around 12pm BST on Saturday, until late. The Pyramid Stage stream is available to stream in 4K and in BSL. TV coverage runs from 5pm to 1.55am across multiple BBC channels, and features Charli XCX's live set. Highlights of the John Fogerty, Gary Numan, Amyl & the Sniffers and Beth Gibbons sets will also be televised, along with segments, features and interviews from around the grounds. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Glastonbury 2025 on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN.

Can I watch Saturday at Glastonbury 2025 in the US, Canada and Australia?

Select Glastonbury sets were live streamed globally on BBC.com last year, but there's currently no word on whether any of the 2025 festival will be available to stream internationally.

Those travelling outside of Britain can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Saturday at Glastonbury 2025 line-up

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

West Holts Stage

The Other Stage

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

Park Stage

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe: 21:30 - 22:45

Hothouse Flowers: 20:00 - 21:00

Jeremy Loops: 18:30 - 19:30

The Coronas: 17:10 - 18:00

The Bluebells: 16:10 - 16:50

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 15:00 - 16:00

Sophie B. Hawkins: 14:00 - 14:40

Oisin Leech: 13:00 - 13:40

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 - 12:40

Henry Grace: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Hard-Fi: 23:10 - 00:20

Tom Walker: 21:40 - 22:40

Rachel Chinouriri: 20:10 - 21:10 (pictured)

Jade Bird: 18:40 - 19:40

The Amy Winehouse Band: 17:10 - 18:10

Jamie Cullum: 15:40 - 16:40

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 14:15 - 15:10

Bess Atwell: 12:50 - 13:45

Fülü: 11:30 - 12:20

Arcadia

Groove Armada B2N Jungle (DJ Set): 02:00 - 03:00

Annie Mac B2B Jamz Supernova: 01:00 - 02:00

Four Tet: 00:00 - 01:00

Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00

Michael Bibi B2B Solomun: 22:50 - 23:50

Hannah Wants: 21:55 - 22:50

Danny Howard: 21:00 - 21:55

Becky Hill: 20:00 - 21:00

Levels

Calibre: 01:45 - 03:00

Goldie B2B Special Request: 00:15 - 01:45

LTJ Bukem: 23:00 - 00:15

Lens W/ Dread MC: 21:45 - 23:00

Notion: 20:30 - 21:45

Conducta: 19:15 - 20:30

Oppidan B2B Sicaria: 17:45 - 19:15

Arthi: 16:35 - 17:45

Katy B (Live): 16:15 - 16:35

DJ EZ: 15:00 - 16:15

G33: 13:30 - 15:00

Bad B!tch Dubz: 12:00 - 13:30

Leftfield

Kate Nash: 21:00 – 22:00

Lambrini Girls: 19:50 – 20:30

The Guest List: 18:40 – 19:20

Chloe Slater: 17:35 – 18:10

Girlband!: 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Rianne Downey, Andy White: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Saving The Planet But Not Leaving The Workers Behind: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: Confronting The Rise Of The Far Right: 12:00 – 13:00

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)