How to watch Glastonbury 2025 for free: live stream performances from Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Charlie XCX and more

Dates: Friday, June 27 - Sunday, June 29

The gates of Worthy Farm are preparing to open for another year of epic performances, mind-blowing surprises and dodgy weather as one of the world’s biggest music festivals arrives. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Glastonbury 2025 live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

The Pyramid Stage headliners this year are a solid mix of current icons (The 1975), music legends (Neil Young) and rising megastars (Olivia Rodrigo) with plenty more must-see acts spread across the weekend. When you’ve got the likes of Supergrass and Kaiser Chiefs stepping out before lunchtime, you know it’s a strong line-up. Other acts appearing on the hallowed stage over the three main days include Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette, Raye, Noah Kahan, Rod Stewart and The Libertines.

Over on The Other Stage, Charli XCX headlines Saturday, with The Prodigy likely blowing the roof off Sunday. There’s also Busta Rhymes, Wet Leg, Deftones, Weezer, Wolf Alice and Snow Patrol, among others. Elsewhere, look out for performances from Doechii (West Holts), Blossoms (Woodsies), Scissor Sisters (Woodsies), Self Esteem (Park) and Kate Nash (Leftfield).

It's a huge list of exciting acts that you won’t want to miss, and the above barely scratches the surface, especially with a few sneaky TBA slots peppered throughout the weekend, so read on for how to watch Glasto 2025 live streams online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE. And be sure to check out the full line-up and stage times below.

Can I watch Glastonbury 2025 for FREE? Viewers in the UK can catch plenty of Glasto action exclusively across all BBC services during the duration of the festival completely FREE. Coverage is spread across all BBC linear channels, online services and radio, but BBC iPlayer (and BBC Sounds) is all you need. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

For those away from home looking to watch Glasto 2025, you’ll be unable to rune in due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 online for FREE in the UK

The BBC is offering a ton of coverage across the weekend with broadcasts across BBC One, Two and Four, starting at around 7:30 BST each night. For all the details on the full offering this year, check the FAQ below. If you're looking for live streams of the weekend's performances, you can head to BBC iPlayer, which has real time coverage of Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park. Of course, post that they will also have highlights as well as full replays of specific sets such as Olivia Rodrigo, Biffy Clyro and Kneecap. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Glastonbury 2025 on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN.

Can I watch Glastonbury 2025 in the US, Canada and Australia?

While some Glastonbury performances have previously been broadcast globally on BBC.com, there's currently no word on whether any of the action will be available to stream for international viewers in 2025.

But what if I am traveling away from the UK right now? Anyone from the homeland of Glastonbury can stream the festival as usual by using a VPN.

Glastonbury 2025 lineup

(All times BST)

Friday, June 27

Full Friday lineup below ⬇️ Pyramid Stage The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:25

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear - 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT - 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00 The Other Stage Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30 West Holts Stage Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30 Woodsies Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15 Park Stage Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10 Acoustic Stage Ani Difranco: 21:30 - 22:45

The Searchers: 20:00 - 21:00

Dhani Harrison: 18:30 - 19:30

Billie Marten: 17:00 - 18:00

Skerryvore: 16:00 - 16:40

Hugh Cornwell: 15:00 - 15:40

Gabrielle Aplin: 14:00 - 14:40

Tift Merritt: 13:00 - 13:40

Nadia Reid: 12:10 - 12:40

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 - 12:00 Avalon Stage The Fratellis: 23:05 - 00:20

Terrorvision: 21:35 - 22:35

The Magic Numbers: 20:05 - 21:05

Orla Gartland: 18:35 - 19:35

Ash: 17:05 - 18:05

Paris Paloma: 15:35 - 16:35

Rumba De Bodas: 14:10 - 15:05

Beans On Toast: 12:50 - 13:40 Arcadia Job Jobse B2B Palms Trax: 02:00 - 03:00

Romy: 01:00 - 02:00

Sonny Fodera: 00:00 - 01:00

Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00

Max Cooper: 22:50 - 23:50

Optimo (Espacio): 21:55 - 22:50

Logic 1000: 21:00 - 21:55 Levels Adiel: 01:00 - 03:00

Marie Davidson: 23:30 - 01:00

Pinkpantheress [Nocturnal Set]: 23:00 - 23:30

Confidence Man (DJ) B2B Job Jobse: 21:00 - 23:00

Palms Trax: 19:30 - 21:00

Peach B2B Club Fitness: 18:00 - 19:30 Leftfield Billy Bragg: 21:00 - 22:00

Antony Szmierek: 19:50 - 20:30

Jasmine.4.T: 18:40 - 19:20

Gurriers: 17:35 - 18:10

The Meffs: 16:30 - 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Jasmine.4.T, Holly Carter: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Feminism In The Age Of The Manosphere: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: What Next For The Left: Politics, Organising And Power: 12:00 – 13:00

Saturday, June 28

Full Saturday lineup below ⬇️ Pyramid Stage Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00 The Other Stage Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15 West Holts Stage Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30 Woodsies Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15 Park Stage Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10 Acoustic Stage Nick Lowe: 21:30 - 22:45

Hothouse Flowers: 20:00 - 21:00

Jeremy Loops: 18:30 - 19:30

The Coronas: 17:10 - 18:00

The Bluebells: 16:10 - 16:50

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 15:00 - 16:00

Sophie B. Hawkins: 14:00 - 14:40

Oisin Leech: 13:00 - 13:40

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 - 12:40

Henry Grace: 11:30 - 12:00 Avalon Stage Hard-Fi: 23:10 - 00:20

Tom Walker: 21:40 - 22:40

Rachel Chinouriri: 20:10 - 21:10 (pictured)

Jade Bird: 18:40 - 19:40

The Amy Winehouse Band: 17:10 - 18:10

Jamie Cullum: 15:40 - 16:40

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 14:15 - 15:10

Bess Atwell: 12:50 - 13:45

Fülü: 11:30 - 12:20 Arcadia Groove Armada B2N Jungle (DJ Set): 02:00 - 03:00

Annie Mac B2B Jamz Supernova: 01:00 - 02:00

Four Tet: 00:00 - 01:00

Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00

Michael Bibi B2B Solomun: 22:50 - 23:50

Hannah Wants: 21:55 - 22:50

Danny Howard: 21:00 - 21:55

Becky Hill: 20:00 - 21:00 Levels Calibre: 01:45 - 03:00

Goldie B2B Special Request: 00:15 - 01:45

LTJ Bukem: 23:00 - 00:15

Lens W/ Dread MC: 21:45 - 23:00

Notion: 20:30 - 21:45

Conducta: 19:15 - 20:30

Oppidan B2B Sicaria: 17:45 - 19:15

Arthi: 16:35 - 17:45

Katy B (Live): 16:15 - 16:35

DJ EZ: 15:00 - 16:15

G33: 13:30 - 15:00

Bad B!tch Dubz: 12:00 - 13:30 Leftfield Kate Nash: 21:00 – 22:00

Lambrini Girls: 19:50 – 20:30

The Guest List: 18:40 – 19:20

Chloe Slater: 17:35 – 18:10

Girlband!: 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Rianne Downey, Andy White: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Saving The Planet But Not Leaving The Workers Behind: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: Confronting The Rise Of The Far Right: 12:00 – 13:00

Sunday, June 29

Full Sunday lineup below ⬇️ Pyramid Stage Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00 The Other Stage The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:0 West Holts Stage Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00 Woodsies Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00 Park Stage The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15 Acoustic Stage Roy Harper: 21:30 - 22:30

The Bootleg Beatles: 20:00 - 21:00

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 18:30 - 19:30

London Community Gospel Choir: 17:00 - 18:00

PP Arnold: 16:00 - 16:40

The Riptide Movement: 15:00 - 15:40

Michele Stodart: 14:00 - 14:40

The Henry Girls: 13:00 - 13:40

Toby Lee: 12:10 - 12:40

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 - 12:00 Avalon Stage Alabama 3: 22:50 - 23: 50

Bear's Den: 21:20 - 22:20

Sam Ryder: 19:50 - 20:50

The Big Moon: 18:20 - 19:20

My Baby: 16:50 - 17:50

The Horne Section: 15:20 - 16:20

Brooke Combe: 13:55 - 14:50

Talisk: 12:30 - 13:25

Dea Matrona: 11:25 - 12:05 Arcadia Basslayerz B2b Born On Road: 01:30 - 02:30

Shy Fx B2b Eats Everything: 00:10 - 01:30

Bru-C: 23:40 - 00:10

Dragonfly Show: 23:30 - 23:40

Girls Dont Sync: 22:30 - 23:30

Dr Banana B2B Gallegos: 21:30 - 22:30

Eva Lazarus: 21:00 - 21:30

Jeremiah Asiamah: 20:00 - 21:00 Levels Groove Armada: 01:00 - 02:30

Seth Troxler: 23:30 - 01:00

Josh Baker: 22:00 - 23:30

Pawsa: 20:30 - 22:00

Chloe Caillet: 19:00 - 20:30

Adriatique B2B Carlita: 17:30 - 19:00

Kilimanjaro B2B Tsha: 16:00 - 17:30

Jazzy: 14:45 - 16:00

Rio Tashan: 13:15 - 14:45

Dani Whylie: 12:00 - 13:15 Leftfield Grandson: 21:00 – 22:00

Reverend And The Makers: 19:50 – 20:30

Red Rum Club: 18:40 – 19:20

Du Blonde: 17:35 – 18:10

The Halfway Kid: 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Grandson, Jamie Webster: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Disability Cuts: The Fight Back: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: How To Fix The Crisis Care: 12:00 – 13:00

All you need to know about Glastonbury 2025

Who is headlining Glastonbury 2025 The 2025 Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage will be headlined by The 1975 (Friday), Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts (Saturday) and Olivia Rodrigo (Sunday). The second biggest stage, The Other Stage, will see Loyle Carner (Friday), Charli XCX (Saturday) and The Prodigy (Sunday) in the headline slots. Other notable headliners across the weekend include Doechii (West Holts, Saturday), Scissor Sisters (Woodsies, Saturday), The Maccabees (Park Stage, Sunday), The Fratellis (Avalon, Friday), Groove Armada (Levels, Sunday) and Kate Nash (Leftfield, Saturday).

What Glastonbury coverage can I watch? In short, lots. The Glastonbury Hits Channel is already live on BBC iPlayer, streaming a 24/7 selection of the best performances from over the years. From Friday, June 27, the channel will cover this year's festival, as hosts Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne present some of the biggest sets and surprises as they happen. The Glastonbury Highlights Channel will begin streaming 24/7 on Friday, June 27, giving viewers a chance to catch up with the best performances from Glasto 2025 (runs until Wednesday, July 30). Linear TV coverage will begin with a special episode of The One Show at 7pm BST on Friday, June 27, with live coverage and select performances from the day being broadcast across BBC One, Two and Four. Check listings for full details. For those looking to dive into the festival's archive, BBC Two will broadcast Glastonbury: 70s Legends, 80s Legends and 90s Legends on Monday, June 23, Tuesday, June 24 and Wednesday, June 25 respectively.

Are there Glastonbury 2025 live streams? BBC iPlayer is set to live stream over 90 hours of performances from the five main stages — Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park — so if you're favourite artist isn't being covered on the main broadcast, you can use the stage times above to make a note and stream live.