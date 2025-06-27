Date: Friday, June 27 from 12pm BST / 7am ET

Watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch any stream

With the first hangovers of the weekend on next-day delivery, Friday at Glastonbury is the festival at its bright-eyed, bushy-tailed best, so who better than The 1975 (10.15pm BST, Pyramid) to bring the house down? With a secret act (4.55pm), Alanis Morissette (6.15pm) and Biffy Clyro (8.15pm) in the warmup slots for the synth-pop band's Pyramid Stage headline set, here's how to watch Friday at Glastonbury 2025, as the world's greatest festival gets underway.

Before you go any further, a word of warning: beware of the BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule, as it's very difficult to tell which performances are being covered live and which aren't. If you want to watch any of the acts live, we'd recommend swerving the BBC's linear TV coverage entirely and firing up BBC iPlayer instead.

For Friday at Glastonbury, live coverage starts at 12pm on BBC iPlayer, but only 7pm on TV. Our understanding is that the Loyle Carner (10.30pm, Other) and The 1975 sets will be televised live, along with highlights of the Supergrass (12pm, Pyramid), Wet Leg (3.45pm, Other), English Teacher (4.30pm, Park), Franz Ferdinand (5.15pm, Other), Blossoms (6pm, Woodsies), and Wunderhorse (7.30pm, Park) performances.

BBC iPlayer, by contrast, has multiple live streams running simultaneously, covering the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park stages, as well as select acts.

With further standouts including CMAT (1.30pm, Pyramid), Glass Beams (2.30pm, West Holts), Ash (5.05pm, Avalon), Billy Bragg (9pm, Leftfield), and The Fratellis (11.05pm, Avalon), there's lots to look forward to, and lots you could miss.

Read on as we explain how to watch Friday at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere. We've also listed the Friday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

Can I watch Friday at Glastonbury for FREE? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Friday at Glastonbury for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch Friday at Glastonbury for free.

How to watch Friday at Glastonbury 2025 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Friday at Glasto, you’ll be unable to tune in due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Friday at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you and you can get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 right now. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Friday at Glastonbury in the UK

The best place to watch Friday at Glastonbury unfold is BBC iPlayer, which is hosting a multitude of Glastonbury popup channels. The Glastonbury Channel and live streams of the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park stages will be up and running on iPlayer from around 12pm BST on Friday, until late. The Pyramid Stage stream is available to stream in 4K and in BSL. TV coverage runs from 7pm to 2am across multiple BBC channels, and features live sets from The 1975 and Loyle Carner. Highlights of the Wet Leg, Supergrass, Blossoms, English Teacher, Franz Ferdinand and Wunderhorse sets will also be televised, along with segments, features and interviews from around the grounds. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Glastonbury 2025 on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN.

Can I watch Friday at Glastonbury 2025 in the US, Canada and Australia?

Select Glastonbury sets were live streamed globally on BBC.com last year, but there's currently no word on whether any of the 2025 festival will be available to stream internationally.

People from Britain can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Friday at Glastonbury 2025 line-up

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:25

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear - 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT - 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

The Other Stage

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

Park Stage

Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

Ani Difranco: 21:30 - 22:45

The Searchers: 20:00 - 21:00

Dhani Harrison: 18:30 - 19:30

Billie Marten: 17:00 - 18:00

Skerryvore: 16:00 - 16:40

Hugh Cornwell: 15:00 - 15:40

Gabrielle Aplin: 14:00 - 14:40

Tift Merritt: 13:00 - 13:40

Nadia Reid: 12:10 - 12:40

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

The Fratellis: 23:05 - 00:20

Terrorvision: 21:35 - 22:35

The Magic Numbers: 20:05 - 21:05

Orla Gartland: 18:35 - 19:35

Ash: 17:05 - 18:05

Paris Paloma: 15:35 - 16:35

Rumba De Bodas: 14:10 - 15:05

Beans On Toast: 12:50 - 13:40

Arcadia

Job Jobse B2B Palms Trax: 02:00 - 03:00

Romy: 01:00 - 02:00

Sonny Fodera: 00:00 - 01:00

Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00

Max Cooper: 22:50 - 23:50

Optimo (Espacio): 21:55 - 22:50

Logic 1000: 21:00 - 21:55

Levels

Adiel: 01:00 - 03:00

Marie Davidson: 23:30 - 01:00

Pinkpantheress [Nocturnal Set]: 23:00 - 23:30

Confidence Man (DJ) B2B Job Jobse: 21:00 - 23:00

Palms Trax: 19:30 - 21:00

Peach B2B Club Fitness: 18:00 - 19:30

Leftfield

Billy Bragg: 21:00 - 22:00

Antony Szmierek: 19:50 - 20:30

Jasmine.4.T: 18:40 - 19:20

Gurriers: 17:35 - 18:10

The Meffs: 16:30 - 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Jasmine.4.T, Holly Carter: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Feminism In The Age Of The Manosphere: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: What Next For The Left: Politics, Organising And Power: 12:00 – 13:00

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)